U.S. markets open in 1 hour 43 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,577.00
    +19.00 (+0.42%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,737.00
    +117.00 (+0.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,586.75
    +91.00 (+0.59%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,319.80
    +9.50 (+0.41%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.03
    +0.27 (+0.32%)
     

  • Gold

    1,805.40
    -1.40 (-0.08%)
     

  • Silver

    24.47
    -0.13 (-0.52%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1625
    +0.0011 (+0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6350
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    14.93
    -0.50 (-3.24%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3819
    +0.0051 (+0.37%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.9240
    +0.2250 (+0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    62,759.51
    -98.29 (-0.16%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,508.65
    +1,265.97 (+521.66%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,265.04
    +42.22 (+0.58%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,106.01
    +505.60 (+1.77%)
     

Provention Bio Announces Positive Interim Results from First-In-Human Study of Coxsackievirus B Vaccine Candidate PRV-101

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

PRV-101 was well tolerated and elicited high titers of virus-neutralizing antibodies in a dose-dependent fashion in healthy volunteers

Positive data supports further development activities

RED BANK, N.J., Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Provention Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRVB), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to intercepting and preventing immune-mediated disease, today announced positive interim results from PROVENT (PROtocol for coxsackievirus VaccinE in healthy voluNTeers), a first-in-human study of PRV-101, a polyvalent inactivated coxsackievirus B (CVB) vaccine candidate targeting all five key CVB strains associated with type 1 diabetes (T1D) autoimmunity. Provention is developing PRV-101 for the prevention of acute CVB infection and the potential delay or prevention of T1D and celiac disease.

(PRNewsfoto/Provention Bio, Inc.)
(PRNewsfoto/Provention Bio, Inc.)

In this interim analysis, PRV-101 met the primary endpoint demonstrating that it was well tolerated in this study, with no treatment-emergent Serious Adverse Events, Adverse Events of Special Interest, or Adverse Events that led to study drug discontinuation or study withdrawal. PRV-101 also met the secondary efficacy endpoint as it induced high titers of viral-neutralizing antibodies against all CVB serotypes included in the vaccine in a dose- dependent fashion.

PRV-101, licensed from Vactech Oy (Tampere, Finland), is designed to prevent acute CVB infections and, in individuals at increased risk due to genetic susceptibility, to prevent CVB-triggered autoimmune damage to pancreatic beta cells that often progresses to T1D and damage to intestinal cells that may lead to celiac disease.

PROVENT is a Phase 1 placebo-controlled, double-blind, randomized first-in-human study being conducted at the Clinical Research Services Turku - CRST Oy, a clinical trial unit in Turku, Finland. The study's primary endpoint is the safety of two dose levels of PRV-101 in healthy adult volunteers provided three administrations with 4-week intervals. Tolerability and immunogenicity were also evaluated. The interim analysis was conducted after all trial participants completed 4 weeks of follow-up after the 3rd dose (Week 12) to assess vaccine response and safety. An additional 6-month safety follow up will be conducted and final trial results are expected in the first half of 2022.

"These interim results from this first-in-human trial are incredibly exciting," said Francisco Leon, MD, PhD, chief scientific officer and co-founder of Provention Bio. "We thank our collaborators for their pioneering efforts, enabling PRV-101 to take a significant stride forward to producing clinical data to demonstrate its potential to be the first vaccine to prevent CVB and ultimately decreasing the global incidence of T1D and celiac disease. We look forward to the final results of this trial next year and continuing the advancement of PRV-101."

"This is a very important milestone creating a solid basis for the continuation of the development program. We are delighted to see that the PRV-101 vaccine induced high neutralizing antibody titers against CVBs since these antibodies mediate protection against CVBs," said Heikki Hyoty, PhD, professor of virology, Tampere University, Finland, and scientific co-founder of Vactech Oy.

"The causal link between CVB infection in childhood and the onset of T1D is compelling", said Jeffrey Almond, PhD, visiting professor of microbiology, University of Oxford and former global head of research at Sanofi Pasteur. "Provention Bio has taken the lead by producing a CVB vaccine that is already showing very good results in a Phase 1 study. I look forward to seeing the rapid further development of this vaccine and its use to reduce the burden of T1D in children."

The Company has posted an update to its corporate slide presentation containing additional details pertaining to the information commented on within this press release. The presentation can be found at www.proventionbio.com in the Investor's section.

