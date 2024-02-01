Protocol Village: Cube.Exchange Raises $12M From Investors Including 6th Man, Asymmetric

Feb. 1: Cube.Exchange, a soon-to-launch digital asset trading platform, has raised $12 million as part of a Series A fundraise, according to the team: "Investors in the round, led by 6th Man Ventures, include Asymmetric, ParaFi Digital, Foundation Capital, Susquehanna Private Equity Investments, LLLP, GSR Markets, Everstake Capital, Big Brain Holdings, Third Kind Venture Capital, Arche Fund, WW Ventures and prominent angels. Proceeds will be used to expand engineering, customer service, operations, legal and compliance, business development; and to obtain licenses." This raise came as a result of inbound interest, according to the company, and comes on top of a $9 million seed round announced in October.

Sanctor Capital Raises $10M for Early Stage Web3 Fund

Feb. 1: Sanctor Capital raised $10 million for its early stage Web3 investment fund, according to the team: "It is also announcing a partnership with Press Start to launch a pre-accelerator program called The Multiplayer Fellowship. Together, Sanctor and Press Start aim to fund 100 teams over the next 18 months. Half of the graduates of Press Start’s previous fellowship programs have gone on to raise or join top accelerators such as Alliance DAO, a16z Crypto Startup School & SPEEDRUN, Binance Labs and Y Combinator."

Upshot Unveils Allora, a Network for 'Self-Improving Decentralized AI'

Feb. 1: Upshot unveiled Allora, a new "trustless, self-improving decentralized AI network," according to the team. "Allora is designed to empower applications with smarter, more secure AI through a self-improving network of machine learning models. Upshot is backed by industry investors including Polychain, Framework, Blockchain Capital, and CoinFund."

Prediction Market Zeitgeist Launches DLMSR-Based AMM

Feb. 1: Zeitgeist , a prediction market dApp, launched its DLMSR (Dynamic Logarithmic Market Scoring Rule) based automated market maker (AMM), according to the team, "marking a significant advancement in the blockchain prediction market with a dynamic liquidity model previously unseen in the industry. The DLMSR model represents a first-of-its-kind application in blockchain technology, enhancing the flexibility of market creation and liquidity provision while drastically improving operational dynamics by reducing slippage and thereby transforming trading efficiency and profitability, especially in larger trades."

