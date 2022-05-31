U.S. markets close in 4 hours 23 minutes

Protiviti Honored with ASAP Alliance Excellence Award

·3 min read
In this article:
  • RHI

Consulting firm's extensive network of alliances fosters innovation in its client offerings

MENLO PARK, Calif., May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global consulting firm Protiviti has been recognized with an Alliance Excellence Award by the Association of Strategic Alliance Professionals (ASAP), in the Alliance Program Excellence category. Alliance Excellence awards are given to organizations that have successfully nurtured strategic alliances that positively impact their business through increased revenue, penetration of new market segments, enhanced products or services, or social impact.

Protiviti logo. (PRNewsFoto/Protiviti) (PRNewsfoto/Protiviti)
Protiviti logo. (PRNewsFoto/Protiviti) (PRNewsfoto/Protiviti)

"Protiviti's ecosystem is dedicated to providing the best technologies and partners to support our clients' needs"

Protiviti's global ecosystem program is comprised of more than 100 strategic partnerships that span industries and the firm's consulting practices, including Technology Consulting, Business Performance Improvement, Internal Audit and Financial Advisory, Digital, Legal Consulting, Risk and Compliance, and Managed Solutions. To facilitate its alliances, Protiviti has developed a proprietary Ecosystem Maturity Model that crystallizes a roadmap for each ally vendor's evolution and growth. Based on this model and a number of accelerators, including a process for kickstarting joint solution development efforts, Protiviti then shepherds the alliance partners through a series of phases designed to promote its higher maturity level.

"Protiviti's ecosystem is dedicated to providing the best technologies and partners to support our clients' needs," said Claudia Kuzma, managing director and global ecosystem program leader, Protiviti. "Through our extensive network of alliances, we're able to stay on top of market trends and embed innovation into our service offerings. This, together with our highly collaborative approach across our global business practices, means that we can tailor our consulting solutions to suit our clients' specific and unique situations."

In addition to technology firms, Protiviti partners with universities, non-profits and industry associations around the world.

Protiviti has been recognized with several other awards related to its ecosystem program, including a Nintex Partner Award for Business Excellence (2021); as a finalist for Microsoft Global Partner of the Year: SAP on Azure (2021); as a finalist for Microsoft Global Partner of the Year for Social Impact (2020); a SailPoint Q4 AMS SaaS Fast Start Award (2021); and an ASAP Alliance Excellence Award for Corporate Social Responsibility (2020).

About Protiviti
Protiviti (www.protiviti.com) is a global consulting firm that delivers deep expertise, objective insights, a tailored approach and unparalleled collaboration to help leaders confidently face the future. Protiviti and its independent and locally owned Member Firms provide clients with consulting and managed solutions in finance, technology, operations, data, digital, legal, governance, risk and internal audit through its network of more than 85 offices in over 25 countries.

Named to the 2022 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list, Protiviti has served more than 80 percent of Fortune 100 and nearly 80 percent of Fortune 500 companies. The firm also works with smaller, growing companies, including those looking to go public, as well as with government agencies. Protiviti is a wholly owned subsidiary of Robert Half (NYSE: RHI). Founded in 1948, Robert Half is a member of the S&P 500 index.

All referenced marks are the property of their respective owners.

Protiviti is not licensed or registered as a public accounting firm and does not issue opinions on financial statements or offer attestation services.

Editor's note: photos available upon request.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/protiviti-honored-with-asap-alliance-excellence-award-301557096.html

SOURCE Protiviti

