U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,582.64
    +36.78 (+0.81%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,921.88
    +103.61 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,532.55
    +271.05 (+1.90%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,095.44
    +4.33 (+0.21%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.70
    +4.43 (+4.46%)
     

  • Gold

    1,930.40
    +11.30 (+0.59%)
     

  • Silver

    24.65
    -0.01 (-0.04%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0975
    -0.0074 (-0.67%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.4120
    +0.0350 (+1.47%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3115
    -0.0002 (-0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    122.7570
    +0.2670 (+0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,310.77
    -150.81 (-0.32%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,090.08
    +5.83 (+0.54%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,558.92
    +21.02 (+0.28%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,736.47
    +70.49 (+0.25%)
     

Provention Bio Announces the Grant of Inducement Awards

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • PRVB

RED BANK, N.J., April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Provention Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRVB) (the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to intercepting and preventing immune-mediated diseases, today announced that the Company granted stock options to two new employees to purchase an aggregate of 195,000 shares of common stock. The stock options were granted without stockholder approval as inducements, material to the new employees entering into employment with the Company, pursuant to Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) and were approved by the Company's compensation committee of the board of directors.

(PRNewsfoto/Provention Bio, Inc.)
(PRNewsfoto/Provention Bio, Inc.)

The stock options were granted with a 10-year term and an exercise price equal to $7.30, the closing price per share of the Company's common stock as reported by Nasdaq on April 1, 2022. Each of the options will vest 25% on the one year anniversary of the grant date and 75% in equal monthly installments thereafter so that the grant is fully vested on the four year anniversary of the grant date, provided that the new employee continues to serve as an employee of, or other service provider to, the Company on each such vesting date. The stock options are subject to the terms of the Provention Bio, Inc. 2020 Inducement Plan.

About Provention Bio, Inc.: Provention Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRVB) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on advancing the development of investigational therapies that may intercept and prevent debilitating and life-threatening immune-mediated diseases. The Biologics License Application (BLA) for teplizumab, its lead investigational drug candidate, for the delay of progression to Stage 3 clinical type 1 diabetes in at-risk individuals has been filed by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The Company's pipeline includes additional clinical-stage product candidates that have demonstrated in pre-clinical or clinical studies proof-of-mechanism and/or proof-of-concept in other autoimmune diseases, including celiac disease and lupus. Visit www.ProventionBio.com for more information and follow us on Twitter: @ProventionBio.

Internet Posting of Information:
Provention Bio, Inc. uses its website, www.proventionbio.com, as a means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation F.D. Such disclosures will be included on the Company's website in the "News" section. Accordingly, investors should monitor this portion of the Company's website, in addition to following its press releases, SEC filings and public conference calls and webcasts.

Investor Contacts:
Robert Doody, VP of Investor Relations
rdoody@proventionbio.com
484-639-7235

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/provention-bio-announces-the-grant-of-inducement-awards-301516999.html

SOURCE Provention Bio, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • AT&T's Megaspinoff of WarnerMedia Nears the Finish Line

    Telecom giant AT&T (NYSE: T) spent years, and tens of billions of dollars, attempting to turn itself into a media conglomerate. It acquired DirecTV to bolster its video business, and after nearly two years of legal wrangling, it successfully acquired Time Warner in an $85 billion deal that closed in June 2018. Time Warner, now known as WarnerMedia, brought with it valuable properties including Warner Bros, HBO, and Turner.

  • Why Jumia Stock Skyrocketed Today

    Shares of African e-commerce company Jumia Technologies (NYSE: JMIA) skyrocketed on Monday on news that it had partnered with United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS). The company will provide shipping logistics to UPS, and this had Jumia stock up 29% as of 1 p.m. ET today. This is obviously bigger news for Jumia than for UPS, whose stock was down 1% as of this writing.

  • Charlie Munger’s Thoughts on China and His 5 Favorite Stock Picks

    In this article, we discuss Charlie Munger’s thoughts on China and his 5 favorite stock picks. If you want to read about some more stocks in the Charlie Munger portfolio, go directly to Charlie Munger’s 2 Favorite Stock Picks. Charlie Munger, the founder and chief of Daily Journal Corporation, is one of the most famous […]

  • Why Workhorse Group, Lordstown Motors, and Canoo Stocks All Jumped Today

    The stocks of three struggling electric vehicle (EV) companies are jumping today. Shares of Workhorse Group (NASDAQ: WKHS) and Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ: RIDE) are down between 60% and 70% in the last 12 months. As of 3:35 p.m. ET, Workhorse, Lordstown, and Canoo shares were up 12.7%, 17.1%, and 14.9%, respectively.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    The stock market can be a fickle place, as we’ve seen this year. Starting early in January, all the main indexes fell, in a broad-based sell-off caused, at least in part, by worries over inflation and the Federal Reserve’s decision to start raising interest rates in response. The promised end of the central bank’s long-standing easy money policy spooked investors. The currents shifted in mid-March, however, after the Fed pulled the trigger with a quarter-point rate hike. The collective mind calm

  • AMD to acquire cloud startup Pensando for $1.9 billion

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman reports that semiconductor company AMD has acquired cloud startup Pensando for $1.9 billion.

