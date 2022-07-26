ProVen VCT plc: Interim Management Statement
ProVen VCT plc
Interim Management Statement
for the three months ended 31 May 2022
ProVen VCT plc (the “Company”) presents an Interim Management Statement for the three-month period ended 31 May 2022. The statement also includes relevant financial information between the end of the period and the date of this announcement.
Performance
Unaudited
Audited
Pence
Pence
Net Asset Value per share (“NAV”)
74.5
76.7
Dividends paid to date*
75.25
75.25
NAV plus dividends paid to date
149.75
151.95
*Dividends paid represent dividends paid since the consolidation of 5p Ordinary Shares into 10p Ordinary Shares in October 2012. Prior to this date, the Company paid dividends totalling 113.95p on the 5p Ordinary Shares.
Dividends paid or declared
On 10 June 2022, the Company declared a special dividend of 1.5p per share and proposed a final dividend, for Shareholders’ approval, for the year ended 28 February 2022 of 2.25p per share. Having received approval for the final dividend at the Annual General Meeting of the Company on 20 July 2022, both dividends will be paid on 5 August 2022 to Shareholders on the register at 15 July 2022.
Investment portfolio summary at 31 May 2022
Portfolio summary
Valuation
Venture capital investments
£’000
Luxury Promise Limited
11,241
Monica Vinader Limited
7,512
Infinity Reliance Limited (t/a My 1st Years)
6,450
Picasso Labs, Inc. (t/a CreativeX)
6,382
Blis Global Ltd (formerly Blis Media Limited)
4,938
MPB Group Limited
4,730
Papier Ltd
4,648
Zoovu Limited (t/a SmartAssistant)
4,162
Access Systems, Inc. (t/a Access Pay)
4,046
Thread, Inc.
3,176
Other investments
50,807
Total investments
108,092
Cash at bank
66,387
Other net current liabilities
(870)
Net Assets
173,609
Quoted investments are valued at the closing bid price at 31 May 2022, discounted where appropriate. Unquoted investments are valued at fair values established using the International Private Equity and Venture Capital Valuation Guidelines.
Investment activity during the three-month period ended 31 May 2022
Investment additions
£’000
Mycs GmbH
460
Picasso Labs, Inc. (t/a CreativeX)
990
1,450
Investment disposals
Market
Gain/(loss)
Realised
£’000
£’000
£’000
£’000
£’000
Zoovu Limited (t/a SmartAssistant)*
3,488
13,121
13,115
9,627
(6)
Rapid Charge Grid Limited**
491
491
491
-
-
Netcall plc
287
298
247
(40)
(51)
Lupa Foods Limited**
40
52
52
12
-
Exonar Limited
2,814
-
-
(2,814)
-
7,120
13,962
13,905
6,785
(57)
* Loss in period relates to transaction costs incurred upon disposal
**Loan note repayment
Investment activity from 1 June 2022 to the date of this announcement
Investment additions
£’000
WS Holdco, PBC. (t/a WiredScore)
3,733
Social Value Portal Ltd
958
DeepCrawl Holding Company, Inc.
932
[Second Nature Healthy Habits Ltd]]
5,623
Investment disposals
Market
Gain/ (loss)
Realised
£’000
£’000
£’000
£’000
£’000
Blis Global Ltd (formerly Blis Media Limited)
841
4,938
5,200
4,359
262
Mycs GmbH
5,908
-
-
(5,908)
-
6,749
4,938
5,200
(1,549)
262
Changes to share capital
Ordinary
As at 1 March 2022
192,378,178
Shares bought back during the 3 months to 31 May 2022
-
Shares issued during the 3 months to 31 May 2022
40,595,362
As at 31 May 2022
232,973,540
In the period from 1 June 2022 to the date of this announcement, 1,142,817 Ordinary Shares were repurchased and subsequently cancelled.
In addition, 2,465,173 Ordinary Shares were issued pursuant to the offer for subscription that opened on 11 January 2022.
Material events
Other than the matters described above, there were no material events during the period from 1 March 2022 to 31 May 2022 or in the period from 1 June 2022 to the date of this announcement.
Further information
Further information regarding the Company, can be found on Beringea's dedicated VCT website: www.provenvcts.co.uk or by contacting Beringea, the Investment Manager at provenvcts@beringea.co.uk or by telephone 020 7845 7820.
Beringea LLP
Company Secretary
Telephone 020 7845 7820
