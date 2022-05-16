U.S. markets close in 1 hour 54 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,036.32
    +12.43 (+0.31%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,422.44
    +225.78 (+0.70%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,766.81
    -38.19 (-0.32%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,794.81
    +2.15 (+0.12%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    114.35
    +3.86 (+3.49%)
     

  • Gold

    1,816.10
    +7.90 (+0.44%)
     

  • Silver

    21.58
    +0.58 (+2.76%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0430
    +0.0013 (+0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8880
    -0.0470 (-1.60%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2284
    +0.0021 (+0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.3100
    +0.1250 (+0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,686.04
    -290.15 (-0.97%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    665.49
    +422.81 (+174.23%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,464.80
    +46.65 (+0.63%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,547.05
    +119.40 (+0.45%)
     

Proton Capital Corp. Completes Initial Public Offering as a Capital Pool Company

Proton Capital Corp.
·4 min read

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR THROUGH U.S. NEWS WIRES

REGINA, Saskatchewan, May 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proton Capital Corp. (TSXV: PTN) (the “Corporation”) is pleased to announce that it has successfully completed its initial public offering of 20,000,000 common shares of the Corporation (“Common Shares”) at a price of $0.10 per Common Share for gross proceeds of $2,000,000 (the “Offering”). After completion of the Offering, the Corporation now has 40,000,000 Common Shares issued and outstanding.

The Corporation is a “capital pool company” and intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering to identify and evaluate assets or businesses for acquisition with a view to completing a “Qualifying Transaction” under the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange Inc. (the “Exchange”). On May 12, 2022, the Exchange issued a bulletin approving the listing of the Common Shares as of market open on May 16, 2022, and immediately halting trading pending completion of closing of the Offering. The Common Shares will resume trading under the trading symbol “PTN” on May 18, 2022.

iA Private Wealth Inc. (the “Agent”) acted as the agent for the Offering and in connection therewith, the Corporation granted the Agent compensation warrants to purchase 2,000,000 Common Shares at a price of $0.10 per Common Share and which may be exercised for a period of two years from the day the Common Shares are listed on the Exchange, which was May 16, 2022. In connection with the Offering, the Agent also received a cash commission equal to 7.5% of the gross proceeds of the Offering, a reduced commission of 4.0% for proceeds raised from purchasers on a President’s List, a work fee and was reimbursed for its legal fees and reasonable expenses.

Concurrent with the closing of the Offering, the Corporation also granted options to acquire an aggregate of 4,000,000 Common Shares at an exercise price of $0.10 per Common Share to the directors and officers of the Corporation, which options expire ten years from the date of grant.

A company wholly-owned by Alan Simpson, the President, CEO, CFO, Corporate Secretary and a director of the Corporation, purchased 400,000 Common Shares pursuant to the Offering and this purchase is considered a “related party transaction” for the purposes of TSX Venture Exchange Policy 5.9 and Multilateral Instrument 61-101 (the “Related Party Policies”).‎ Proton ‎has determined that exemptions from the various requirements of the Related Party Policies are available in connection with the Offering pursuant to Section 5.5(b) (Issuer Not Listed on Specified Markets) and Section 5.7(a) (Fair Market ‎Value Not More Than 25% of Market Capitalization) of MI 61-101, respectively. No new insiders ‎were created, nor has any change of control occurred, as a result of the Offering‎.‎

As noted above, pursuant to the closing of the Offering, a company wholly-owned by Alan Simpson, the President, CEO, CFO, Corporate Secretary and a director of the Corporation acquired 400,000 Common Shares (representing 1.0% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares). Prior to the ‎closing of the Offering, a company wholly-owned by Mr. Simpson, held 4,500,000 Common ‎Shares, or approximately 22.5% of the total issued and outstanding Common Shares. ‎Mr. Simpson now controls ‎4,900,000‎ Common Shares, or approximately 12.25% of the total ‎issued and outstanding Common Shares, and 2,175,000 ‎stock options. Assuming the exercise of the stock options, Mr. Simpson would ‎own or control 7,075,000 Common Shares, or approximately 16.78% of the total issued and ‎outstanding Common Shares after such exercise. Mr. Simpson may increase or ‎decrease his investment in the Corporation depending on market conditions or any other relevant factors. The ‎head office address for the Corporation is ‎3603 Selinger Crescent, Regina, Saskatchewan S4V2H7‎. The address for Mr. Simpson is ‎3603 Selinger Crescent, Regina, Saskatchewan S4V2H7‎.‎

