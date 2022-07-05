U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,831.39
    +6.06 (+0.16%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,967.82
    -129.44 (-0.42%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,322.24
    +194.39 (+1.75%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,741.33
    +13.57 (+0.79%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    99.63
    -8.80 (-8.12%)
     

  • Gold

    1,766.60
    -34.90 (-1.94%)
     

  • Silver

    19.17
    -0.50 (-2.53%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0270
    -0.0154 (-1.48%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8090
    -0.0800 (-2.77%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1954
    -0.0150 (-1.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.9000
    +0.2400 (+0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,587.39
    +808.61 (+4.09%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    445.19
    +5.17 (+1.17%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,025.47
    -207.18 (-2.86%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,423.47
    +269.66 (+1.03%)
     

Provention Bio Announces the Grant of Inducement Awards

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • PRVB

RED BANK, N.J., July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Provention Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRVB) (the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to intercepting and preventing immune-mediated diseases, today announced that the Company granted stock options to a new non-executive employee to purchase an aggregate of 7,000 shares of common stock. The stock options were granted without stockholder approval as inducements, material to the new non-executive employee entering into employment with the Company, pursuant to Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) and were approved by the Company's compensation committee of the board of directors.

(PRNewsfoto/Provention Bio, Inc.)
(PRNewsfoto/Provention Bio, Inc.)

The stock options were granted with a 10-year term and an exercise price equal to $3.43, the closing price per share of the Company's common stock as reported by Nasdaq on July 1, 2022. Each of the options will vest 25% on the one year anniversary of the grant date and 75% in equal monthly installments thereafter so that the grant is fully vested on the four year anniversary of the grant date, provided that the new employee continues to serve as an employee of, or other service provider to, the Company on each such vesting date. The stock options are subject to the terms of the Provention Bio, Inc. 2020 Inducement Plan, as amended.

About Provention Bio, Inc.: 
Provention Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRVB) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on advancing the development of investigational therapies that may intercept and prevent debilitating and life-threatening immune-mediated diseases. The Biologics License Application (BLA) for teplizumab, its lead investigational drug candidate, for the delay of progression to Stage 3 clinical type 1 diabetes in at-risk individuals has been filed by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The Company's pipeline includes additional clinical-stage product candidates that have demonstrated in pre-clinical or clinical studies proof-of-mechanism and/or proof-of-concept in other autoimmune diseases, including celiac disease and lupus. Visit www.ProventionBio.com for more information and follow us on Twitter: @ProventionBio.

Internet Posting of Information:
Provention Bio, Inc. uses its website, www.proventionbio.com, as a means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation F.D. Such disclosures will be included on the Company's website in the "News" section. Accordingly, investors should monitor this portion of the Company's website, in addition to following its press releases, SEC filings and public conference calls and webcasts.

Investor Contact:
Robert Doody, VP, Investor Relations
rdoody@proventionbio.com
484-639-7235

Media Contact:
Kaelan Hollon, VP, Corporate Communications
khollon@proventionbio.com
202-421-4921

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/provention-bio-announces-the-grant-of-inducement-awards-301580737.html

SOURCE Provention Bio, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Bill Gates just won legal approval to buy 2,100 acres of North Dakota farmland worth $13.5M — and people are ‘livid’ about it all across the state

    The tech billionaire keeps plowing millions into this asset class.

  • Why Ford Stock Is Falling Today

    Shares of Ford (NYSE: F) were falling today after the company reported second-quarter vehicle-sales results. While vehicle sales increased 1.8% over the period to 483,688, they fell far short of analysts' average estimate for an increase of 4.2% from the year-ago quarter. Ford filed its latest vehicle-delivery figures with the SEC today, and the company reported a 31.5% increase for its June deliveries, year over year.

  • Bridgewater’s Flagship Hedge Fund Gains 32% for First Half of Year

    (Bloomberg) -- Bridgewater Associates posted a 32% return for its flagship hedge fund through the first half of 2022 as it benefited from increased market volatility, according to a person familiar with the performance.Most Read from BloombergNatural Gas Soars 700%, Becoming Driving Force in the New Cold WarBezos Slams Biden Over Call for Lowering of Gas PricesPerson of Interest in July 4 Parade Shooting That Killed Six in Police CustodyCiti Says Oil May Collapse to $65 by the Year-End on Recess

  • Zuckerberg warns Meta workers, average monthly car payment crosses $700, AMC announces $5 Tuesdays

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss Mark Zuckerberg's economic warning to Meta employees, the average monthly care payment crossing the $700 mark, and AMC announcing $5 Tuesdays through the end of October.

