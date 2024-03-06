Providence Flea finds new home on I-195 parcel. What to know.

PROVIDENCE − The Providence Flea will move west, across the Providence River this summer to another piece of I-195 Redevelopment District Commission land after a losing a bid to keep its spot along South Water Street.

Providence Flea owner and manager Maria Tocco said the new spot is visible from the old one on a little elbow of land roughly the same size as the old site. It's bordered by a walking path and the river and to the rear, a road with parking that surrounds a Brown University building at 200 Dyer St.

The new space is a little less linear than the old rectangular plot of land sandwiched between a boardwalk and the sidewalk along South Water Street.

"We're really excited for the opportunity to set up in the Innovation District Park," Tocco said. "We've enjoyed our downtown location for 12 years. There will be, of course, changes and a few obstacles to overcome."

The main Providence Flea will gather in its new location on Sundays, June 2 through Sept. 15.

From October to April, the Flea runs markets on Sundays indoors at Farm Fresh Market Hall, at 10 Sims Ave., plus a few Friday nights a year, with one each in April, June, October and November and three in December.

The Providence Flea grew in its old space

The Providence Flea had been in its spot on the east bank of the Providence River for 12 years and grew into the large space, starting with just 30 vendors and ending up with 75.

"Moving into the park, we hope to keep the same footprint size," Tocco said.

From left, Bailey, Flynn and Jeff Merlino of Cranston browse through LP's, among the many offerings at the Rummage PVD booth at a 2016 Providence Flea market. [Kris Craig/The Providence Journal, file]

Like the old space, where vendors were clustered, the plan is to keep all the vendors close together in the new space and encourage the use of existing sidewalks as the natural paths for shoppers. That's in an effort to add as little wear and tear to the lawn as possible.

Tocco said they've mapped out the space and should be able to fit the same number of vendors as last year.

Anyone who misses the announcement about the move should be able to see the market easily from its old location and walk over the Michael S. Leesten Memorial Bridge to get to it.

Story continues

"It's a great mix of waterfront space with grass on either side of the walkways, with easy accessibility for visitors," Tocco said.

This is part of the new location of the Providence Flea, in the Innovation District Park, across the Providence River from its old site on South Water Street. The new space should fit the same number of vendors, 75.

What's going into the 0.3-acre South Water Street parcel?

Planned for the South Water Street parcel, where the Flea used to be, is an apartment complex. Previous plans called for a hotel.

Why did the Providence Flea pick this spot?

The Innovation District Park is a triangle divided into three pieces by its walkways. Closest to the power station, to the south, the commission plans to put a food pavilion. Construction is slated to start this year, according to its website.

The middle of the triangle is part of Parcel 42, which could eventually become something now that the plans for Fane Tower were scrapped.

This strip of land, for 13 years home to the Providence Flea during summers, is slated to become apartments, and the market will move across the river to another parcel of I-195 Redevelopment District Commission land.

Near the middle, closest to the pedestrian bridge, is The Guild's PVD beer garden, which occupies much of the lawn with a roped-off enclosure for much of the summer, demarcating where people can drink beer. It started as a pop-up in 2020, during the pandemic.

Location should offer easy access to vendors

For vendors, the new spot should offer just as much ease of use as the old one did, as Peck Street, which starts at the intersection of Dorrance and Dyer streets, loops around the building owned by Brown University at 225 Dyer St. That should give vendors easy access to load and unload on the road.

"When they're lugging a 50-pound tent and 150 pounds in tent weights, we don't want them to have to park on Dyer and do that, or park on South Water and drag everything across the bridge," Tocco said.

Based on the full email inbox, Tocco said it seems vendors are happy with the new solution.

"Uncertainty is always a little unsettling, so we're glad to have good partners at the commission and the city, to make this work for everybody, hopefully," Tocco said.

The Providence Flea at its old location. The flea market will move west, across the Providence River, for the coming summer, at least. [Kris Craig/The Providence Journal, file]

What does the future look like for the Providence Flea?

Tocco said she is "excited" to try out this new location this summer.

"We hope it works out, and if it does, we'll continue to be requesting to be able to set up there, but, we're taking it one step at a time," she said.

