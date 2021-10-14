U.S. markets open in 31 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,395.75
    +40.75 (+0.94%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,551.00
    +294.00 (+0.86%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,927.25
    +163.00 (+1.10%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,263.80
    +25.30 (+1.13%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.35
    +0.91 (+1.13%)
     

  • Gold

    1,800.30
    +5.60 (+0.31%)
     

  • Silver

    23.46
    +0.29 (+1.25%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1610
    +0.0011 (+0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5390
    -0.0100 (-0.65%)
     

  • Vix

    17.49
    -2.36 (-11.89%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3718
    +0.0058 (+0.43%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.5050
    +0.2580 (+0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    57,483.03
    +2,431.38 (+4.42%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,378.60
    +44.20 (+3.31%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,200.76
    +58.94 (+0.83%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,550.93
    +410.65 (+1.46%)
     
JOBS:

New weekly jobless claims hit new pandemic-era low

Another 293,000 Americans filed claims, 320,000 expected

Prove Wins Seven 2021 Comparably Awards and Three Expert Insights Awards

Prove
·3 min read

Identity Solutions Company Takes Honors for Cybersecurity Solutions and Workplace Environment

NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prove, the modern way for businesses to enable their customers to prove their identities with just a phone, announced today that it has won a total of seven (7) Comparably Awards and an overall A+ Culture score, in addition to three Expert Insights Awards for its cybersecurity solutions.

Comparably’s set of annual awards highlight the best companies, and its honors include categories such as Best Perks and Benefits, Best Compensation, Happiest Employees, and Best Work-Life Balance. The lists showcase the companies that are keeping their employees satisfied across businesses large and small.

Prove was recognized in 2021 for the following categories:

  • Best Company Perks & Benefits,

  • Best Company Compensation,

  • Best Career Growth 2021,

  • Best Leadership Teams 2021,

  • Best CEOs for Diversity 2021,

  • Best Places to Work in New York 2021, and

  • Best Company Outlook 2021.

Prove was ranked No. 1 by Comparably against industry competitors, such as Socure, Pindrop, TeleSign Corporation, and Neustar, Inc.

“Based on nearly 1,500 ratings and 54 participants, employees at Prove are very satisfied with their work experience,” said Comparably co-founder and CEO Jason Nazar. “The overall culture score, 91/100 or A+, incorporates employee ratings based on their feedback regarding Office Culture, Manager, Diversity, and more.”

According to surveys, Prove employees provided the following feedback:

  • 100% of employees call their work environment “positive”;

  • 100% look forward to interacting with their teams every day;

  • 83% report they are happy with their work-life balance;

  • Employees describe their work pace as "comfortably fast"; and

  • Prove employees often take unlimited paid vacation and sick days each year.

“I am thrilled with our overall culture score of A+ and equally proud that employees at Prove ranked our company highly in terms of diversity score. The Diversity score provides insights into how diverse employees feel and rate their work experience at Prove across various culture dimensions,” said Rodger Desai, Prove’s founder and CEO.

Expert Insights Awards

Prove also is the proud recipient of three Expert Insights Fall 2021 Best-Of Awards, which honor industry-leading cybersecurity solutions across more than 24 categories.

  • Best of Identity & Access Management

  • Best of Multi-Factor Authentication

  • Best of Zero Trust Security

“Expert Insights’ Best-Of awards recognize the innovative cybersecurity providers that secure millions of businesses around the world from increasingly sophisticated cyber-attacks,” says Expert Insights CEO and founder Craig MacAlpine. “Over the course of 2021, it’s become more important than ever to invest in the right security technologies to protect your business data. Expert Insights’ ‘Best-Of’ awards are the best place for companies to start looking for security solutions.”

Previously this year, Prove was named to the Inc. 5000.

About Prove
Prove is the modern way for businesses to enable their customers to prove their identities with just a phone. We offer phone-centric solutions that enable our customers to acquire new consumers and engage with their existing consumers by removing friction while bolstering security and enhancing consumer privacy and consumer choice. Our solutions are used by more than 1,000 businesses across diversified industries, including banks, financial services, healthcare, insurance, and e-commerce.

About Comparably

Comparably is a leading workplace culture and compensation monitoring site that provides the most comprehensive and accurate representation of what it’s like to work at companies. Employees can access salary data and anonymously rate their workplaces in nearly 20 different culture categories, providing the public a transparent and in-depth look at the experiences workers have based on their gender, ethnicity, age, tenure, industry, location, and education. Since launching in 2016, Comparably has accumulated 10 million ratings from employees across 60,000 North American companies. It has become one of the most used SaaS solutions for employer branding and one of the most trusted third party sites for salary and workplace culture data.

Prove Press Contact: John Mooney, Over The Moon PR, (908) 720-6057, john@overthemoonpr.com


Recommended Stories

  • When will supply chains be back to normal? And how did things get so bad?

    COVID-19 led to logjams at ports and borders that continue to ripple through many parts of our economy and everyday life. When will it get better?

  • Lightspeed launches new flagship restaurant platform in North America with innovative analytics, payments, inventory management

    Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE: LSPD) (TSX: LSPD), the one-stop commerce platform for merchants around the world to simplify, scale, and create exceptional customer experiences, today announced the launch of the all-new Lightspeed Restaurant, a unified hospitality commerce and point-of-sale (POS) platform.

  • Gas crisis: 250,000 customers hit as two more suppliers collapse

    Pure Planet, which is backed by oil giant BP, and Colorado Energy have both ceased trading amid rising wholesale energy prices.

  • More Americans are quitting their jobs. Here is how to do it

    After years of working in corporate marketing jobs, Allie Fendrick and Kate Meehan of Minneapolis had already considered shaking up their careers. “I think there’s nothing like a global virus to really make everyone take a hard and meaningful look at what we’re doing,” Fendrick said. The pair decided to leave their advertising agency, joining two former colleagues to co-found brand and communications firm Hush Collaborative.

