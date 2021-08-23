U.S. markets open in 6 hours 40 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,451.25
    +14.25 (+0.32%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,189.00
    +131.00 (+0.37%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,136.75
    +50.00 (+0.33%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,184.30
    +19.00 (+0.88%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    63.29
    +1.15 (+1.85%)
     

  • Gold

    1,786.90
    +2.90 (+0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    23.17
    +0.06 (+0.27%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1714
    +0.0008 (+0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2600
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.56
    -3.11 (-14.35%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3646
    +0.0029 (+0.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9530
    +0.2130 (+0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    50,163.92
    +912.43 (+1.85%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,260.92
    +72.53 (+6.10%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,087.90
    +29.04 (+0.41%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,494.24
    +480.99 (+1.78%)
     

“PROUD TO PIPETTE” CAMPAIGN CELEBRATES THE UNSUNG HEROES OF THE PANDEMIC

Advanced MedTech
·2 min read

Singapore , Aug. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

  • Medical technologists are vital to Singapore’s COVID-19 testing capabilities in the country’s bid to open up safely, but their efforts often go unnoticed by the public

  • Since May 2021, medical technologists have processed nearly 70,000 COVID-19 tests a week, with more than 16 million tests completed throughout the pandemic

  • Their stories will be shared on social media as part of the ‘Proud to Pipette’ campaign, celebrating their role supporting Singapore during the pandemic

The “Proud to Pipette” campaign celebrates the medical technologists in Singapore who work tirelessly in laboratories, hospitals and testing centers to process COVID-19 tests, supporting the country’s trace and track efforts.

Advanced MedTech Holdings (AMTH), a home-grown global medical technology leader, headquartered in Singapore, is spearheading the campaign.

The initiative aims to spotlight medical technologists, whose line of work often requires them to work round the clock, while risking their personal safety, as they handle active viral samples during the pandemic. They have been as essential as frontline healthcare workers in protecting Singapore, yet their efforts often go unnoticed.

Through their work, healthcare workers and contract tracing staff can rigorously track and trace infected persons to effectively manage any outbreaks.

At least 1,000 reusable masks with the campaign hashtag “ProudtoPipette” will be distributed, along with a QR code to redeem KOI bubble tea vouchers.

AMTH will identify these critical professionals through existing customer networks and social media.

To further honor their efforts, AMTH will spearhead a social media platform for medical technologists to share their untold stories of personal sacrifice during the pandemic. Follow their journey here.

Abel Ang, Group Chief Executive of Advanced MedTech, said “Medical technologists involved in testing are the unsung heroes of the pandemic. Like healthcare workers, they have toiled long hours with the constant risk of being exposed to the virus. This campaign seeks to honor their tremendous efforts to keep our country safe, with a unique reusable facemask that proudly identifies what they do, together with a popular drink enjoyed by many, in the testing laboratories.”

About Advanced MedTech Holdings

Advanced MedTech Holdings is a global medical technology leader with a core focus in urology devices and services. Headquartered in Singapore, with operations in US, Germany, Spain, France, Italy, China, Malaysia and Japan, the Company serves millions of patients and physicians in 100 countries worldwide. Advanced MedTech Holdings makes strategic investments in disruptive medical technology companies, strengthening its portfolio of healthcare solutions for customers around the world. Advanced MedTech Holdings is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Temasek. For more information on Advanced MedTech Holdings, please visit https://www.advanced-medtech.com/.

Advanced MedTech Media Contacts:



Thomas Harding / Khushboo Tanna / Maryanne Lee
Spurwing Communications
+65 6751 2021
advanced@spurwingcomms.com







Recommended Stories

  • The Chip Shortage Looks Like the Oil Shortage of the 1970s. What It Means for Stocks and the Economy.

    If oil was the necessary component for the 1970s economy, chips provide the same function in the 2020s. The longer the chip shortage goes on, the more prices will rise in all types of products.

  • The Crypto Daily – Movers and Shakers – August 23rd, 2021

    After a mixed end to the week, Bitcoin would need to move back through to $49,500 levels to support a bullish start to the week…

  • Ethereum Classic Stops For Gas, Along With Bitcoin And Doge, On Bullish Moon Trip

    On Saturday morning Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO: ETC), along with apex cryptocurrency Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and the ever-popular Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE), was consolidating Friday’s bullish trek north. All three cryptos have recently had a relative strength index (RSI) of over 70% which puts them into overbought conditions for technical traders. A cryptocurrency, like a stock, always enters into a period of consolidation after either a large incline or decline. Ethereum Classic rose 137% between its

  • Oil prices snap 7-day losing streak as investors hunt for bargains

    Oil prices rose on Monday, recovering from a seven-day losing streak as investors hunted for bargains and a softer dollar lent support, though persistent anxiety over surging cases of the Delta coronavirus variant kept sentiment cautious. Brent crude futures climbed $1.16, or 1.8%, to $66.34 a barrel by 0430 GMT, after hitting the lowest level since May 21 of $64.60 earlier in the session. Both benchmarks marked their biggest week of losses in more than nine months last week - Brent slid about 8% and WTI fell about 9% - as markets braced for weakened fuel demand worldwide due to the surge in the pandemic.

