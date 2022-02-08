ProVen VCT plc: Publication of a Supplementary Prospectus

ProVen VCT plc

ProVen Growth and Income VCT plc

Publication of Supplementary Prospectus

8 February 2022

ProVen VCT plc and ProVen Growth and Income VCT plc (the “Companies”) published a prospectus on 11 January 2022 (comprising a securities note, a registration document and a summary (the “Prospectus”)) relating to the offer for subscription by the Companies to raise up to £40 million by way of an issue of new ordinary shares in the Companies, with each raising up to £20 million (together with an over-allotment facility for each company to raise up to a further £20 million).

On 21 January 2022, each of the Companies published an updated unaudited net asset value per share following the exchange of contracts for the sale of one of its portfolio companies, conditional on certain regulatory approvals (“Updated NAV Announcements”).

The boards of the Companies announce that they have published a supplementary prospectus dated 8 February 2022 approved by the Financial Conduct Authority (the “Supplementary Prospectus”). The publication of the Supplementary Prospectus is a regulatory requirement under the Prospectus Regulation Rules and Section 87G of Financial Services and Market Act 2000 as a result of the publication of the Updated NAV Announcements.

A copy of the Supplementary Prospectus will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for viewing online at the following web-site address:

http://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

A copy of the Supplementary Prospectus is also available from the following website:

www.provenvcts.co.uk/

Beringea LLP

Company Secretary

Telephone 020 7845 7820

- End



