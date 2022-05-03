U.S. markets open in 4 hours 6 minutes

ProVen VCT plc: Total voting rights

Proven VCT Plc
·1 min read

ProVen VCT plc
Total Voting Rights
3 May 2022


In conformity with the Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.1, ProVen VCT plc announces that the Company's capital and voting rights, as at 30 April 2022, are summarised as follows:

Shares in issue

Voting rights per Share

Voting rights

Ordinary shares of 10p each

232,973,540

1

232,973,540

Total voting rights

232,973,540

The Company does not hold any shares in treasury.

The above takes account of any shares that have been recently bought back for cancellation, even if such transactions have not yet settled.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, ProVen VCT plc under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

Beringea LLP
Company Secretary
Telephone 020 7845 7820

- End


