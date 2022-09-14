U.S. markets close in 5 hours 37 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,934.24
    +1.55 (+0.04%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,080.97
    -24.00 (-0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,652.33
    +18.75 (+0.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,830.35
    -1.23 (-0.07%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.15
    +1.84 (+2.11%)
     

  • Gold

    1,714.20
    -3.20 (-0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    19.61
    +0.12 (+0.64%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9978
    +0.0008 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4390
    +0.0170 (+0.50%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1552
    +0.0060 (+0.52%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    142.7350
    -1.9100 (-1.32%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,284.46
    -963.89 (-4.54%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    482.68
    -0.66 (-0.14%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,302.09
    -83.77 (-1.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,818.62
    -796.01 (-2.78%)
     

Protos Security Partners with MG Security Services

·3 min read

GREENWICH, Conn., Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Southfield Capital, a premier lower middle market private equity firm, announced today that Protos Security ("Protos"), a tech-enabled managed security services provider, has completed its strategic partnership with MG Security Services ("MG Security", or the "Company"), a leading provider of guarding services on the east coast.

Headquartered in New York, NY, MG Security provides armed and unarmed security guard services, crisis management, fraud prevention and private investigation primarily for commercial real estate, hospital, property management, education and financial services clients. The Company's Founder and President, Manny Gomez, will remain in his existing leadership role post-close along with the rest of the senior management team.

"MG Security is a highly reputable security and risk mitigation firm with unmatched experience and credentials. This partnership greatly accelerates the growth of our organization and enhances our service offering in the NYC Metro area," said Anthony Escamilla, CFO at Protos Security. "With an impressive roster of customers across many industries and an emphasis on client relations, the addition of MG Security to the Protos family makes us an attractive security services partner to clients across new verticals."

Manny Gomez, Founder and President of MG Security added, "We are excited for our new partnership with Protos. The combination of our tenured management team and extensive experience in law enforcement, including NYPD and FBI, will provide enhanced service offerings to clients. Protos shares our vision to create an industry-leading security services firm through a wide range of high-quality solutions. We look forward to this alignment and to better serving our customers."

"The strategic partnership of MG Security adds significant scale to Protos' direct guard operations and further diversifies Protos' offering to the marketplace," said Andy Cook, Partner at Southfield Capital. "MG Security further unlocks growth potential in attractive end markets such as healthcare while expanding the geographic footprint of Protos on a national level. We believe this partnership will create significant value for our clients and will further position us as an industry leading provider of security solutions."

Monroe Capital LLC and Wells Fargo Bank provided debt financing. Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders LLP provided legal counsel to Protos and Southfield Capital.

About Southfield Capital

Southfield Capital is a private equity firm that invests in high-growth, lower middle market companies in the outsourced business services sector. The firm targets companies with $4 - 15 million in EBITDA and partners with management to scale the business through a combination of organic and acquisition growth strategies. For more information, please visit www.southfieldcapital.com.

Our Team

Andy Levison, Managing Partner
Andy Cook, Partner
Heb James, Partner
Tim Lewis, Partner
Brandon Pinderhughes, Principal
Chris Grambling, Principal
Jason Perlroth, Principal & Head of Business Development
Josh Sylvan, Vice President
Matt King, Senior Associate Logan Vorwerk, Senior Associate
Mike Weber, Associate
Jon Goldstein, Chief Financial Officer

Southfield Capital
140 Greenwich Avenue
Greenwich, CT 06830
Phone: 203.813.4100
Fax: 203.813.4141
www.southfieldcapital.com

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/protos-security-partners-with-mg-security-services-301624114.html

SOURCE Southfield Capital

Recommended Stories

  • 10 Best Stocks to Buy Now According to Billionaire Bill Gates

    In this article, we discuss 10 Best Stocks to Buy Now According to Billionaire Bill Gates. You can skip our detailed analysis of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, and go directly to 5 Best Stocks to Buy Now According to Billionaire Bill Gates. We all know Bill Gates, the tech billionaire and a famous […]

  • 600 Million Reasons This 7.7%-Yielding Dividend Should Keep Growing

    Shares of Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW) have been under a lot of pressure this year. The real estate investment trust's (REIT) stock has lost a third of its value due in part to rising interest rates. While the market has concerns about the REIT's ability to continue growing its portfolio and dividend, it recently took a big step to address those worries.

  • Geron Corporation's (NASDAQ:GERN) Intrinsic Value Is Potentially 95% Above Its Share Price

    Does the September share price for Geron Corporation ( NASDAQ:GERN ) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will...

  • Bank of America upgrades SoFi stock to Buy

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss Bank of America upgrading SoFi from Neutral to Buy.

  • It’s a great time to scoop up bargain stocks. Here are 21 examples that could make you a lot of money.

    Stocks of online advertisers have been crushed. But the group may roar back, benefiting committed investors.

