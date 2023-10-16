Protocol Village: ARPA Network's Random Number Generator 'Randcast' Live on Optimism

Oct. 16: ARPA Network's random number generator (RNG), Randcast, has gone live on Optimism, a layer-2 blockchain atop Ethereum. "Their aim is to foster a more secure, dynamic, and immersive experience in the world of on-chain games and autonomous worlds," according to a message from the team. "Random Number Generation (RNG) is vital to many digital and online spaces, including the gaming industry. There is currently no mature and secure random number solution available on Optimism, which is why ARPA made this move." $OP $ETH

Internet Computer's Dfinity Building Carbon Credit-Inspired Tech for Waste Management

Oct. 16: Internet Computer blockchain (ICP) contributor the Dfinity Foundation is developing a technology for a global standard to incentivize recycling activities.

Unstoppable Domains Integrates with Webacy

Oct. 16: Unstoppable Domains, a platform for user-owned digital identity with 3.9M domains, has announced a partnership and integration with the leading crypto-wallet security protocol, Webacy, backed by Gary Vaynerchuk, according to a message from the team. “This will enable users to assess the risk levels of wallets connected to their Web3 domains via a ‘safety score’ and inform them of potential financial risks based on a set of factors. It also gives users the power to trigger a Panic Button, enabling them to move assets in bulk to another wallet in case of a compromise.”

EOS EVM Releases Trustless Bridging of USDT From Native Layer

Oct. 16: The EOS Network Foundation (ENF) said EOS EVM v0.6.0 has gone live on the main network. "The highlight of this release is the trustless bridging of USDT from the EOS Native layer to the EOS EVM," according to a message from the team. "The release also introduces mechanisms for cross-virtual machine communication, opening the door for novel use-cases." $EOS

Contango Spreads to Optimism After Arbitrum Launch

Oct. 16: Contango, a decentralized market that builds futures on top of money markets, has brought its flasgship product, cPerps, to Optimism, after a successful launch on Arbitrum recently, according to a message from the team."CPerps are built by automating a looping strategy on money markets using flash loans. Looping, also known as recursive borrowing and lending, is the DeFi-native way of leveraging on-chain. Currently Contango has integrated with Aave, the leading lending market in DeFi, to tap into its $4.6B liquidity. The team, however, plans to expand both horizontally, to more chains, and vertically, to more money markets." (The debut of cPerps was reported in Protocol Village on Oct. 4.) $OP $ARB

Gnosis Developers Get Access to Moralis Web3 APIs

Oct. 16: Gnosis Chain, an EVM layer-1 blockchain, and Moralis, a leading Web3 data provider, “announced a collaboration to empower development of advanced Web3 solutions on Gnosis Chain. A response to substantial demand from the Moralis community, this partnership gives developers building on Gnosis Chain access to Moralis’ expansive suite of Web3 APIs, further solidifying the blockchain’s position as a developer-optimized, innovation-focused network.” Developers can access resources and tutorials at moralis.io/chains/gnosis/.