Investors are cautioned that trading in the securities of a capital pool company should be considered highly speculative.

For comprehensive disclosure regarding the Corporation please see filings on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, or contact:

Proton Capital Corp.
Alan Simpson – President, Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer, Corporate Secretary and a Director
Phone: 306.536.3771

Forward-Looking Information Cautionary Statement

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or the Corporation’s future performance. The use of any of the words “could”, “expect”, “believe”, “will”, “projected”, “estimated” and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Corporation’s current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially. In particular, the Corporation’s stated use of proceeds and its expectation as to the resumption of trading of the Common Shares on the Exchange constitute forward-looking information. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The statement made in this press release are made as of the date hereof. The Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be expressly required by applicable securities laws.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE INC. NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE INC.) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.


Recommended Stories

  • Why Sundial Growers Stock Is Soaring Today

    Shares of Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) were soaring 16.1% higher as of 11:18 a.m. ET on Monday. No outside investor should legally know what Sundial will report in its Q1 update. No insider who does know what the company will say can legally trade the marijuana stock.

  • Why Shopify Stock Is Falling Today

    Shares of the e-commerce platform company Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) were sliding today, on seemingly no company-specific news. Instead, investors were likely continuing to fear that high inflation and interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve could slow down the economy. Investors have grown increasingly concerned that the Fed won't be able to pull off a so-called soft landing for the economy as it raises the federal funds rate to tamp down inflation, which is running at a nearly 40-year high.

  • Warren Buffett says these are the best stocks to own when inflation spikes — with consumer prices still surging, it's time to follow his lead

    The Oracle of Omaha knows how to beat inflation. So ride his coattails.

  • Warren Buffett Spends Big as Stock Market Sells Off

    Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway has used the recent markets slump as an opportunity to ramp up spending on stocks.

  • Why Nio Shares Jumped Monday

    A Wall Street whale disclosed he has opened a position in the Chinese electric vehicle maker, and an analyst chimed in with a buy rating.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Dropped on Monday

    The stock market began giving back some of Friday's gains on Monday, and in late-morning trading, 11:10 a.m. ET, the tech-heavy Nasdaq is down 1.1%, with semiconductor stock Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) losing twice that -- 2.2%. Is there a reason Nvidia is going down so much more than the rest of the tech market? Investors in general seem upset by the continuing drumbeat of bad economic news -- rising inflation, rising interest rates, slowing growth in China, and a supply chain crisis that just doesn't seem to want to end.

  • Seeking at Least 8% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    The Dow Jones index finished last week with a modest loss, even after a late-week rally in Friday’s session. It marked the seventh week in a row that the Dow posted a weekly loss, it’s longest such streak in two decades. That capped a brutal season of market losses, all across the board. The S&P 500 is down 16% this year, and the NASDAQ, with a year-to-date loss of 25%, is into bear market territory. Investors have been giving conflicting sets of reactions to the market’s fall. Coming at it from

  • 2 Growth Stocks to Buy Before a Big Rally

    Growth stocks have taken a beating after the Federal Reserve announced in late 2021 that it would start raising interest rates. Rising rates are bad for growth stocks because future cash flows are discounted at higher rates. For instance, Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) and Chegg (NYSE: CHGG) are two solid companies down 75% and 84%, respectively, off their highs.

  • The Nasdaq Is Down More Than 25% This Year. Time to Buy These 5 Top Stocks

    With the Nasdaq Composite index down roughly 27% this year as of this writing, several growth stocks have also seen significant correction. Let's discuss five such top stocks that look very attractive right now. The stock's market capitalization, which crossed $150 billion days after its listing, has fallen to $22 billion.

