Provectus Biopharmaceuticals Announces Notice of Allowance of First U.S. Patent of PH-10 Immuno-Dermatology Agent for Treatment of Inflammatory Dermatoses and Epithelial Diseases

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

KNOXVILLE, TN, May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Provectus (OTCQB: PVCT) today announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has allowed US patent (USP) application 16/204,832, “Combination of local and systemic therapies for enhanced treatment of dermatologic conditions,” covering the use of topical PH-10, a formulation of Provectus’ immunogenic-small molecule and pharmaceutical-grade rose bengal sodium (RBS), in combination with one or more systemic therapies for the treatment of various inflammatory dermatoses, such as psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, and various epithelial diseases. PH-10 is a clinical-stage, multi-indication viable, immuno-dermatology-capable pharmaceutical asset.



This allowed patent application will be the first Provectus patent award in dermatology from the USPTO. The Rockefeller University (TRU) is a co-assignee and James Krueger, MD, PhD of TRU’s Laboratory for Investigative Dermatology is a co-inventor.

Dominic Rodrigues, Vice Chair of Provectus’ Board of Directors, said, “We are grateful to Dr. Krueger and his research team for their key contributions to the innovation of the underlying halogenated xanthene medical science of this allowed patent application, and for their continued assistance in the Company’s prosecution efforts for this and other related Provectus intellectual property.”

About Provectus

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (Provectus or the Company) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing immunotherapy medicines for different disease areas based on a class of small molecules called halogenated xanthenes (HXs). The Company’s lead molecule is RBS. A second HX molecule has been synthesized.

Provectus’ drug discovery and development programs include investigational drugs and drug targets in oncology (clinical-stage), dermatology (clinical-stage), hematology, virology, microbiology, ophthalmology (clinical-stage), and animal health, and use multiple routes of administration, such as intralesional (IL), topical (.top), oral (P.O.), inhaled (.inh), intranasal (IN), and intravenous (IV).

Information about the Company’s clinical trials can be found at the National Institutes of Health (NIH) registry, www.clinicaltrials.gov. For additional information about Provectus, please visit the Company's website at www.provectusbio.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: The information in this press release may include “forward-looking statements,” within the meaning of U.S. securities legislation, relating to the business of Provectus and its affiliates, which are based on the opinions and estimates of Company management and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as “seek,” “anticipate,” “budget,” “plan,” “continue,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “may,” “will,” “project,” “predict,” “potential,” “targeting,” “intend,” “could,” “might,” “should,” “believe,” and similar words suggesting future outcomes or statements regarding an outlook.

The safety and efficacy of the agents and/or uses under investigation have not been established. There is no guarantee that the agents will receive health authority approval or become commercially available in any country for the uses being investigated or that such agents as products will achieve any particular revenue levels.

Due to the risks, uncertainties, and assumptions inherent in forward-looking statements, readers should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof or as of the date specifically specified herein, and Provectus undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Risks, uncertainties, and assumptions include those discussed in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including those described in Item 1A of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021.

Contact:

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc.

Heather Raines, CPA

Chief Financial Officer

Phone: (866) 594-5999



