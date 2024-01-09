Providence will be among the hottest US housing markets in 2024, Zillow says. Here's why.

PROVIDENCE − Providence will be the fifth-hottest housing market in the country in 2024, according to real estate listing site Zillow.

Zillow's report puts Providence's housing market just below Buffalo, New York; Cincinnati, Ohio; Columbus, Ohio and Indianapolis, Indiana.

The report looked at the top 50 metropolitan areas by population and used calculations for forecast home value appreciation, number of days a house was listed, building permits, projected changes in the labor market and the number of owner-occupied houses.

"2024's hottest markets all boast solid economic fundamentals, relatively fast-moving for-sale housing inventory, plentiful likely buyers and expectations for stable home values," report author Anushna Parkash wrote.

November's housing numbers: House prices and interest rates are down in Rhode Island, but does it really matter?

Little supply, with the number of homes on the market at multi-year lows, helps define a hot market, along with the speed at which homes sell.

"It’s likely that these low inventory markets, in which buyers had the hardest time finding a home and homes generally sold very quickly in 2023, will continue to experience outsized demand (relative to supply) in 2024, compared to other markets," she wrote.

Why was Providence ranked as one of the 'hottest' markets?

In Providence in November, the 45 single-family houses that sold were on the market for an average of 20 days, down from 27 days a year earlier. That held consistent with sales in the third quarter, when the number of days a house was on the market averaged 21 across 162 sales.

Across Rhode Island in the third quarter, 569 single-family houses sold, with Providence accounting for 29% of those sales.

More: What were the most expensive homes sold in Rhode Island in 2023?

Unlike the rest of the state, in Providence, the number of multi-family home sales in the third quarter came close to the number of single-family home sales, at 134. Just like the single-family counterparts, they spent an average of 21 days on the market. Providence accounted for 33% of the multi-family sales in the state during that time.

Story continues

Condos in Providence stayed on the market longer, an average 32 days for 89 sales in the third quarter.

In November, there were 1,152 single-family homes listed for sale in Rhode Island, compared with 2,984 in November 2019.

The Greek Revival state-of-the-art "smart home" Moses Brown Ives House on Brown Street on the East Side of Providence has 20 rooms.

Providence home prices

While Rhode Island's median single-family house price in November was $431,000, it was lower in Providence, at $380,000. However, multi-family houses make up a big proportion of house sales in the capital city, and their prices are much, much higher.

Third-quarter data is used below because town-by-town listings are not readily available for condos and multi-family buildings.

Providence median house prices

Providence single family, 3rd quarter: $370,000

State single family, 3rd quarter: $450,000

Providence multi-family, 3rd quarter: $528,500

State multi-family, 3rd quarter: $485,500

Providence condo, 3rd quarter: $379,900

State condo, 3rd quarter: $379,000

What's driving demand in the hot markets?

Baby boomers are not moving out of their big homes at the same time that millennials, now in their 30s and 40s, are in their "prime home buying years," Parkash wrote.

Baby boomers staying in their homes, or buying additional homes, is a big change from previous generations. The median age of all homebuyers is now 49, up from 31 in 1981, and the first-time homebuyer median age is 35, up from 29 in 1981.

Interest rates have increased significantly, hitting a high of 7.76% in late October, and coming down slowly since. Normally, high interest rates bring down prices by cutting into demand, but the lack of inventory has been keeping prices up.

The pre-pandemic November 2019 median price of a single-family house was $290,000. Prices have since risen 49%.

Interested in the housing market? See the rest of our coverage

If you're interested in a deeper dive into the housing market, read our insights on the November housing data, and how buyers are becoming pickier as prices refuse to come down.

If income-restricted housing is your thing, consider our story on the case of the brand new $299,000 condos in Pawtucket and why it appears they're so hard to sell.

If you're interested in the top of the market, see our story on the most expensive homes sold in 2023, with a mansion on a bluff topping the list, but well below its $25-million asking price.

A condo was the third most expensive residence sold in the state in 2023, at an exclusive sporting community in Richmond, followed by a penthouse in a new condo building. See all the most expensive condos sold in 2023.

Thanks to our subscribers, who help make this coverage possible. If you are not a subscriber, please consider supporting quality local journalism with a Providence Journal subscription. Here's our latest offer.

Reach reporter Wheeler Cowperthwaite at wcowperthwaite@providencejournal.com or follow him on Twitter @WheelerReporter.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Zillow says Providence, RI will be 5th hottest housing market in 2024