ProVEDA, a Plant-Based Therapeutics Company, Expands Line of Topical Solutions

New Essential Foot Cream and Multi-Purpose Hand Cream blend traditional Ayurvedic plant extracts, plant stem cells and broad-spectrum, THC-free CBD

MIRAMAR BEACH, Fla., Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ProVEDA Corporation today announces the company has expanded its line of therapeutic topical solutions to include ProVEDA Essential Foot Cream with 2,200 mg of broad-spectrum, THC-free CBD and ProVEDA Multi-Purpose Hand Cream with 1,600 mg of broad-spectrum, THC-free CBD for an overall sense of well-being. As with the brand's flagship ProVEDA Max Pain Relief Cream launched last year, these two new products blend Ayurvedic ingredients with plant stem cells and broad-spectrum CBD. Both soften and soothe dry hands and feet and feature ProVEDA's proprietary Maximum Absorption Technology for deep, fast-acting, and long-lasting relief.

"Because the Dabur Research Foundation is ProVEDA's exclusive formulation partner, we are able to tap into artificial intelligence to select key Ayurvedic plant-based ingredients that are perfect for these notoriously parched and overworked areas of the body—namely, the hands and feet," says Rowland Hanson, cofounder of ProVEDA. "The Essential Foot Cream and Multi-Purpose Hand Cream are the results of this cutting-edge approach: professional-grade, soothing broad-spectrum, THC-free CBD, and plant-based therapeutics."

Scott Grizzle, co-founder of ProVEDA adds, "After the launch of our Max Pain Relief Cream, creating products that specifically target the hands and feet was very important for our customers, and we're excited to expand the line with these impressive formulations."

ProVEDA Essential Foot Cream and ProVEDA Multi-Purpose Hand Cream are each available exclusively at ProVEDA.com for $69.98 per 1.69 oz. bottle. For more information, please visit ProVEDA.com.

About ProVEDA

Cofounded by Rowland Hanson, originally instrumental in the branding of both Neutrogena and Microsoft, including the naming and global launch of Windows, and Scott Grizzle, ProVEDA offers professional-grade, CBD-infused plant-based therapeutics. ProVEDA's products blend earth-based traditional Ayurvedic plant extracts and the modern scientific discoveries of plant stem cells and broad-spectrum CBD (THC-free) for an overall feeling of well-being. ProVEDA's therapeutic products were developed in partnership with Dabur Research Foundation the world leader in traditional Ayurvedic medicine, one of the world's oldest medical systems and remains the basis of India's healthcare today. All products are manufactured in the U.S. under strict regulatory cGMP compliance to ensure the highest quality control standards. ProVEDA.com