About Coxsackievirus B (CVB) Infection and Immunity

CVB is a common, potentially serious infection that damages insulin-producing cells and gut-lining cells, triggering a T-cell immune response that is believed to cause autoimmunity in predisposed individuals. The only persistent infection significantly associated with the development of type 1 diabetes (T1D) and celiac autoimmunity, CVB has been found in the pancreas of ~60% of patients with T1D and the gut of ~20% of patients with celiac disease. A 50% reduction in T1D autoimmunity was observed in the offspring of mothers with CVB immunity during pregnancy.

About PRV-101

PRV-101 is an investigational polyvalent vaccine being developed for the prevention of acute coxsackievirus B (CVB) infection and the potential delay or prevention of type 1 diabetes (T1D) and celiac disease. It is specifically designed to prevent autoimmunity by the primary prevention of a putative infectious trigger. PRV-101 has the potential to be the first vaccine to prevent CVB as well as up to ~50% of T1D and ~20% of celiac disease.

About Provention Bio, Inc.

Provention Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRVB) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on advancing the development of investigational therapies that may intercept and prevent debilitating and life-threatening immune-mediated disease. The Company's pipeline includes clinical-stage product candidates that have demonstrated in pre-clinical or clinical studies proof-of-mechanism and/or proof-of-concept in autoimmune diseases, including type 1 diabetes, celiac disease and lupus. Visit www.ProventionBio.com for more information and follow us on Twitter: @ProventionBio.

Internet Posting of Information

Provention Bio, Inc. uses its website, www.proventionbio.com, as a means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation F.D. Such disclosures will be included on the Company's website in the "News" section. Accordingly, investors should monitor this portion of the Company's website, in addition to following its press releases, SEC filings and public conference calls and webcasts.

Forward-Looking Statements:

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking, including but not limited to, statements relating to the potential of PRV-101 for the prevention of acute CVB infection and the potential delay or prevention of type 1 diabetes (T1D) and celiac disease and future development plans. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "will," "believe," and "may," among others. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations and actual results could differ materially. There are a number of factors that could cause actual events to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, interim data referenced in this release could change as these data are finalized; the potential impacts of COVID-19 on our business and financial results; changes in law, regulations, or interpretations and enforcement of regulatory guidance; uncertainties of patent protection and litigation; the Company's dependence upon third parties; substantial competition; the Company's need for additional financing and the risks listed under "Risk Factors" in the Company's quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 and any subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. As with any pharmaceutical under development, there are significant risks in the development, regulatory approval and commercialization of new products. Provention does not undertake an obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law. The information set forth herein speaks only as of the date hereof.

Investor Contacts:

Robert Doody, VP of Investor Relations
rdoody@proventionbio.com
484-639-7235

Sam Martin, Argot Partners
sam@argotpartners.com
212-600-1902

Media Contact:

Lori Rosen, LDR Communications
lori@ldrcommunications.com
917-553-6808

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/provention-bio-announces-positive-interim-results-from-first-in-human-study-of-coxsackievirus-b-vaccine-candidate-prv-101-301408195.html

SOURCE Provention Bio, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Why Moderna Stock Surged Today

    Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) jumped 7% on Monday after the biotech released positive data from a key clinical trial for its COVID-19 vaccine, mRNA-1273. Moderna said interim data from a phase 2/3 study suggested its vaccine demonstrated "a robust neutralizing antibody response" in kids aged 6 to 11 after two 50-microgram doses. Critically, the drug also demonstrated "a favorable safety profile."

  • Why Pfizer and BioNTech Will Be Bigger Winners Than Moderna With Mix-and-Match Boosters

    Last week, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorized the use of "mix-and-match" COVID-19 vaccine boosters. Any person eligible to receive a booster won't have to stick with the same vaccine used in their primary vaccination. This FDA decision opens the door to even more of a contest between the three COVID-19 vaccines currently available in the U.S. That's especially the case between the two most widely adopted vaccines.

  • 3 Top COVID Stocks -- Are They Tricks or Treats?

    Taylor Carmichael (Novavax): Novavax's COVID-19 vaccine is still not on the market anywhere, which has made the stock a real wild ride for investors. The vaccine specialist started off 2020 so small it almost qualified as a micro-cap, with its stock priced at $4 a share. When COVID-19 hit, however, the stock took off.

  • Pfizer CEO says company will produce 4 billion COVID-19 doses in 2022

    Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla says the company is increasing its output to meet global demand.

  • Was Atea Pharmaceutical's Flop Predictable?

