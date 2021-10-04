Proton.ai Taps Scott Frymire as Chief Marketing Officer

Industry veteran to help company outpace lofty growth expectations

BOSTON, Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proton.ai, the AI-powered sales platform for distributors, today announced its latest move to accelerate company growth with the appointment of Scott Frymire as Chief Marketing Officer.



As CMO, Frymire will spearhead the strategy, planning, and execution of Proton.ai’s marketing efforts, with an emphasis on expanding brand awareness and sales momentum within the $5.8 trillion wholesale distribution industry.

“As a company with lofty growth expectations, we were looking for a true industry veteran to ignite our marketing strategy,” said Benjamin Cohen, CEO at Proton.ai. “Scott brings a unique combination of business growth experience, distribution industry knowledge, and marketing expertise to our leadership team.”

Frymire has 25 years of experience with B2B software companies, including 20 years marketing solutions and services to the wholesale distribution market, having worked for companies such as Prophet 21, Activant Solutions, and Epicor Software. Prior to joining Proton.ai, Frymire led global marketing for Unilog, a provider of digital commerce solutions for wholesale distributors, manufacturers, and specialty hard goods retail stores. He has also served in marketing leadership roles for multiple hyper-growth companies in the IT performance monitoring market.

“Proton.ai has built a disruptive AI-based platform to help distributors significantly grow their revenues,” said Frymire. “When I saw the product for the first time, I knew it was a game-changer. Judging by the business impact that Proton.ai has already proven for many distributors, I believe the company is well-positioned for exponential growth over the coming years.”

“We are energized by Scott’s arrival,” said Cohen. “Proton.ai is in business to help transform the way distributors’ sales teams gain market share and grow revenue, and we believe Scott is the perfect leader to help us get that message out to the market.”

About Proton.ai

Distributors have tons of data – sales history, product data, customer info, the list goes on. Like we’ve seen in B2C, this type of data can be used to increase sales (think Amazon, Netflix). Sophisticated machine learning – which is not a core competency for Distributors – is the key to success. Proton solves a huge data problem for Distributors. We aggregate data, analyze it with neural network AI, find upsell and cross-sell opportunities, and create more proactive and profitable orders. On average, our customers see a 5-10% increase in revenue for every sales channel in which they deploy Proton.ai. For more information, visit www.proton.ai.

