Protocol Village: Web3 Security Firm FuzzLand Raises $3M Led by 1kx

Feb. 8: FuzzLand, a Web3 security and analytics company, has closed a $3M seed funding round led by 1kx with participation from HashKey Capital, SNZ and Panga Capital, according to the team: "The funding will help accelerate research and development into automated solutions for smart contract analysis using dynamic analysis and distributed computing software. Founded by Chaofan Shou, Jeff Liu and Koushik Sen, FuzzLand aims to deliver cutting-edge vulnerability detection and analytics capabilities that go beyond traditional solutions."

Order-Routing Protocol Flood Raises $5.2M Led by Bain Capital Crypto, Archetype

Feb. 8: Flood, a protocol for order routing, management, and settlement, announced its $5.2M seed funding round, co-led by Bain Capital Crypto and Archetype, with participation from Robot Ventures. According to the team: "Flood provides decentralized application (dApp) developers with a suite of tools for owning and managing the entire lifecycle of their application’s order flow. As the only decentralized exchange (DEX) currently available on the market with operational hooks, the user experience allows traders to quickly settle their transactions while seamlessly staying within the Flood ecosystem."

Casper Releases 'Peregrine' Patch for 16-Second Block Times, Cost Reductions

Feb. 8: Casper Association, supporting the proof-of-stake, smart-contracts blockchain Casper Network featuring a WASM code environment, sent the following message: "The Casper Network Peregrine (v1.5.6) update is a patch release that includes enhancements and exciting new features to network operations. Significant changes are: the reduction of block times to 16 seconds, the 99% refund of unspent funds, and the lowering of control flow opcode costs, resulting in a reduction in mint and transfer costs for contracts. Casper's architecture is uniquely designed for continual evolution, meeting the evolving demands of its users, partners, and the projects it supports."

APAC-Focused 'TON Bootcamp' Accepts First 12 Projects for Up to $500K Each

Feb. 8: Created in collaboration with Hashkey, TON Bootcamp has now accepted its first twelve projects, according to the team: "The APAC-focused accelerator has earmarked up to $500,000 for each of these teams, with the selected projects uniquely leveraging blockchain technology within Telegram’s Web3 ecosystem. These projects will further embed TON's Web3 functionalities within Telegram's existing platform and engage Telegram’s over 800 million monthly active users. The program reflects TON Foundation’s commitment to the APAC region and community as it looks to leverage Hong Kong’s industry-leading regulatory environment."

Dtravel Receives Backing From Borderless Capital for DePIN Peer-to-Peer Vacation Rentals

Feb. 8: Dtravel says it has received "backing and stamp of approval from Borderless Capital with a strategic investment to support its DePIN peer-to-peer vacation rental (VR) ecosystem. The partnership not only brings financial backing, but opens up a wealth of expertise and networking opportunities, including access to Borderless' DePIN portfolio companies, that will support Dtravel in becoming a leading provider for the VR industry. The funding will pave the way for the next phase of growth with hundreds of thousands of operators, travelers and TRVL token holders engaging with the Dtravel ecosystem."

Transak, On-Ramp Solution, Moves Into Hong Kong After Fundraise

Feb. 8: Transak, a crypto on-ramp solution, "is expanding into the APAC region with a new entity in Hong Kong, aiming to leverage the city's status as a financial hub and its regulatory framework for cryptocurrencies," according to the team. "This move follows a Series A funding round led by CE Innovation Capital. Transak plans to integrate local payment methods and adhere to Hong Kong's regulatory standards to simplify Web3 accessibility. The company's global operations highlight its commitment to regulatory compliance. Additionally, Transak has joined Web3 Harbour to foster collaboration in the APAC's Web3 ecosystem."