    This month, as Merck (NYSE: MRK) moves forward with an Emergency Use Authorization in the U.S. for its oral antiviral for COVID-19, Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: AVIR) stock saw a significant drop. Unfortunately, investors are unlikely to see the small-cap biotech replicate Moderna's success as the next COVID-19 underdog success story after news of its negative clinical trial. Let's explore what caused Atea's drop and how biotech investors should examine their future investments.

  • Analysts say Boston Scientific faces 'higher level of exposure' to risk

    Boston Scientific Corp. is expected to report its Q3 earnings on Wednesday, and the medical device manufacturer is widely expected to post year-over-year growth as it works to bounce back from last year's Covid-19-driven hit.

  • These 4 Psychedelic Biotech Stocks Are Leading the Pack

    Mental illnesses are tough to treat, and researchers are always looking for better ways to pull through for patients. In this vein, novel interventions based on the illicit psychedelic drugs of yesteryear could well become the advanced mental health therapies of tomorrow. Right now, there's a rapidly growing field of biotech companies developing treatments with psychedelics, and there's money to be made for investors who can identify the future winners.

  • Amazon has found a new entry point into US healthcare

    Amazon is racing ahead of competitors to find new avenues into US healthcare. Now it's moving Alexa into hospital rooms.

  • Are Atea Pharmaceuticals, Agenus, Novavax, and Ocular Therapeutix Bad News Buy?

    Biotech stocks are in a slump. Despite numerous wins in the high-profile areas of COVID-19 and cancer therapy, the industry has failed to excite investors this year -- as seen in the 12% year-to-date fall in the the bellwether SPDR S&P Biotech ETF. Risk-tolerant growth investors appear to be favoring other vehicles over biotech in 2021, such as the red-hot cryptocurrency Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB), electric-vehicle giant Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), and emerging social media plays such as Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ: DWAC) and Phunware (NASDAQ: PHUN).

  • What Could These Clinical Results Mean for AbbVie's Shareholders?

    The results from phase 3 clinical trials suggest that Rinvoq could be an effective treatment for patients.

  • Novartis May Spin Off or Sell Ailing Sandoz Generics Unit

    (Bloomberg) -- Novartis AG may spin off or sell its Sandoz generic-drug unit after it consistently failed to meet expectations, with U.S. sales plummeting this year amid the Covid-19 pandemic. Most Read from BloombergCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Hamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Bi

  • Fauci pressed over claims of funding for ‘cruel’ puppy experiment that locked their heads in cages with sandflies

    Lawmakers question value of alleged cruel tests on young dogs

  • What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

    U.S. President Joe Biden signed on Monday an order imposing new vaccine requirements for most foreign national air travellers and lifting severe travel restrictions on China, India and much of Europe effective Nov. 8, the White House said. The African Union (AU) intends to buy up to 110 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine from Moderna Inc in an arrangement brokered in part by the White House, which will defer delivery of some doses intended for the United States to facilitate the deal, officials told Reuters.

  • The #1 Way to Reduce Dementia Risk—Even If You Have Family History

    Research has shown that this one thing can reduce your risk by nearly 300%.

  • Fauci should be fired after NIH admits funding gain-of-function research, Rand Paul says

    Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., said in an interview that Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top disease specialist in the U.S., should be fired after last week’s revelation that the National Institutes of Health funded gain-of-function research on the coronavirus.

  • FDA advisers meet on Pfizer's COVID vaccine for kids 5 to 11

    The CDC must also weigh in before younger children can be vaccinated.

  • Novartis Weighs Sale or Spinoff of Generic Drug Unit Sandoz

    The unit has proven a drag on Novartis’s growth, its separation would be the final step toward the Swiss drug giant focusing solely on innovative drugs.

  • Suzanne Somers Fans Are Cheering Her on After Seeing Her Pantsless 75th Birthday Instagram

    Suzanne Somers shares her thoughts on aging, says it's 'So Incredible,' and 'It takes a little bit of work. It’s about health, about shifting your thinking.'

  • ‘Molecularly Impossible’: Fauci Blasts Rand Paul for Covid Lab Theory

    Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) has accused Fauci and NIH of funding research in Wuhan that led to Covid-19, but the nation's top epidemiologist said the senator is "absolutely incorrect"

  • FDA committee to discuss BioNTech/Pfizer's COVID-19 shot in children 5 to 11

    A Food and Drug Administration advisory committee is set to meet Tuesday to discuss and then recommend whether the benefits outweigh the risks of BioNTech SE (bntx) and Pfizer Inc.'s (pfe) COVID-19 vaccine in children between the ages of 5 and 11 years old. The FDA is not required to follow the advice of the committee but often does. The regulator's decision has come within a week of the advisory committee's recommendation in the past.