U.S. markets open in 2 hours 46 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,125.25
    -8.25 (-0.20%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,801.00
    -24.00 (-0.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,943.50
    -28.00 (-0.22%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,879.50
    -5.80 (-0.31%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    97.33
    -1.29 (-1.31%)
     

  • Gold

    1,790.50
    +8.70 (+0.49%)
     

  • Silver

    20.43
    +0.24 (+1.18%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0252
    +0.0025 (+0.25%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6420
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.31
    -0.02 (-0.09%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2245
    +0.0064 (+0.52%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.0300
    -1.1600 (-0.87%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,182.46
    -602.43 (-2.53%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    536.05
    -16.35 (-2.96%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,452.00
    +28.57 (+0.38%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,993.35
    +191.71 (+0.69%)
     

ProVen VCT plc: Total voting rights

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Proven VCT Plc
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • PVN.L

ProVen VCT plc
Total Voting Rights
1 August 2022


In conformity with the Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.1, ProVen VCT plc announces that the Company's capital and voting rights, as at 31 July 2022, are summarised as follows:

 

Shares in issue

Voting rights per Share

Voting rights

Ordinary shares of 10p each

234,295,896

1

234,295,896

 

 

 

 

Total voting rights

 

 

234,295,896

 

 

 

 

The Company does not hold any shares in treasury. 

The above takes account of any shares that have been recently bought back for cancellation, even if such transactions have not yet settled. 

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, ProVen VCT plc under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

Beringea LLP
Company Secretary
Telephone 020 7845 7820

- End


Recommended Stories