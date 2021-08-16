U.S. markets closed

Providence Health Plan Names Don Antonucci as New Chief Executive Officer

·4 min read

Michael White promoted to President of Providence Health Plan in newly unveiled position

PORTLAND, Ore., Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Providence Health Plan (PHP), a regional not-for-profit health plan serving the Pacific Northwest, has named Don Antonucci as the organization's new Chief Executive Officer. Michael White has also been named as President of PHP and will report to Antonucci. Both recognized health leaders will assume their new roles in September.

Providence Health Plan
Providence Health Plan

Antonucci joins PHP from Blue Shield of California, where he served as Senior Vice President of Growth and was responsible for strategic initiatives across all consumer and commercial lines of business. Antonucci has over 25 years of health care-related experience, including vast knowledge in the health insurance industry.

Throughout his career, Antonucci has applied deep insights in research, market analytics, strategy and sales, growing memberships and driving strong financial results for health insurers. In his most recent role with Blue Shield of California, he managed relationships with key state agencies and oversaw the commercial underwriting team, where he led efforts to create a compelling value proposition across employer business lines.

"I am thrilled to be joining Providence Health Plan and to continue the organization's Mission of being a champion for our communities," said Don Antonucci. "I share Providence's belief that health care is a fundamental human right and we have a responsibility to address the health inequalities that continue to impact our country. As the leader of PHP, I look forward to working with the team promote health equity and deliver on Providence's vision of Health for a Better World."

Prior to Blue Shield of California, Antonucci served as the Chief Business Officer of 10xHealth, an advanced technology solutions company. He has also held various roles within other organizations in the health insurance industry, making him well-versed in the Western U.S. payer landscape. Antonucci earned a master's degree in public policy analysis and administration from the State University of New York at Binghamton University, and a bachelor's degree in political science from the State University of New York at Cortland.

Michael White has been with Providence since 1992 and has held various roles within PHP, including Chief Financial Officer and most recently, interim Chief Executive Officer. Over his nearly 30-year career, he has held a variety of roles within the hospital industry and medical field. This new role will help provide additional leadership support as PHP is experiencing rapid growth. In addition to offering guidance to internal stakeholders, the President role will work with the CEO to align on strategies that will best serve PHP's communities.

"I am honored to take on the role of President at Providence Health Plan. Throughout my tenure, I have been inspired by Providence's caregivers and will remain committed to keeping their well-being a top priority," said Michael White. "As we continue to face an evolving health care landscape, Don and I will promote a successful future for Providence. We understand it is more critical than ever to provide members with affordable, high-quality, value-based care, while remaining steadfast in our commitment to improving the health, education, and opportunities for all of those who we serve."

Prior to joining Providence, White worked for the global public accounting firm, Arthur Andersen, LLP for a decade. During his tenure, he also led the provision of services for several high-profile health care companies in the Pacific Northwest. White is a graduate from University of Washington and earned his master's degree from the University of Oregon.

About Providence Health Plan
Providence Health Plan (PHP) is an integral part of a 160-year-old not-for-profit health care collective that has set the health and well-being standard for the communities we serve. PHP provides high quality, affordable coverage to members via plans for small and large groups, self-insured plan sponsors, Medicare and Medicaid beneficiaries, as well as individuals and families. We offer a range of benefits including comprehensive health care, 24/7 access to telehealth visits, behavioral health resources and personalized health coaching.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/providence-health-plan-names-don-antonucci-as-new-chief-executive-officer-301356252.html

SOURCE Providence

