ProVen Growth and Income VCT plc



Director/PDMR Shareholding

2 December 2022



ProVen Growth and Income VCT plc (the ”Company”) hereby announces that on 30 November 2022, certain directors, and their closely associated persons, sold ordinary shares of 1.6187 pence each in the Company. This notification relates to transactions notified in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation, further details of which are set out below.

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Marc Vlessing

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Non-Executive Director

b)

Initial notification/ Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

ProVen Growth and Income VCT plc

b)

LEI

213800K1RM776QM8XG84

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 1.6187 pence each

GB00B5B7YS03

b)

Nature of the transaction

Sale of Ordinary Shares under the Company's Share Buyback Scheme



c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) £0.5339 70,071

d)

Aggregated information

Aggregate Price Aggregate Volume Aggregate Total



£0.5339



70,071



£37,411

e)

Date of the transaction

30 November 2022

f)

Place of the transaction

London

Beringea LLP

Company Secretary

Telephone 020 7845 7820

-End-



