Providence Homes Wraps Up Seventh Homes for HOPE Project

·2 min read

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Providence Homes, Jacksonville's leader in energy-efficient construction, recently completed its seventh Homes for HOPE project to help fight global poverty.

"Homes for HOPE is a way to get the building industry involved in creating capital for those that don't have access to it," said Sean Junker, Providence President & COO. "We all come together; not just the builder but our trade partners and suppliers; we are able to leverage our talents and our resources to maximize the contribution we can give to HOPE International."

Once the home is sold, the resulting donation is used to provide training, savings services, and loans to men and women living in poverty, gradually breaking the cycle of poverty.

The current project will result in a $240,000 donation to support this mission. Since Providence Homes began building Homes for HOPE, the sales of homes in the Jacksonville area have resulted in more than $900,000 in contributions.

"We are eternally grateful for our trade partners and suppliers on this project," said Junker. "This wouldn't be possible without their commitment to helping others."

Trade partners and suppliers that supported this Homes for HOPE project include:

A & G Construction, Inc.
Alpha Environmental Management Corp., LLC.
American Residential Products, Inc.
Bouziane Tie-Down Inc.
Builders First Source
Concrete Masters, Inc.
Fine Line Painting & Drywall, Inc.
First Coast Supply, Inc.
FTG, Inc. House Wrap
Group 4 Design, Inc.
Italian Terrazzo & Tile Co. of Brevard, LLC.
iWashJax, LLC.
Jacksonville Building Science, LLC.
Justin The Plumber, LLC.
Legacy Engineering, Inc.
Munson & Bryan Electric Company, Inc.
Onsite Safety, Inc.
Outdoor Site Solutions, LLC.
Polished Properties-US, LLC.
Renaissance Windows & Doors, Inc.
Residential Worx Jax., Inc.
Ross Security Systems, Inc.
Southern Scapes, LLC.
Stewart Lighting, Inc.
True House, Inc.
Turnkey Solutions of Jax., Inc.
Woodsman Kitchens & Floors, Inc.

About Providence Homes | myprovidencehome.com

Headquartered in Jacksonville, Providence Homes is committed to providing the highest standards of residential construction in northeast Florida. As one of Jacksonville's only 100-percent ENERGY STAR® Certified home builders, Providence Homes pledges to make a difference in the industry by building every home with the same detail and commitment to excellence as they would with their own. Since becoming an ENERGY STAR® partner, Providence Homes has built more than 1,900 ENERGY STAR® homes helping Jacksonville families save more than $7 million in energy bills.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/providence-homes-wraps-up-seventh-homes-for-hope-project-301671665.html

SOURCE Providence Homes, Inc.