  • Shiba Inu – Daily Tech Analysis – October 14th, 2021

    After a choppy session on Wednesday, a return to $0.000030 levels would be needed to support a breakout.

  • How much will you spend in retirement? 6 things you probably haven’t considered

    Personal-finance pundits love to debate safe withdrawal rates—the amount a retiree can withdraw each year from a portfolio without depleting it too quickly. On the income side, do you envision a traditional retirement—that is, stopping work entirely—or would you like to taper down to part-time, perhaps taking on a new job or starting a small business? It seemed like an odd choice for a high-net-worth retiree.

  • Gas Shortage Prompts Power Plants to Switch to Oil, Boosting Demand

    Soaring natural-gas and coal prices are pressuring power-generation companies and manufacturers to switch to using oil, a trend that could add half a million barrels a day to global demand, the IEA said.

  • Too young for Medicare? Here are 5 health insurance options to try instead

    Take action instead of just crossing off the days until you turn 65.

  • Column: Unemployment benefits weren't what kept workers home. The latest crummy jobs report proves it

    Unemployment benefits didn't keep Americans from returning to the workforce, since they're still not clamoring for lousy jobs even after those payments have expired.

  • Oil Rallies With IEA Seeing Gas Shortages Deepening Deficit

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil surged past $81 a barrel after the International Energy Agency said shortages of natural gas in Europe and Asia are boosting demand for crude.Most Read from BloombergWhat Comes After GE’s 129 Years of Greenhouse GasWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowArgentina’s 120-Year-Old Cattle Auction Is Leaving Buenos AiresWTI crude futures were up 1.1% and trading near their highest level since 2014. Record gas prices are boosting consumption of othe

  • After Covid-19 delay, Tanger Outlets preps construction start for massive Century Farms shopping center

    After delaying work on an Antioch shopping center due to cash flow concerns in 2020, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. is now eyeing a March construction start for the massive Century Farms project.

  • Stanley Black & Decker Unveils New Compact Battery

    Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE: SWK) revealed the global launch of the DEWALT POWERSTACK 20V MAX Compact Battery. The battery includes several features to optimize functionality and will roll out to North American DEWALT distributors, retailers, and e-commerce channels beginning December 2021. The company expects the global roll-out to continue through spring 2022. With the DEWALT POWERSTACK battery, power tool brand DEWALT will use pouch cell batteries designed for the construction industry

  • TSMC announces chip plant in Japan, flags 'tight' capacity throughout 2022

    TAIPEI (Reuters) -Taiwan chip giant TSMC announced on Thursday plans to build a new factory in Japan to meet long-term appetite for chips and said, near-term, tight supplies will likely continue into 2022 amid booming demand during the COVID-19 pandemic. TSMC, the world's largest contract chipmaker and a key supplier to Apple Inc, said it would set up a chip plant in Japan that will use older chipmaking technology, a segment currently under a severe supply shortage due to robust demand from automakers and tech companies. The company and Taiwan in general have become central in efforts to resolve a pandemic-induced global chip shortage, which has forced automakers to cut production and hurt manufacturers of smartphones, laptops and consumer appliances.

  • Oil prices climb on upgrade to IEA demand forecast

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices rose by about 1% on Thursday after the International Energy Agency said that record natural gas prices would boost demand for oil and top oil producer Saudi Arabia dismissed calls for additional OPEC+ supply. Brent crude futures gained 89 cents, or 1.1%, to $84.07 a barrel by 1204 GMT after falling 0.3% on Wednesday. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures climbed 87 cents, or 1.1%, to $81.31, more than recouping the previous day's 0.3% decline.

  • Supply chain issues ‘not as big a factor’ for luxury retail: Fmr. LVMH exec

    Pauline Brown, Former LVMH Chairman of North America and Author of 'Aesthetic Intelligence’, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the state of luxury retail, sales growth, and supply chain issues.&nbsp;

  • Best Retirement Plans for Self-Employed People

    Being self-employed has a multitude of benefits. While you can be your own boss and enjoy the flexibility and agency that comes along with this style of employment, there are certain things that aren’t as readily available. This includes employer … Continue reading → The post Best Retirement Plans for Self-Employed People appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • U.K. Energy Crisis Ramps Up as Two More Suppliers Collapse

    (Bloomberg) -- Two energy suppliers with about 250,000 customers have collapsed in the latest escalation in the U.K.’s energy crisis. Most Read from BloombergWhat Comes After GE’s 129 Years of Greenhouse GasHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowArgentina’s 120-Year-Old Cattle Auction Is Leaving Buenos AiresBP Plc-backed Pure Planet and Colorado Energy announced they have gone out of business on Wedn

  • Crude Oil Rally, OPEC Fails To Meet Quota

    With OPEC+ sticking to its existing pact for gradual production growth and a handful of member countries failing to meet their quota, supplies are expected to remain tight until the next OPEC+ summit

  • 2 Top Cybersecurity Stocks to Buy in October

    Tenable's main product, Nessus, scans a company's entire infrastructure for vulnerabilities like misconfigured software, weak passwords, and flaws in the network. It offers a free version of Nessus (Nessus Home) for mainstream users and a paid version (Nessus Professional) for enterprise users. It remains unprofitable on a GAAP basis, but it turned profitable on a non-GAAP basis in 2020 with a net profit of $20.8 million.

  • Remote workers less attached to jobs, companies, co-workers than they were in the office: survey

    Prudential Financial Vice Chair Rob Falzon joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the shifts taking place in America's workforce, the struggles working from home, and the key takeaways from the Prudential survey.