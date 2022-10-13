U.S. markets close in 4 hours 43 minutes

Protos Security Announces the Acquisition of Blue Star Security; Expands Off-Duty Police Offering

·3 min read

NORWALK, Conn., Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Security Services Holdings LLC (dba Protos Security), the leading tech-enabled managed security services provider in North America, announces that it has acquired Blue Star Security. Protos Security, a portfolio company of Southfield Capital, expands its service offering and the value to its customer base with the acquisition of Blue Star Security. The transaction closed on September 19, 2022.

Protos Security logo (PRNewsfoto/Protos Security)
Protos Security logo (PRNewsfoto/Protos Security)

Blue Star Security provides security services consisting of off-duty officers and retired law enforcement officers for numerous Fortune 500 companies and small-to-medium sized businesses. Headquartered in Chicago, Blue Star Security employs over 850 active and retired off-duty and retired police officers.

"This strategic acquisition further strengthens our service offering and we look forward to providing our customers with an enhanced suite of security solutions, particularly as it relates to off-duty police officers," said Anthony Escamilla, Chief Financial Officer at Protos. "Our ability to provide a wholistic set of security solutions to meet all customer needs continues to improve and adding Blue Star Security to the Protos family positions us well for continued growth."

"We are extremely humbled and excited about this opportunity to partner with Protos and Southfield Capital. This acquisition will allow Blue Star Security to continue to reach new heights and to expand the services that we can offer our clients as well as the resources we provide to our employees," said Anthony Varchetto, Co-Founder of Blue Star Security. Jeffrey Salvetti, Co-Founder of Blue Star Security added, "Protos shares the same values of consistency and professionalism, and it was clear that this partnership was destined to be. We believe our service offering will be highly complementary as we drive growth and create value for new and current customers."

"The strategic acquisition of Blue Star Security marks the third acquisition for Protos in 2022," said Brandon Pinderhughes, Principal at Southfield Capital. "As Protos continues to grow through both organic and acquisition channels, we will continue to expand our North American footprint while providing value to the customers and communities we serve."

By continuing to invest in its management team, technology offering and service capabilities, Protos is more aggressively positioned in the security marketplace. Protos' mission is to provide differentiated, best total-value security solutions that deliver world-class service to its customers. Blue Star Security Co-Founders, Anthony Varchetto and Jeffrey Salvetti, will join Protos' leadership team with no changes to the management structure post-close.

About Protos Security

Protos Security, a portfolio company of Southfield Capital, is a technology-enabled security services company offering security guarding, off-duty police, monitoring and device solutions for a wide spectrum of customers across North America. Protos Security prides itself on delivering a high touch service, actionable insights, transparency and program flexibility for its clients. For more information on Protos Security, please visit www.protossecurity.com.

About Blue Star Security

Blue Star Security offers a full range of security and investigative services. Established in 2009 by Chicago Police Officers, Blue Star Security employs hundreds of active and retired law enforcement officers in the Chicago area. Their team proudly serves Fortune 500 companies and small-to-medium sized businesses. For more information on Blue Star Security, please visit www.bluestarsecurityltd.com.

About Southfield Capital

Southfield Capital is a private equity firm that invests in exceptional, growing companies in the lower middle market outsourced business services sector. Southfield targets companies with $4-15 million in EBITDA and partners with owners and management teams that are enthusiastic about scaling their operations through a combination of organic and acquisition growth strategies. For more information on Southfield Capital, please visit www.southfieldcapital.com.

Contact Information
Alyssa Wilson 
(203) 941-4707
awilson@protossecurity.com

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/protos-security-announces-the-acquisition-of-blue-star-security-expands-off-duty-police-offering-301648733.html

SOURCE Protos Security

