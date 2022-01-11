Prototype Results Show High Sorbent Durability and Consistent Recoveries

CALGARY, AB, Jan. 11, 2022 /CNW/ - E3 METALS CORP. (TSXV: ETMC) (FSE: OU7A) (OTCQX: EEMMF) (the "Company" or "E3 Metals"), an emerging lithium developer and leading direct lithium extraction ("DLE") technology innovator, is pleased to announce the results of the first 50-cycle test performed using its Lab-Pilot Prototype (the "Prototype") that began operating in October. The Prototype is E3 Metals' largest scale DLE system to date with two separate trains capable of brine flow rates of up to 120L/hr.

A single batch of E3 Metals proprietary DLE sorbent was used to complete the 50-cycle test. Each cycle consists of a lithium extraction step, flowing raw brine from the Leduc Aquifer, a rinse step and a desorbant step that strips the lithium from the sorbent to produce E3's highly concentrated Li-IX solution. Results showed cumulative lithium extraction recoveries from the first cycle to the last cycle varied by less than 2%. Peak lithium recoveries reached up to 97% consistent with our initial tests in December. These results demonstrate the longevity and durability of the Company's proprietary sorbent. These results are an improvement from the criteria used in the Clearwater Lithium Preliminary Economic Assessment, which could potentially lead to better economics on a commercial scale basis.

Additional tests on another form of our sorbent have been completed on Train 2 of the Prototype. Results are expected in the first quarter 2022.

"These are excellent results from our Lab-Pilot Prototype," commented CEO, Chris Doornbos. "Not only has the Prototype operated extremely well, the performance of the sorbent continues to demonstrate that it is a robust and highly efficient material. The performance parameters and data collected will be used to further refine the design of the upcoming field DLE Pilot Plant."

E3 Metals is a lithium development Company with 7.0 million tonnes of lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) inferred mineral resources1 in Alberta and an NPV 8% on its Clearwater Lithium Project of USD 1.1 Billion with a 32% IRR pre-tax and USD 820 Million with a 27% IRR after-tax1. Through the successful scale up its DLE technology towards commercialization, E3 Metals' goal is to produce high purity, battery grade, lithium products. With a significant lithium resource and innovative technology solutions, E3 Metals has the potential to deliver lithium to market from one of the best jurisdictions in the world. For more information about E3 Metals, visit http://www.e3metalscorp.com.

1: The Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) of the Clearwater Lithium Project NI 43-101 technical report is effective Sept 17, 2012. E3 Metals has also released three NI 43-101 Technical Reports providing a total resource of 7.0Mt LCE. The Clearwater Lithium Project PEA resource estimate, identifying 2.2Mt LCE (inferred) effective Sept 17, 2021; the North Rocky Resource Area (NRRA) Technical Report effective October 27, 2017 identifying 0.9Mt LCE (inferred); and the Exshaw West Resource Area (EWRA) identifying 3.9Mt LCE (inferred) dated Sept 17, 2021. All reports are available on the Company's website (e3metalscorp.com/technical-reports) and SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

Christopher Ward, P. Eng., Director of Projects at E3 Metals Corp. and a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and is responsible for the technical information contained in this release.

