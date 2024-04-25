Protocol Village: SEDA, Data and Computation Network, Launches Mainnet Genesis

April 25: SEDA, a data transmission and computation network that enables a permissionless environment for developers to deploy data feeds, announced the launch of its mainnet genesis event. According to the team: "By mitigating native deployments via a modular and chain-agnostic design, SEDA is building to offer complete developer flexibility with chain-agnostic integrations alongside completely programmable data feeds, enabling a 'permissionless optionality' that promotes Web3's ethos for builders. Mainnet will see the deployment of SEDA’s solvers, an overlay network offering one-click node spinups for community and bespoke mechanics for network OEV capture and value redeployment back into the hands of network participants."

Nym's Layer-0 Mixnet to Pair With Aleo's Zero-Knowledge Privacy-Focused Blockchain Platform

April 25: Nym Technologies is partnering with Aleo, a prominent privacy-focused blockchain platform, according to the team: "The partnership harnesses the power of Aleo's zero-knowledge Layer-1 blockchain with Nym's layer-0 mixnet protocol. Through integration with Nym's mixnet and NymVPN's decentralized privacy solutions, users will enjoy enhanced privacy and security across TCP/IP and on-chain transactions, ensuring robust protection for their online interactions. Leo Wallet's intuitive user interface will seamlessly connect users with the Nym mixnet, streamlining the integration of the Aleo blockchain and Nym's mixnet."

BNB Chain Integrates Native Liquid Staking on BSC Following Beacon Chain Sunset

April 25: BNB Chain is integrating native liquid staking on BSC following the Beacon Chain sunset, according to the team. The move will enable "high-APY native staking on BSC in addition to enhanced MEV rewards. Liquid staking on BNB Chain will allow participants to secure the network while maintaining liquidity of their assets. Users can engage in DeFi activities without sacrificing asset utility. The LSDFi integration is scheduled to take place between April and early May."

