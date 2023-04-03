U.S. markets close in 5 hours 36 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,126.74
    +17.43 (+0.42%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,625.70
    +351.55 (+1.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,192.45
    -29.46 (-0.24%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,808.19
    +5.71 (+0.32%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.40
    +4.73 (+6.25%)
     

  • Gold

    2,000.10
    +13.90 (+0.70%)
     

  • Silver

    24.20
    +0.05 (+0.20%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0908
    +0.0060 (+0.56%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4360
    -0.0580 (-1.66%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2411
    +0.0079 (+0.64%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.3570
    -0.4400 (-0.33%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,233.90
    -44.75 (-0.16%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    617.15
    +10.72 (+1.77%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,689.17
    +57.43 (+0.75%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,188.15
    +146.67 (+0.52%)
     

ProVen VCT plc: Total voting rights

Proven VCT Plc
·1 min read

ProVen VCT plc
Total Voting Rights
3 April 2023


In conformity with the Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.1, ProVen VCT plc announces that the Company's capital and voting rights, as at 31 March 2023, are summarised as follows:

 

Shares in issue

Voting rights per Share

Voting rights

Ordinary shares of 10p each

250,718,851

1

250,718,851

 

 

 

 

Total voting rights

 

 

250,718,851

 

 

 

 

The Company does not hold any shares in treasury. 

The above takes account of any shares that have been recently bought back for cancellation, even if such transactions have not yet settled. 

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, ProVen VCT plc under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

Beringea LLP
Company Secretary
Telephone 020 7845 7820

- End


Recommended Stories