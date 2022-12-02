U.S. markets open in 1 hour 34 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,080.25
    -1.50 (-0.04%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,395.00
    -34.00 (-0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,052.50
    -10.25 (-0.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,882.80
    -0.90 (-0.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.94
    +0.72 (+0.89%)
     

  • Gold

    1,812.60
    -2.60 (-0.14%)
     

  • Silver

    22.90
    +0.05 (+0.24%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0542
    +0.0013 (+0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5290
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.26
    -0.32 (-1.55%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2285
    +0.0029 (+0.23%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.0490
    -1.2570 (-0.93%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,014.08
    -122.01 (-0.71%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    404.16
    -1.99 (-0.49%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,545.93
    -12.56 (-0.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,777.90
    -448.18 (-1.59%)
     

ProVen Growth and Income VCT plc: Total voting rights

Proven Growth & Income VCT plc
·1 min read

ProVen Growth and Income VCT plc
Total Voting Rights
2 December 2022

In conformity with the Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.1, ProVen Growth and Income VCT plc (the “Company”) announces that the Company's capital and voting rights, as at 30 November 2022, are summarised as follows:

 

Shares in issue

Voting rights per Share

Voting rights

Ordinary shares of 1.6187p each

289,834,487

1

289,834,487

Total voting rights

 

 

289,834,487

 

 

 

 

The Company does not hold any shares in treasury. 

The above takes account of any shares that have been recently bought back for cancellation, even if such transactions have not yet settled. 

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, ProVen Growth and Income VCT plc under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

Beringea LLP
Company Secretary
Telephone 020 7845 7820

- End


Recommended Stories