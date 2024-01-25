Protocol Village: Router Protocol Announces Mainnet Launch of Nitro, Redefining Cross-Chain Asset Transfers

Jan. 25: Router Protocol , a layer-1 chain built with Cosmos SDK and designed to be an interoperability layer, announced the mainnet launch of its latest cross-chain solution, Nitro. It's a "cross-chain intent-based bridge built on the Router Chain," according to a press release, with "extensive support for EVM, non-EVM and zkEVM chains," and an "additional security module (ASM) with community watch and oracle security." According to the team, Nitro "promises a new era of lightning-fast, cost-efficient, and fortified cross-chain transactions."

Jan. 25: Flipside Crypto, a leading on-chain data analytics and business intelligence platform, published its "Onchain Crypto User Report," which examines user acquisition, onchain activity and trends across eight major blockchain networks, including popular EVM chains as well as Solana and Bitcoin. According to the report, Ethereum and Polygon led the industry by each acquiring over 15M new users in 2023.

Space and Time Rolls Out Open-Source GPU Acceleration Framework 'Blitzar'

Jan. 25: Space and Time is introducing an open-source GPU acceleration framework, Blitzar, for Proof of SQL, according to the team : "Created to enhance zero-knowledge (ZK) proofs in the Web3 community, Blitzar resulted from Space and Time's collaboration with NVIDIA, addressing the need for open-source GPU acceleration frameworks. Proof of SQL, introduced in alpha in August, enables smart contracts to verify data inquiries across diverse sources."

Aptos Foundation Inks Partnerships With Data Providers Including Dune, Nansen

Jan. 25: Aptos Foundation is launching partnerships with data providers Dune, Nansen, Space x Time, Token Terminal, DappRadar, The Tie, Flipside Crypto and Elliptic, according to the team . The goal is to ensure they "get the most out of building on Aptos; are able to offer a full range of data integration services to everyone in the Aptos ecosystem and community; and mobilize the Move on Aptos programming language to integrate swiftly and securely. These partnerships will also make everything from data standardization to dApp searchability simpler on Aptos."

VeChain, Enterprise-Grade Layer-1 Public Blockchain, Announces New Developer Program 'Grant 2.0'

Jan. 25: VeChain, an enterprise-grade L1 public blockchain, announced the launch of Grant 2.0, an upgrade to its existing developer grant program, according to the team: "The new version of the program offers developers up to a new maximum of $100K in funding, a significant increase from its previous $30K limit, in addition to new marketing and microgrants, plus greater mentorship and support for sustainability grant recipients. The updated program is also designed to encourage the development of sustainability-focused decentralized ecosystems in the form of “X-to-earn” applications."

Digital Asset Platform Web3Intelligence Raises $4.5M Ahead of New Token Rollout

Jan. 25: Web3Intelligence, the developer of Web3 investment app Dopamine, has raised $4.5 million ahead of the launch of of its native token DOPE. The private funding round included participation from DAO MAKER, Shima Capital, and Gate.io, among other investors, according to an emailed announcement shared with CoinDesk on Thursday. DOPE will serve as a utility token for accessing Dopamine, which provides a gamified experience for investment in the decentralized finance (DeFi) world.