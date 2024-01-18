'Proud of what we've created': New Peoria shop houses nearly 40 small businesses

Walking into The Wink House, customers will be greeted by an assortment of jewelry, journals, cards, clothing, gifts and other goods. A health and wellness area includes shampoo bars and other eco-friendly items.

Owner Andrea Winkler said the new Peoria shop features nearly 40 vendors so far – with room for more.

Getting to this point was no simple task, however. Winkler's journey to opening The Wink House was long and challenging at times. Even so, she is glad to see her vision come to life.

“I'm proud of what we've created here. That is for sure,” Winkler said. “Like, I am proud of everything that we have done. We've got so many amazing vendors... I mean, they go above and beyond to be supportive of our shop.”

The business – which opened in November – is scheduled to hold a grand opening event on Jan. 20.

Turning a dream into a business

Andrea Winkler opened The Wink House in November 2023 in the former site of The Attic, a longtime antique shop, on Willow Knolls Road in Peoria. The Wink House features nearly 40 vendors selling a wide variety of products many of which are locally and Illinois-based.

For Winkler, the inspiration to open a small business arose following a personal struggle with infertility.

After having her first child, Winkler found it difficult to become pregnant again. She said she learned her body “was just not gonna be able to sustain life” after running tests for things such as heavy metals.

The question Winkler was left with was, why? So, she began looking into what could be happening.

“It kind of came to what I was putting in, on and around my body,” she said. “The skincare that I was using, the food that I was eating, the fragrances that I was smelling … my body was in this toxic overload.”

She began working to replace various items within her home but struggled to find products locally. Shopping online came with its own disadvantages, however, as Winkler said she didn’t know if she would like the new products she was trying.

Winkler envisioned creating a local business where people could find healthy, clean products. At the time, though, she and her husband worried the idea might not appeal to enough people in the community.

Eventually, Winkler stumbled across a shop in Warrensburg that offered a solution.

“It said, ‘Shop local. Shop 30 vendors in one place,’” she said. “And I was like, ‘Oh, that's really cool. That's interesting.’”

Winkler decided to create a shop that would pair her passion for healthy products with items from other small, local businesses.

‘Not always rainbows’

The Wink House opened in November at 3605 W. Willow Knolls Drive in Peoria.

The storefront was previously home to The Attic, which sold used furniture and antiques before closing in 2022. Winkler said she regularly drove by the shop − situated at 3605 W. Willow Knolls Drive − while bringing her daughter to school.

“I had no idea what it looked like inside – like no clue what it looked like – but I loved the outside of it,” she said. “It was just this cute, little house.”

Cute, yes. But Winkler said it needed some work. She had plans to renovate the bathroom and tidy up the floors. The old ceiling tiles needed a refresh, and the front of the building was due for an update.

The Wink House did receive a grant through the Start A Business Greater Peoria program, and Winkler also applied for Peoria’s Commercial Renovation Grant.

The permitting process proved to be difficult for Winkler, however, who said she did not realize it would be “so formal.”

She attended Peoria’s One Stop Shop − where those in the community can discuss building projects with city staff − twice and said no one told her a professional drawing was required. When Winkler decided to add an additional bathroom in the hopes of opening a coffee shop in the future, she said it was challenging to update the plans she had submitted.

“I felt like – for being a small-business owner – they weren't very like user friendly, if you want to put it that way,” Winkler said. “And especially, (for) a new business owner. Like, I've never opened a retail store.”

Winkler said the permit was approved in late October and construction crews quickly got to work. She said final cosmetic touches were completed in early November, just ahead of The Wink House’s soft opening on Nov. 18.

Looking back, Winkler described the experience as a “whirlwind.”

“It's not always rainbows. There's a lot of struggle and, like I said, I've learned a lot and grown a lot just by trying to get the place open,” Winkler said. “And I've grown as a person and learned about the city, my community.”

‘We want to see everybody succeed’

Customer at The Wink House can find a station to refill dish shop, hand soap and other natural cleaners from Sankoty Sustainables.

Inside of The Wink House, customers will find a health and wellness section situated to the front, lefthand side of the shop.

For Winkler, the goal is to encourage “people to live a less toxic, cleaner lifestyle.” She said it is simple to make gradual changes as soaps and other household items run out.

Winkler said products are free from manmade dyes and most artificial fragrances. Many of the items are also environmentally friendly. Customers can find reusable paper towels, shampoo bars and a refill station for various soaps and cleaners from Sankoty Sustainables.

“You can take a jar and fill it up with whatever product you're choosing or buy a jar and you just bring it in and refill it each time,” Winkler said. “It helps to reduce the plastic waste.”

The Wink House also features an assortment of goods from small businesses in the area, including:

Winkler said the shop offers multiple ways for vendors to sell their products. Small businesses can rent 20 square feet of display space or more, and The Wink House also offers consignment opportunities.

Those interested in becoming a vendor at The Wink House can find more information and an application at https://thewinkhouse.com/pages/vendor-application.

Overall, Winkler said she hopes to support small business owners who are passionate about their businesses – just as she is passionate about the mission of The Wink House.

“We want to see everybody succeed. We want it to be successful here,” Winkler said. “We want everyone to have a good following and give the community something that they can come to at any time. They don't have to wait for the next market.”

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: New Peoria shop houses nearly 40 small businesses, health products