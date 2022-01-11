U.S. markets open in 5 hours 41 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,661.25
    -1.00 (-0.02%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,942.00
    -10.00 (-0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,603.00
    -5.00 (-0.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,164.90
    -3.10 (-0.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.05
    +0.82 (+1.05%)
     

  • Gold

    1,809.30
    +10.50 (+0.58%)
     

  • Silver

    22.68
    +0.22 (+0.97%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1351
    +0.0019 (+0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7800
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.80
    +1.04 (+5.54%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3613
    +0.0037 (+0.27%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.2700
    +0.0620 (+0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,053.76
    +252.93 (+0.61%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    991.36
    -54.87 (-5.24%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,465.44
    +20.19 (+0.27%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,222.48
    -256.08 (-0.90%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'Diving into DeFi as investors brace for volatile 2022'

DeFi expert Jim Bianco joins Jared Blikre to break down an interesting year ahead on Wednesday, 1/12 at 2PM ET.

Proud to announce: Azentio awarded AAOIFI's certificate of compliance for iMAL™ R14.5

·2 min read

SINGAPORE, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Azentio Software ("Azentio"), a Singapore-headquartered technology firm owned by funds advised by Apax Partners, today announced that iMAL™ R14.5, the latest version of the company's Islamic core banking platform, has successfully completed the annual certification review for the year 2022 by the Accounting and Auditing Organization for Islamic Financial Institutions (AAOIFI), the world's leading Islamic finance standard-setting body.

This certification is a tangible proof of Azentio adhering to existing and newly issued AAOIFI Shari'ah and Financial Accounting Standards for the recently acquired iMAL™ R14.5 by Azentio.

"AAOIFI is here to protect the integrity of the global Islamic finance industry through the means of standardization of best practices in the areas of Shari'ah, accounting, auditing, governance, and ethics. We are pleased to complete the review of the version 14.5 of iMAL™ for the year 2022 to ensure its compliance with AAOIFI's Shari'ah and Financial Accounting Standards," commented Omar Mustafa Ansari, Secretary General, AAOIFI. "By following and implementing AAOIFI standards in the right manner, we believe iMAL™ is mitigating Shari'ah non-compliance risks. Our continued collaboration is a testament to Azentio's ongoing commitment of following best practices not only for itself but also for its clients which are the world's leading Islamic financial institutions," Ansari concluded.

Mohammed Kateeb, Global Head of Islamic Banking and President of Middle East & Africa at Azentio, said, "For our core banking platform iMAL™ new version to be certified by AAOIFI, reflects our ongoing commitment to creating a truly differentiated value proposition. The latest advancement in financial technology has posed unprecedented challenges for incumbent Islamic banks to remain competitive. We are combining advanced technologies with deep knowledge of Islamic finance and embedding this into our new platform to help our clients transform, accelerate innovation, and achieve operational efficiency, while providing Shari'ah compliance assurance to the Islamic financial services ecosystem. We ensure a compliance mindset in our design and development efforts, and continuously challenge ourselves to provide a unique platform that meets or exceeds the needs and expectations of our clients, always complying with the AAOIFI and Shari'ah rules."

Azentio Software provides mission critical, vertical-specific software products for clients in banking, financial services and insurance verticals. The company has over 800 clients in more than 60 countries with a team of over 2,000 employees across offices in 9 countries globally.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/proud-to-announce-azentio-awarded-aaoifis-certificate-of-compliance-for-imal-r14-5--301457973.html

SOURCE Azentio Software Pvt Ltd

Recommended Stories

  • GOP official dodges questions after she is accused of sending forged certificate claiming Trump won

    The forgeries are being investigated by the Capitol riot select committee

  • A 27-year-old truck driver just became Robinhood’s first big headache of 2022

    Finra has ordered the zero-commission app Robinhood to pay Jose Batista almost $30K and found the company liable for his investment losses when it restricted trading on meme stocks in Jan 2021.

  • J.P. Morgan’s 2 Stock Picks With Over 80% Upside Potential

    Less than two weeks into the new year, the key question is coming clear: should we buy the dip? The markets are swooning a bit, so far in January. Both the S&P 500 and the NASDAQ are registering losses in 2022’s cumulative trading sessions – 2% on the S&P, and 4.5% on the NASDAQ. A combination of headwinds and tailwinds are pushing on equities. The former include the Omicron wave of COVID-19, as well as ongoing disruptions in the supply chains and labor markets. On the positive side, Omicron is

  • Rivian manufactured 1,015 vehicles in 2021, says COO retired

    Last month, Rivian said it expected production to be "a few hundred vehicles short" of its 2021 target of 1,200 because of supply chain constraints. The company delivered 920 vehicles by the end of 2021, according to the filing. Separately, Rivian said Rod Copes retired as chief operating officer.

