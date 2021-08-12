U.S. markets close in 2 hours 11 minutes

PROVEN Partners With CheckMyTest to Enable Electronic COVID-19 Test Status Verification for Home and Travel

·3 min read

CLEARWATER, Fla., Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PROVEN, a digital health verification platform that enables the portable, transparent, and real-time delivery of COVID-19 testing results, today announced a new partnership with CheckMyTest, a leading provider of high-quality decentralized COVID-19 testing solutions. This partnership will allow all CheckMyTest customers to utilize PROVEN's COVID-19 test status verification platform for travel use, as well as to support emerging verification requirements within their home communities.

CheckMyTest, a subsidiary of PhusionGPO, is a provider of advanced diagnostics solutions that facilitates on-demand accessibility to accurate COVID-19 testing for home or travel use. CheckMyTest's all-in-one solution includes clinical reviews, global distribution capabilities, and electronic results delivery, helping to ensure the safety of customers, their families, and their colleagues.
CheckMyTest, a subsidiary of PhusionGPO, is a provider of advanced diagnostics solutions that facilitates on-demand accessibility to accurate COVID-19 testing for home or travel use. CheckMyTest’s all-in-one solution includes clinical reviews, global distribution capabilities, and electronic results delivery, helping to ensure the safety of customers, their families, and their colleagues.

Test status verification is a key component of the safe return to public activities and international travel. While all inbound US air travels must present a negative COVID-19 test result, many traveling abroad struggle to find and utilize reliable, CDC-compliant testing solutions and risk complexities in their return process. CheckMyTest helps customers procure travel kits in advance of their departure, which can then be administered prior to their return. The results of these tests are reviewed by licensed healthcare professionals and available through the PROVEN electronic dashboard and can be securely transmitted to relevant health authorities. Additional testing, if required can be facilitated directly through CheckMyTest and PROVEN, utilizing its global logistics infrastructure.

"We are thrilled to welcome CheckMyTest to our network of global COVID-19 solution partners," said Peter Gallic, President of PROVEN. "The CheckMyTest platform provides people with easy access to high-quality COVID-19 testing, and combined with our digital verification tools, those results can help further support the needs of travel, events, and return-to-work programs," added Gallic.

"As venues, employers, and modes of public transportation require proof of negative COVID test results, CheckMyTest has emerged as a trusted platform for convenient COVID-19 testing," said Anthony Thomas, Chief Operating Officer of CheckMyTest parent company PhusionGPO. "Our partnership with PROVEN now enables individuals and entities to confirm real-time results to health authorities, no matter their physical location. With the recent resurgence of COVID-19 infection rates, the enhanced transparency from real-time test status verification programs is essential to the safe resumption of social and economic activities."

Employers, venue operators, academic institutions, municipalities, and tourism boards who wish to add PROVEN's enterprise verification systems to its reopening plans can learn more at www.ProvenPass.com.

About CheckMyTest

CheckMyTest, a subsidiary of PhusionGPO, is a provider of advanced diagnostics solutions that facilitates on-demand accessibility to accurate COVID-19 testing for home or travel use. CheckMyTest's all-in-one solution includes clinical reviews, global distribution capabilities, and electronic results delivery, helping to ensure the safety of customers, their families, and their colleagues. CheckMyTest also offers enterprise solutions that purpose-built for return-to-work, travel, and emerging compliance mandates. For more, visit www.CheckMyTest.com.

About PROVEN

PROVEN is a digital health platform that enables fast, secure, and intuitive verification solutions for COVID-19 testing programs. The Company's network of partners – including Visit Mexico USA – trust PROVEN's clinical vetting process and straightforward color-coded status system to quickly discern and validate COVID-19 testing results in high-throughput environments. PROVEN's HIPAA-compliant platforms utilize licensed healthcare professionals to provide clinical oversight into distributed surveillance testing programs, while also keeping personal information and medical records safe and secure. For more, please visit ProvenPass.com.

PROVEN is a digital health platform that enables fast, secure, and intuitive verification solutions for COVID-19 testing programs. PROVEN's HIPAA-compliant platforms utilize licensed healthcare professionals to provide clinical oversight into distributed surveillance testing programs, while also keeping personal information and medical records safe and secure. For more, please visit ProvenPass.com.
PROVEN is a digital health platform that enables fast, secure, and intuitive verification solutions for COVID-19 testing programs. PROVEN’s HIPAA-compliant platforms utilize licensed healthcare professionals to provide clinical oversight into distributed surveillance testing programs, while also keeping personal information and medical records safe and secure. For more, please visit ProvenPass.com.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/proven-partners-with-checkmytest-to-enable-electronic-covid-19-test-status-verification-for-home-and-travel-301354558.html

SOURCE PROVEN

