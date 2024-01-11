Protocol Village: DePIN and DeWi Come to Sui Through Partnership with Karrier One

Jan. 11: Sui , a layer-1 blockchain, is getting DePIN and DeWi through a groundbreaking partnership with Karrier One, according to the team: "The deal also includes strategic investment from Sui to fuel the expansion of Karrier One’s global footprint and deployment on Sui. The technical integration will feature DePIN services powered by the Sui blockchain and the launch of a Karrier One Decentralized Wireless (DeWi) network token on Sui. In addition, contributors to and participants in the Karrier One ecosystem will be able to earn DeWi tokens for various activities such as deploying radios and mobile usage involving Karrier One phone numbers."

Mobile Gaming Studio AOFverse Gets Grant from Arbitrum Foundation

Jan. 11: AOFverse , a prominent mobile gaming studio, secured a "significant" grant from Arbitrum Foundation, according to the team: AOFverse plans to innovate mobile gaming with blockchain tech, emphasizing Web3 integration and user education. Their game Army of Tactics is gaining popularity with over 4 million TikTok followers. The AFG token enhances community engagement. This partnership aims to create a blockchain-powered metaverse, setting new gaming industry standards."

StarkWare CEO Uri Kolodny Steps Down Due to Family Health Issue

Jan. 11: Uri Kolodny, the CEO of Ethereum scaling and privacy technology StarkWare, is stepping down due to a family health issue. StarkWare president Eli Ben-Sasson will become CEO, and Kolodny will continue to serve on the StarkWare board of directors, the company said on Thursday.

Liquidity-Focused Berachain Opens Layer-1 Testnet to Public

Jan. 11: Upcoming layer 1 blockchain Berachain opened its testnet to the public Thursday, a debut for its "proof of liquidity" consensus mechanism that garnered $42 million in funding last year. Berachain is a meme-fueled project built in the Cosmos ecosystem. Its creators are largely pseudonymous crypto developers who identify themselves online with pictures of cartoon bears – some smoking weed.

Aave Community Votes To Integrate PayPal’s Stablecoin

Jan. 11: Aave, the decentralized non-custodial lending and borrowing protocol, is voting to onboard PayPal's PYUSD stablecoin issued by Paxos Trust Company. In an ongoing governance vote, 99.98% of the participating AAVE token holders favor integrating PYUSD into AAVE's Ethereum-based pool. The voting on the proposal, termed temperature check, floated by Trident Digital on Dec. 18, will end later Thursday. The vote follows decentralized exchange Curve's December decision to host PYUSD.