  • Rivian’s Stock Slide Deepens as Operating Chief Steps Down

    (Bloomberg) -- Rivian Automotive Inc.’s chief operating officer stepped down, extending a tumultuous stretch for the electric-vehicle maker. The shares fell in late trading.Most Read from BloombergCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorWorld’s Biggest Crypto Fortune Began With a Friendly Poker GameSingapore Breaks Down Covid Deaths by Vaccine, With Moderna Seeing Lowest RateDip Buyers Drive U.S. Stock Rebound After Selloff: Markets WrapCyprus Finds Covid-19 Infections That Com

  • Why Nio, Nikola, and Other EV Stocks Are Down Today

    Shares of many stocks in the electric vehicle space opened lower on Monday, amid a broader sell-off of technology stocks on concerns about upcoming inflation data and the beginning of earnings season. Cenntro Electric Group (NASDAQ: NAKD) was down about 10.3%. Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) was down about 6.9%.

  • Does Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet?

    David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the...

  • Crypto analyst details the 'biggest overhang' for investors right now

    The Amber Group's Head of Americas Jeffrey Wang joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the 2022 cryptocurrency market outlook amid pending regulatory policies, cryptocurrencies' competing with the U.S. dollar, bitcoin's price, and NFTs.

  • Why QuantumScape Stock Sank in December and Continues to Fall

    The stock of QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) crashed 23% in December, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. QuantumScape stock is already down another 10.9% this month, as of the time of this writing. The passage of President Joe Biden's $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill that earmarked $7.5 billion on building an EV charging network of 500,000 chargers sent EV stocks surging in November.

  • Why Palantir Stock Is Sinking Today

    Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) stock is losing ground again on Monday. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 index was down roughly 1%, and the even more tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index was down roughly 1.2% as of 2 p.m. ET. Palantir has gotten hit hard as the market has become more cautious about heavily growth-dependent stocks, and more volatility could be in the cards if risk-heavy investments continue to fall out of favor.

  • These Semiconductor Stocks Called 'The New Oil' Of The Economy

    A Wall Street firm sees a “bumpy yet rewarding ride” for semiconductor stocks in 2022 and named Nvidia stock its top pick.

  • Stock market is 'massively' overvalued, warns strategist

    Buckle up stock market bulls, it could be a rough January.

  • You Need to Make This Much Money to Feel Financially Healthy

    By many accounts, the American economy is doing pretty well. The stock market is at an all-time high and unemployment sits at just 3.9%, both numbers that are especially impressive given that we are approaching the third year of the … Continue reading → The post You Need to Make This Much Money to Feel Financially Healthy appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • AMD Stock Price Alert: Buy the Dip Opportunity Is Here

    AMD stock was on fire in 2021, but cooled off coming into 2022. Let's look at Monday's dip, which appears to be a buying opportunity.

  • Why BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Jumping on Monday

    Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: BCRX) are soaring today in response to unaudited sales figures from the fourth quarter and projections for the entire year. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved BioCryst's first drug, Orladeyo, a little over a year ago. The first few quarters post-launch for the drug, which prevents attacks of hereditary angioedema, were less than inspiring.

  • Why Snowflake, CrowdStrike, and MongoDB Crashed at the Open, Then Recovered

    Shares of Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW), CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD), and MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB) all fell hard again on Monday, down 8.6%, 7.5%, and 8.3% at their daily lows, respectively, before recovering more than half those losses by 2:10 p.m. ET. There wasn't much in the way of company-specific news today, although MongoDB management did present at the Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference this morning.

  • Intel Stock Jumped Because It Named a Micron Exec as Its New CFO

    Chip giant Intel named David Zinsner its new chief financial officer. Zinsner is currently CFO of Micron Tech, which has already named an interim CFO.

  • Biden Approval Rating Relapses As Omicron Surges, Stock Market Slumps

    President Biden's approval rating fell as omicron cases and inflation surged and the stock market rally faltered, the new IBD/TIPP Poll finds.

  • Bitcoin Dips Below $40K as ‘Death Cross’ Looms on Price Charts

    The past record of the "Death cross" as an indicator of bitcoin's future price trajectory is mixed – but crypto traders still watch it closely.

  • Why BioNTech Stock Jumped Today

    Shares of BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX) closed Monday's trading session 8.6% higher, lifted largely by two developments. First, on Monday, BioNTech announced a collaboration with Crescendo Biologics to develop immunotherapies for treating cancer and other diseases. Pfizer and BioNTech are again working together to develop the omicron-specific vaccine.