ProVen VCT plc

Interim Management Statement

for the three months ended 31 May 2022

ProVen VCT plc (the “Company”) presents an Interim Management Statement for the three-month period ended 31 May 2022. The statement also includes relevant financial information between the end of the period and the date of this announcement.

Performance









Unaudited



31 May



2022 Audited



28 February 2022 Pence Pence Net Asset Value per share (“NAV”) 74.5 76.7 Dividends paid to date* 75.25 75.25 NAV plus dividends paid to date 149.75 151.95

*Dividends paid represent dividends paid since the consolidation of 5p Ordinary Shares into 10p Ordinary Shares in October 2012. Prior to this date, the Company paid dividends totalling 113.95p on the 5p Ordinary Shares.

Dividends paid or declared

On 10 June 2022, the Company declared a special dividend of 1.5p per share and proposed a final dividend, for Shareholders’ approval, for the year ended 28 February 2022 of 2.25p per share. Having received approval for the final dividend at the Annual General Meeting of the Company on 20 July 2022, both dividends will be paid on 5 August 2022 to Shareholders on the register at 15 July 2022.

Investment portfolio summary at 31 May 2022

Portfolio summary

Valuation Venture capital investments £’000 Luxury Promise Limited 11,241 Monica Vinader Limited 7,512 Infinity Reliance Limited (t/a My 1st Years) 6,450 Picasso Labs, Inc. (t/a CreativeX) 6,382 Blis Global Ltd (formerly Blis Media Limited) 4,938 MPB Group Limited 4,730 Papier Ltd 4,648 Zoovu Limited (t/a SmartAssistant) 4,162 Access Systems, Inc. (t/a Access Pay) 4,046 Thread, Inc. 3,176 Other investments 50,807 Total investments 108,092 Cash at bank 66,387 Other net current liabilities (870) Net Assets 173,609

Quoted investments are valued at the closing bid price at 31 May 2022, discounted where appropriate. Unquoted investments are valued at fair values established using the International Private Equity and Venture Capital Valuation Guidelines.

Investment activity during the three-month period ended 31 May 2022

Investment additions

£’000 Mycs GmbH 460 Picasso Labs, Inc. (t/a CreativeX) 990 1,450

Investment disposals

















Cost Market



value at 1



March 2022



Disposal



proceeds Gain/(loss)



against



cost Realised



(loss)



in period £’000 £’000 £’000 £’000 £’000 Zoovu Limited (t/a SmartAssistant)* 3,488 13,121 13,115 9,627 (6) Rapid Charge Grid Limited** 491 491 491 - - Netcall plc 287 298 247 (40) (51) Lupa Foods Limited** 40 52 52 12 - Exonar Limited 2,814 - - (2,814) - 7,120 13,962 13,905 6,785 (57)

* Loss in period relates to transaction costs incurred upon disposal

**Loan note repayment

Investment activity from 1 June 2022 to the date of this announcement

Investment additions

£’000 WS Holdco, PBC. (t/a WiredScore) 3,733 Social Value Portal Ltd 958 DeepCrawl Holding Company, Inc. 932 [Second Nature Healthy Habits Ltd]] 5,623

Investment disposals

















Cost Market



value at 1



June 2022



Disposal



proceeds Gain/ (loss)



against



cost Realised



gain



in period £’000 £’000 £’000 £’000 £’000 Blis Global Ltd (formerly Blis Media Limited) 841 4,938 5,200 4,359 262 Mycs GmbH 5,908 - - (5,908) - 6,749 4,938 5,200 (1,549) 262

Changes to share capital Ordinary



Shares



of 10p each As at 1 March 2022 192,378,178 Shares bought back during the 3 months to 31 May 2022 - Shares issued during the 3 months to 31 May 2022 40,595,362 As at 31 May 2022 232,973,540

In the period from 1 June 2022 to the date of this announcement, 1,142,817 Ordinary Shares were repurchased and subsequently cancelled.

In addition, 2,465,173 Ordinary Shares were issued pursuant to the offer for subscription that opened on 11 January 2022.

Material events

Other than the matters described above, there were no material events during the period from 1 March 2022 to 31 May 2022 or in the period from 1 June 2022 to the date of this announcement.

Further information

Further information regarding the Company, can be found on Beringea's dedicated VCT website: www.provenvcts.co.uk or by contacting Beringea, the Investment Manager at provenvcts@beringea.co.uk or by telephone 020 7845 7820.

Beringea LLP

Company Secretary

Telephone 020 7845 7820