  • Cryptocurrency Companies Are Leaving China in ‘Great Mining Migration’

    The companies face many hurdles as they move their machines out of a country that previously used two-thirds of the global energy dedicated to harvesting bitcoin.

  • Oil Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Money Managers Cut Long Positions as Bearish Outlook Deepens

    The spread between Brent and WTI is tightening which indicates near-term supply will not be as tight as the market had expected.

  • South Bay Target closed for the rest of the year

    A Target representative tells ABC7 they recently found a problem with the fireproofing.

  • Homeownership in reach for more as Fannie Mae to include rent payments in mortgage approval process

    More Americans are expected to qualify for home loans after Fannie Mae said it will include rent payment history in its mortgage approval process

  • Billionaire Dan Loeb Snaps Up These 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    Daniel Loeb, CEO of Third Point, has a reputation for turning risk into success. His preferred strategy – of going in and cleaning up the mess – has built his firm into a $17 billion-plus asset management behemoth, with both hands in the US and international equity and credit securities markets. In the current environment, as we’re getting buffeted about by epoch-making public health crises, economic disruptions, and now foreign policy political disasters, Loeb sees a combination of risk and vol

  • 'Black Widow' helps Disney collect $125 million in online revenue

    The actress last month sued Disney alleging that the company breached her contract when it offered the movie on streaming at the same time it played in theaters. The entertainment company, in the filing, has countered Johansson's request for a civil trial in Los Angeles by asking for the suit to be sent to arbitration in New York. Johansson's suit, filed in Los Angeles Superior Court, argued that the dual release strategy of "Black Widow" had reduced her compensation.

  • How Bitcoin Is Preparing For An Explosive Bullish Break

    On Saturday Benzinga ran a poll on Twitter asking whether people think Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) would hit $50,000 this weekend. As of Sunday afternoon 71% of respondents chose ‘yes.’ Although Bitcoin may need a few days for further consolidation as the apex cryptocurrency looks to be preparing for another run north. See Also: Is Bitcoin a good investment in 2021? The Bitcoin Chart: Bitcoin has settled into a bull flag pattern with the pole created between Aug. 19 and Aug. 20 and the flag between Sa

  • How An Institution Is Preparing For The Big Alibaba Rebound Play

    Alibaba Group Holding Ltd -ADR (NYSE: BABA) has been slaughtered since October 2020 when it reached an all-time high of $319.32. The sharp decline has been partly due to poor U.S./China relations as well and Chinese regulators cracking down on the e-commerce giant and its CEO Jack Ma. Since July 22 the decline in the stock has accelerated and although there has been some bounce plays for the bulls, the stock has become risky due to new out of China, when the U.S. markets are closed, causing Alib

  • China Starts Probe Into Party Boss of Alibaba’s Home City

    (Bloomberg) -- China is investigating Hangzhou’s top government official for serious disciplinary violations, casting a spotlight on the city that is home to Jack Ma’s Ant Group Co. and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.Hangzhou Municipal Party Committee Secretary Zhou Jiangyong, 53, has been placed under investigation for serious violations of party discipline and state law, the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection said in a statement Saturday. While the agency didn’t elaborate on Zhou’s suspec

  • Buffett-backed Chinese EV Maker BYD's IPO Plans For Chip Unit Hampered By Regulatory Probe: Report

    Chinese regulatory scrutiny has come to haunt companies across sectors and the latest to suffer from the increased oversight is Warren Buffett-backed EV manufacturer BYD Company Limited (OTC: BYDDF). What Happened: China's BYD is forced to suspend the proposed listing of its chip making arm due to a regulatory probe into the law firm advising the company, the Nikkei reported. In May, BYD applied for listing its automotive microcontroller chip-making-unit on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange-supervised

  • Bearish Bets: 2 Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on five names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. RadNet Inc. recently was downgraded to Hold with a C rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • Mortgage rates edge lower, with refinances available at under 3% and even 2%

    But forecasters warn that the low rates won't stick around much longer.

  • You're probably owed a car insurance 'stimulus check,' lawsuit and critics say

    Insurers pocketed $30 billion in extra profits, even after rebates, watchdogs say.

  • China Tech Shares Stage Rebound After Five-Week Selloff

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese technology stocks rallied in Hong Kong on Monday as bargain hunters pounced in the wake of the sector’s worst rout in months. The Hang Seng Tech Index climbed as much as 4.5%, the biggest jump since July, following a near 11% slump last week. The gauge had dropped for five straight weeks in its biggest such losing streak since Jan. 2019. It had closed at its lowest since July 2020 inception on Friday.JD Health International Inc. and Bilibili Inc. both gained about 10% each

  • Bitcoin Trades Above $50K Psychological Resistance for First Time in 3 Months

    "The market continues to hover over the 200-day moving average with bulls still in play," Zerocap's Toby Chapple told CoinDesk.

  • Michael Burry’s Pretty Big Short Hinges on Treasuries Sinking

    (Bloomberg) -- Call it the Pretty Big Short. Michael Burry, whose huge, wildly profitable bets against the housing bubble were made famous in “The Big Short,” is wagering that long-term U.S. Treasuries will fall.His Scion Asset Management held $280 million of puts on the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF at the end of June, according to a regulatory filing released this week, an increase from $172 million three months earlier.The options contracts would make money if TLT, as the exchange-traded