  • 10 Dividend Stocks to Buy for Financial Freedom

    In this article, we discuss 10 dividend stocks to buy for financial freedom. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, click 5 Dividend Stocks to Buy for Financial Freedom. According to Goldman Sachs, investors expect higher share repurchases and increasing dividends in 2022. The investment bank raised the buyback estimate to $1 […]

  • Tech Wreck 2022: 3 Stocks Down as Much as 90% That Are Screaming Buys

    Regardless of whether you're relatively new to the stock market or have been putting your money to work on Wall Street for decades, this has been a challenging year. The sell-off has been even more pronounced in the growth-focused Nasdaq Composite, where the peak-to-trough move since hitting its all-time high in November was nearly 30% last week. While there are a number of reasons behind this sell-off, tech stocks are shouldering a lot of the blame.

  • Here's Why Chimerix Stock Is Imploding Today

    Investors are furious about management's plan to sell its most valuable asset in order to chase a lackluster oncology program.

  • 2 Biotech Stocks That Could Go Parabolic

    Biotech stocks have taken a beating to start the year, with the S&P Biotech Industry Index down more than 49% so far. There are several reasons a biotech stock could go parabolic -- that is, have its shares see a sharp rise in a short period. The company could be the buyout target of a merger deal with a larger pharmaceutical company.

  • Is it Still Safe to Invest in Amazon (AMZN)?

    Miller Value Partners, an investment management firm, published its “Opportunity Equity” first quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. Amidst the challenges, Miller Opportunity Equity’s net fees declined 3.57% in the quarter, outperforming its benchmark, the S&P 500’s -4.60% return. The Strategy’s long-term performance remains strong. Since inception annualized returns […]

  • Can Dutch Bros Bounce Back?

    Shares of Dutch Bros (NYSE: BROS) sank as much as 41% at the open, and settled with a 26% loss for the day after its first-quarter earnings report on Thursday. The investment community had a hard time digesting news that labor and commodity inflation are wreaking havoc on the company's bottom line. Because it is a key input, dairy prices hit Dutch Bros hard when they rose 25% in March .

  • 10 Undervalued Dividend Stocks with Over 10% Yield

    In this article, we discuss 10 undervalued dividend stocks with over 10% yield. If you want to look at more high-yield undervalued stocks, click 5 Undervalued Dividend Stocks with Over 10% Yield. The prospects for global dividend growth brightened in 2021, and experts projected dividend payments for the year to reach $1.4 trillion. In 2022, […]

  • Cathie Wood’s 2022 Portfolio: 10 Small-Cap Stock Picks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 small-cap stock picks of Cathie Wood’s 2022 portfolio. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Wood’s hedge fund performance, stock selection and history, go directly to Cathie Wood’s 2022 Portfolio: 5 Small-Cap Stock Picks. Cathie Wood is the brains behind ARK Investment Management, a Florida-based hedge […]

  • Reconnaissance Energy Africa (CVE:RECO) dips 24% this week as increasing losses might not be inspiring confidence among its investors

    It's easy to match the overall market return by buying an index fund. While individual stocks can be big winners...

  • Why AMC Entertainment Is Rising Today

    AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE: AMC) started off in a hole on Monday morning, dropping 2.4% out of the gate, but then, as they like to do, traders sent shares soaring, up 10% to a high of $12.66 per share. Despite a better-than-expected performance in the first quarter, AMC's stock has not benefited from the improved results. Heading into the summer box office season and with a slate of big-ticket movies scheduled to be released throughout the second half of the year, AMC believes it can achieve parity with 2019 revenue and generate positive operating cash flows by the end of the year.

  • Upstart Investors Are Learning a Lesson LendingClub Investors Learned Years Ago

    Being a "'platform" sounds well and good, but it's hard for fintechs involved in lending to escape the economics of banks.