Protiviti Named to 2022 'Top 75 Companies for Executive Women' List

·3 min read
In this article:
  • RHI

Consulting firm scores highly for diverse recruiting practices, flexible work and culture

MENLO PARK, Calif., June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global consulting firm Protiviti has been named for the third year to Seramount's 'Top 75 Companies for Executive Women' list, recognizing its ongoing support of women's advancement in the workplace. Protiviti achieved exceptionally high scores for its diverse recruiting practices, flexible work program and company culture.

Protiviti logo. (PRNewsFoto/Protiviti) (PRNewsfoto/Protiviti)
"Diversity is one of our core values at Protiviti and we work hard to make sure that all our people feel supported, nurtured and included," said Protiviti Executive Vice President, Global Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, Susan Haseley. "We know that a diverse range of perspectives is key to our growth as an organization and critical for the success of our clients."

Protiviti offers a range of employee programs designed to support women, including multiple women-focused employee network groups, gender-neutral paid parental leave and a back-up dependent care program. Protiviti employees have access to its extensive Employee Assistance Program and Protiviti leaders encourage and support a flexible work environment to help meet its peoples' personal and professional needs. The firm also has a strong culture of mentoring and provides new hires with a network of advisors to help launch and further their careers with Protiviti.

The Top Companies for Executive Women survey evaluates companies on every aspect of women's advancement, including succession planning, profit-and-loss roles, gender pay parity, advancement and support programs, and work-life programs.

Additionally, Protiviti Senior Consultant Madison Ong Urech has been recognized as one of Seramount's 2022 'Women of Excellence' in the Rising Star category.

In 2021, Protiviti was named to Seramount's '100 Best Companies,' 'Best Companies for Dads' and 'Best Companies for Multicultural Women' lists and to the Seramount Inclusion Index.

On June 29, Haseley will join a panel of speakers during Seramount's virtual conference for a session titled "P&L Leadership Success" on how to ensure women have the training, experience and support needed to advance into profit-and-loss roles within their organizations.

About Protiviti 
Protiviti (www.protiviti.com) is a global consulting firm that delivers deep expertise, objective insights, a tailored approach and unparalleled collaboration to help leaders confidently face the future. Protiviti and its independent and locally owned Member Firms provide clients with consulting and managed solutions in finance, technology, operations, data, digital, legal, governance, risk and internal audit through its network of more than 85 offices in over 25 countries.

Named to the 2022 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list, Protiviti has served more than 80 percent of Fortune 100 and nearly 80 percent of Fortune 500 companies. The firm also works with smaller, growing companies, including those looking to go public, as well as with government agencies. Protiviti is a wholly owned subsidiary of Robert Half (NYSE: RHI). Founded in 1948, Robert Half is a member of the S&P 500 index.

All referenced marks are the property of their respective owners.

Protiviti is not licensed or registered as a public accounting firm and does not issue opinions on financial statements or offer attestation services.

Editor's note: photos available upon request.

 

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/protiviti-named-to-2022-top-75-companies-for-executive-women-list-301569623.html

SOURCE Protiviti