  • LNG Is Fueling Explosive Growth for This Dividend Stock

    Cheniere Energy (NYSEMKT: LNG) sees a bright future for its investors. The liquefied natural gas (LNG) producer recently unveiled its "20/20 vision" for returning capital to shareholders, fueled by the explosive growth it sees ahead for its LNG operations. Here's a look at what investors can expect from the LNG stock over the next few years.

  • The biggest Fed rate hike in 40 years? It could be coming next week.

    Desperate times call for desperate measures, and this might be just such a time: Persistently high inflation might force the Federal Reserve to resort to the biggest increase in a key U.S. interest rate in more than 40 years.

  • 1 Monster Growth Stock that Could Soar 52%, According to Wall Street

    The company provides cross-border e-commerce solutions that make it easier for businesses to sell goods internationally. Morgan Stanley analyst James Faucette has a price target of $51 on the company, implying a significant upside from the current stock price. While this represents an aggressive increase in the company stock price over just one year, here's why Global-e could reach and possibly even exceed this price target over the long term.

  • Why Home Depot, Target, and Lowe's Shares Sank Today

    The details behind today's inflation data have investors especially nervous about these retailers.

  • 10 Best Lithium Stocks to Buy Now

    In this piece, we will take a look at the ten best lithium stocks to buy now. If you want to jump ahead to the top five stocks in this list, then head on over to the 5 Best Lithium Stocks to Buy Now. Just as the internal combustion vehicle is dependent on the crude […]

  • 2 of the Best Stock-Split Stocks You'll Wish You'd Bought on the Dip

    Stock splits are all the rage in 2022, but it's important to stay focused on the businesses attached to them.

  • Great Panther Mining Receives Delisting Notice from NYSE American

    Great Panther Mining Limited (TSX: GPR) (NYSE-A: GPL) ("Great Panther" or the "Company"), reports that it has a received a letter from the New York Stock Exchange (the "NYSE") notifying the Company that as a result of the filing of a notice of intention to make a proposal under the Bankrupcy and Insolvency Act (Canada) (the "BIA") and in accordance with the NYSE American Company Guide, NYSE Regulation has determined that the Company's common shares (the "Shares") will be delisted from the NYSE A

  • If You Like Dividends, You Should Love These 3 Stocks

    The S&P 500 index's downturn in 2022 has pushed its dividend yield up to 1.6%. British American Tobacco's (NYSE: BTI) $91 billion market capitalization makes it the second-largest tobacco company on the planet, trailing just Philip Morris International (NYSE: PM). British American Tobacco's success is in large part due to the variety of well-known brands that it offers to consumers.

  • Stocks moving in after hours: Meta, Nvidia, Apple, Toll Brothers, Lennar, KB Home, Paramount

    Yahoo Finance Live anchor Seana Smith breaks down the after-hours trading action for trending tech and homebuilder stocks.

  • The stock market is plunging and could fall a lot further with the U.S. at the center of a huge global bubble, says chief investment officer of world’s largest hedge fund

    “I think the biggest mistake right now is the belief we’re going to return to, essentially, prices similar to the pre-COVID,” Bridgewater Associates co-CIO Greg Jensen said on Monday.

  • As Markets Plunged, These 2 Stocks Hit All-Time Highs

    All 30 Dow stocks were down, and just five stocks out of the S&P 500 managed to eke out gains on the day. Below, you'll learn more about why Albemarle (NYSE: ALB) and Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: CPRX) bucked the big downward move on Wall Street and moved further into record territory. Albemarle ended the day up just a fraction of a percent after having climbed as much as 3.5% above its closing level on Monday.

  • Dow Jones Reverses On Another Key Inflation Report After CPI Sparks Market Plunge

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose on a key inflation report after Tuesday's stock market plunge on a hot CPI reading.

  • 10 Undervalued and Cheap Energy Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss 10 undervalued and cheap energy stocks to buy now. If you want to see more stocks in this list, check out 5 Undervalued and Cheap Energy Stocks to Buy Now. The world is facing an energy crisis. The energy slump is impacting Europe’s economy heavily, even before winter sets in. […]

  • How Can I Protect My Portfolio? Here Are 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%

    According to the latest CPI (consumer-price index) report, U.S. inflation cooled down slightly from July but not enough to appease the markets. Overall prices rose by 8.3% from the same period a year ago, slowing down from July’s 8.5% uptick and further down from June’s 40-year high showing of 9.1%. On a monthly basis, after plateauing in July, consumer prices rose by 0.1%. As the expectation was for a rise of 8.1% over last year and a drop of 0.1% compared to last month, the markets did what th

  • QuantumScape Stock: What You Need to Know Before You Buy

    QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) has gotten a lot of attention from investors lately. And for good reason, since the battery start-up's technology could prove revolutionary. But it could also be a flop. Motley Fool contributors Jason Hall and Jeff Santoro discuss the company, its prospects, and a few things investors need to consider before buying shares.