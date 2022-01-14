'The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder' has a brand new trailer—here's how to watch

'The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder' will air on Disney Plus in 2022.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

The Proud Family (2001) was one of the most iconic Disney animated sitcoms of its time, and if you were a fan of the original series, you’re in luck: The Proud Family is getting a much-deserved reboot in 2022. The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder will star most of the original cast, as well as a number of new voice actors, including Billy Porter ("Pose"), Zachary Quinto ("Star Trek") and Keke Palmer ("Hustlers").

Start off the New Year with deals and shopping advice delivered straight to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the experts at Reviewed.

The rebooted series will follow Penny Proud and her family as they explore new storylines and meet new characters. The series will premiere on Disney+ on February 22, 2022.

Where can you stream The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder?

You can stream The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder when the series is released, as well as the entirety of The Proud Family, on Disney+. The streaming service is available via internet connection if you live in Australia, Austria, Canada, the Channel Islands, France, Germany, India, Ireland, the Isle of Man, Italy, Monaco, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Puerto Rico, Spain, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, or the U.S. Disney’s direct-to-consumer streaming platform can be accessed from desktop browsers, mobile devices, game consoles, and more.

Disney+ is home to Walt Disney Studios films, Marvel films and series, Disney Channel original series, Pixar films and shorts, Star Wars films and series, and National Geographic titles. The platform is also constantly releasing new content, such as Encanto, The Book of Boba Fett, and upcoming series like Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Sign up for Disney+ starting at $7.99 a month

What is The Proud Family reboot about?

The Proud Family reboot will bring back the beloved Proud Family (including Puff) for an updated tale about friends and family. All of the cast members voicing the members of the Proud Family will return for The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder; Kyla Pratt will reprise her role as Penny Proud alongside Tommy Davidson as Oscar Proud, Paula Jai Parker as Trudy Proud, JoMarie Payton as Suga Mamma, and Cedric the Entertainer as Uncle Bobby. Other returning players include Carlos Mencia as Felix Boulevardez, Maria Canals-Barrera as Sunset Boulevardez, Alvaro Gutierrez as Papi, Karen Malina White as Dijonay Jones, Soleil Moon Frye as Zoey Howzer, and Alisa Reyes as LaCienega Boulevardez.

Story continues

Not only does the reboot feature most of the original cast, it will also include exciting newcomers to the franchise. Billy Porter, Zachary Quinto, Keke Palmer, and EJ Johnson have all signed onto the project in brand new roles. Porter and Quinto will star as Randall and Barry Leibowitz-Jenkins, mixed-race adoptive parents to Maya, played by Palmer. Johnson has signed on as Michael Collins, Penny Proud’s best guy friend.

With a great crew signed onto the series and the original producers Bruce W. Smith and Ralph Farquhar helming the series, as well as beautifully maintained character design, it’s likely that The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder will be a welcome update on the old series, keeping the best of The Proud Family’s legacy while allowing for new stories to unfold.

How can you watch The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder?

To start watching The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder, you can subscribe to Disney+ today starting at $7.99 or $79.99 for a year’s subscription. Consider investing in a bundle with Hulu or ESPN+ to get the most out of your subscription, or even subscribing for a year to save a little extra money.

Disney+ is available on devices like Apple products, Roku streaming devices, Google Chromecast, Android phones and TV devices, XBOX One, PlayStation 4, LG TVs, Samsung products, Chrome OS, Mac OS, or Windows PC.

In addition to all of its new content, Disney+ is also home to classic films like Aladdin, Sleeping Beauty, Robin Hood, A Bug’s Life, and The Princess and The Frog that you can watch on-demand, as well as Disney Channel Original shows and TV series like Sky High, Elena of Avalor, Kim Possible, and The Owl House. The streaming service also has a lot of properties you might not expect, like Pixar Shorts, The Princess Bride, The Simpsons, Home Alone, The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe, Hamilton, and more.

Make 2022 the year of good decisions. Start by signing up for our newsletter for twice-weekly tips, reviews and more from our experts.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: How to watch 'The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder' on Disney Plus