  • Seeking at Least 11% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    The first half ended last week, and the S&P 500 is now firmly stuck in a bear. The rapid change from record high levels at the end of last year, to a 20%+ drop in these past six months has pummeled investors, who have had to cope with shrinking share values, increased volatility, and an unpredictable and risky equity environment. The most serious issue facing economists and traders right now is the possibility of recession in the near term. The US GDP contracted by 1.6% in Q1, and preliminary da

  • 15 Best Utility Stocks To Invest In

    In this piece we will take a look at the fifteen best utility stocks to invest in. If you want to skip our introduction and jump straight ahead to the top five stocks in this list, then head on over to the 5 Best Utility Stocks To Invest In. The ongoing worrisome state of the […]

  • Jim Cramer Advises to Recession-Proof Your Portfolio With Packaged Food Stocks; Here Are 2 Names Analysts Like

    Now that we’re into the third quarter, we’re stating to see the pundits sound off on what the Q2 economic data will show – and some of them are openly saying that second quarter GDP will record a contraction. Coming on the heels of the 1.6% contraction in Q1, this will put the US in a technical recession. Along with rising inflation and the Fed’s turn to higher rates and monetary tightening, this adds up a darkening economic picture. But Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ prog

  • Intel: A Contrarian Bargain Stock

    Intel's stock price provides a lucrative entry point after its year-to-date plummet

  • 2 Warren Buffett Stocks That Are Absolutely Trouncing the Stock Market

    Berkshire Hathaway has returned to trouncing the market in 2022. Roughly halfway through the year, CEO Warren Buffett's company is down roughly 9%, while the S&P 500 index has slid roughly 21% across the stretch. Read on for a look at two companies in the Berkshire Hathaway portfolio that are posting eye-catching performance despite the tough market conditions in 2022.

  • 10 Best Stocks to Buy Now According to Billionaire Paul Tudor Jones

    In this article, we talk about the 10 best stocks to buy now according to billionaire Paul Tudor Jones. If you wish to skip our detailed analysis of Jones’ investment philosophy and views on the current market situation, go directly to 5 Best Stocks to Buy Now According to Billionaire Paul Tudor Jones. Paul Tudor […]

  • Is Mosaic (MOS) a Great Investment Choice?

    Carillon Tower Advisers, an investment management firm, published its “Carillon Scout Mid Cap Fund” first quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The portfolio continues to be invested in a balance of companies that should do well in a cyclical recovery as well as in companies it believes to […]

  • Dow Jones Falls; Tesla Up Despite Delivery Data; This Stock Drops As Warren Buffett Raises Stake

    The Dow Jones fell despite Apple stock rising. Tesla stock rose despite disappointing delivery data. A Warren Buffett stock fell.

  • 10 Best Buy-The-Dip Consumer Stocks to Consider

    In this article, we discuss 10 best buy-the-dip consumer stocks to consider. If you want to see more stocks in this list, check out 5 Best Buy-The-Dip Consumer Stocks to Consider. Consumer stocks have lost about $1.8 trillion in market value so far in 2022, according to a recent Bloomberg report. This comes in light […]

  • 3 Dow Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in July

    For well over a century, the iconic Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) has been the most-watched stock index in the world. Originally comprised of 12 mostly industrial companies when it debuted in 1896, the Dow Jones has, today, grown to a 30-stock index packed with profitable, time-tested, and diverse multinational businesses. The maturity of the 30 components that comprise the Dow makes these stocks especially popular with the broader market undergoing its steepest downturn since March 2020, and closing out its worst start to a year since 1970.

  • Tesla stock: It's important 'to look forward,’ analyst says

    Deutsche Bank U.S. Auto Technology Analyst Emmanuel Rosner joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss second-quarter deliveries for Tesla as EV production reaches a new high, production, raising prices, recessionary risks, and the outlook for growth.

  • Can Nvidia Rally and Help the Tech Sector Recover?

    Shares of Nvidia could be in the midst of a key reversal day -- a new low for the move down followed by a higher close. Nevertheless, aggressive traders could go long NVDA at current levels risking below $140.

  • Here are 3 top stocks that insiders keep pouring millions into — following these ‘in-the-know’ bigwigs could be a sharp way to beat this nightmarish market

    Insiders buy shares for only one reason: they think the price is going up.

  • Read JMP Securities Analyst's Take On Shopify

    JMP Securities analyst Andrew Boone initiated coverage on Shopify Inc (NYSE: SHOP) with a Market Perform rating. Shopify is a leading commerce platform that entered a significant investment cycle as it offers fulfillment services to merchants, which he believed will limit margin expansion and free cash flow generation. He believed Shopify offered a best-in-class commerce service and expected it to take a share of merchants and overall commerce. With newer and differentiated tools like Shopify Fu

  • Is Twilio (TWLO) Still a Great Investment Pick?

    Carillon Tower Advisers, an investment management firm, published its “Carillon Scout Mid Cap Fund” first quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The portfolio continues to be invested in a balance of companies that should do well in a cyclical recovery as well as in companies it believes to […]

  • Morgan Stanley Says US Growth Slowdown Worse Than Expected

    (Bloomberg) -- The US economy is firmly in the middle of a slowdown that’s turning out to be worse than expected amid the war in Ukraine and China’s Covid Zero policy, according to Morgan Stanley strategists.Most Read from BloombergPerson of Interest in July 4 Parade Shooting That Killed Six in Police CustodyBezos Slams Biden Over Call for Lowering of Gas PricesTesla Pauses Plants After Ending Shaky Quarter With a Production MilestoneNatural Gas Soars 700%, Becoming Driving Force in the New Cold