  • Better Buy: UiPath vs. DocuSign

    UiPath (NYSE: PATH) and DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) burned a lot of investors over the past few months. UiPath went public at $56 last April and surged to an all-time of $85.12 the following month, but it now trades at about $22. DocuSign, which went public back in 2018, closed at an all-time high of $310.05 last September, but now trades below $110 per share.

  • Elon Musk Is Suddenly Twitter’s Largest Shareholder: Here’s a List of the Top 10 Holders

    The billionaire reported owning a 9.2% stake in the social-media company, topping co-founder and Jack Dorsey and elbowing out numerous financial institutions.

  • Here's Why Nio Shares Jumped Monday

    Momentum has been building in Nio's (NYSE: NIO) electric vehicle (EV) business, but the stock itself has been facing headwinds that have held it back. With that news, investors seem to be getting past that overhang in many U.S.-listed Chinese names, including Nio. Investors are taking notice and juicing the stocks gain today.

  • Why Starbucks Stock Was Falling Today

    Shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) were trading down 4.3% as of 1:36 p.m. ET on Monday. Investors grew uneasy following news that the company was suspending its share repurchase program. CEO Howard Schultz, who just today returned to the role after former CEO Kevin Johnson's retirement, outlined near-term challenges facing the company.

  • Morgan Stanley Says ‘Bear Market Rally’ Is Now Over

    (Bloomberg) -- The recent rebound in equity markets will prove short-lived, one of Wall Street’s most vocal bears said on Monday, advising investors to seek refuge in bonds as economic growth slows. Most Read from BloombergA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases Exceed 13,000Elon Musk Takes 9.2% Stake in Twitter After Hinting at Shake-UpUkraine Update: More Talks Possible Even as Bucha Outrage GrowsUkraine Update: Kyiv Warns Rus

  • Why Upstart Holdings Plummeted 31% in March

    Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) had a rocky month of March as its stock price dropped 31%, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence. Upstart Holdings is a consumer finance company that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to handle loan requests. Roughly 70% of its loan requests are fully automated, and about two-thirds are approved instantly through the AI.

  • Beyond Stock Splits: 3 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Now

    Stock splits are all the rage right now. To rectify this, the company will conduct a 20-for-1 stock split which will reduce its share price to $165, making it much easier for investors across the financial spectrum to own it. Fundamentally this adds no value to the company at all, but investors perceive it as a positive because they think it'll result in more money flowing into the stock.

  • Hertz is buying 65,000 electric vehicles from Tesla rival Polestar

    Hertz taps Polestar to aid its electric vehicle ambitions, which also includes offerings from Tesla.

  • Home Depot Is Undervalued and Oversold

    Home Depot is an investable stock once again

  • AMD to buy Pensando — a Milpitas startup led by Cisco vets — for $1.9B

    The startup that AMD is buying is the latest from a team of engineers and execs who sold several of their previous ventures to Cisco Systems Inc.

  • Down 70% From Its High, Is Pinterest Stock a Buy?

    Pinterest saw engagement drop in 2021, and if that trend continues, this social media company could be in serious trouble. Pinterest is unlike other social networks. Users engage with visual content like images and videos to discover ideas, find products, or learn skills.

  • 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy in a Market Rebound

    The major stock market indices have been rising. Income investors could especially have a great opportunity to lock in attractive dividend yields right now. Here are three high-yield dividend stocks to buy in a market rebound.

  • US House Members Have Huge Stakes in These 10 War Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 war stocks that U.S. House Members have huge stakes in. If you want to read about some war stocks popular in the House, go directly to U.S. House Members Have Huge Stakes in These 5 War Stocks. Members of the United States Congress are mandated under the Stop […]

  • AMD Stock: Why It Tumbled and Where It’s Headed

    Humpty Dumpty sat on a wall. Humpty Dumpty had a great fall -- and crashing right down beside him was semiconductor giant Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), which lost 8% of its market capitalization -- about $16 billion -- after investment bank Barclays downgraded its stock to Equalweight (i.e. Hold) on Thursday. Despite admitting that AMD will, in all likelihood, exceed expectations for 31% sales growth this year, and gain market share "in both the client and server markets" besides, Barclays' 5-st