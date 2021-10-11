U.S. markets close in 35 minutes

Providence Medicare Advantage Plans Awarded Highest Possible Rating for 2022 Medicare Star Ratings

·4 min read

Providence's Medicare Advantage Plans Earn 5 Stars; Remain One of the Highest-Rated Plans in the Region

PORTLAND, Ore., Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Providence Health Assurance (PHA), a regional not-for-profit health plan serving more than 63,000 Medicare members throughout Oregon and parts of Washington State, today announced that its Medicare Advantage Plans received a 5-star quality rating out of five stars from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS). This is the highest possible rating for Medicare plans and makes Providence one of the highest-rated plans in the region. Additionally, Providence is the only 5-star plan with employed and community-based providers available in Oregon.

Providence Medicare Advantage Plans logo
Providence Medicare Advantage Plans logo

CMS is an independent federal government agency that provides annual ratings for plans across the entire U.S. to help consumers compare and choose plans. A large portion of the rating is based directly on the experiences of consumers with their plan and providers.

"I am proud to be a part of an organization that is being recognized for the dedication of countless caregivers, along with our partners within the Providence network," said Don Antonucci, CEO of Providence. "I want to thank all of Providence's caregivers for their commitment to excellence and I extend my gratitude to members for trusting Providence as their Medicare Advantage provider. We are honored to serve you and will continue to provide you with the highest quality of care."

Providence Health Assurance is a part of an integrated delivery system of Providence doctors, hospitals, clinics, and insurance professionals who work alongside trusted provider partners to deliver whole-patient care for members. The network includes Providence hospitals, plus other community providers, totaling 57 hospitals and clinics and 18,699 physicians throughout Oregon and parts of Washington state. The integrated system allows Providence to provide an award-winning care approach that delivers better health outcomes for members while lowering costs for everyone. Providence offers Medicare Advantage plans in Washington and Oregon. In Washington, Providence covers the following counties: Clark, Snohomish and Spokane. In Oregon, Providence covers the following counties: Benton, Clackamas, Columbia, Crook, Deschutes, Hood River, Jefferson, Lane, Linn, Marion, Multnomah, Polk, Washington, Wheeler and Yamhill.

"Providing members with access to reliable, transformative health care that will keep them healthy is at the core of our mission at Providence," said Dr. Robert Gluckman, chief medical officer at Providence. "Something we frequently hear from members is how attentive our caregivers are in helping them access and understand services. Our goal is to make access to treatment and services more convenient, accessible and affordable for all members. This rating is a testament to our True Health vision that strives to provide high quality, compassionate health care for everyone in our communities."

Providence remains steadfast in its belief that health care is a human right. It remains committed to reducing health disparities and achieving health equity while championing for better health for all. This work continues to eliminate barriers and inequities that may prevent vulnerable populations from receiving quality care, including covering the costs of uncompensated care for Medicaid, increasing access to care, making care more affordable and improving the health of the communities Providence serves. Providence truly believes, when we take care of each other, we tighten the bonds that connect and strengthen us all.

Each year, CMS evaluates Medicare Advantage plans based a 5-star rating system and assigns new star ratings so consumers can compare choices. Each medical and prescription drug service is calculated to determine the star rating for each offering, and a combined score determines a plan's overall star rating. In recent years, new measurement standards from CMS have put a heavier emphasis on customer experience ratings, according to a 2020 McKinsey report. CMS announced in 2019 that Medicare Advantage contracts would need to maintain a minimum rating of three stars. This change highlighted the importance of a plan's ability to provide members with continuous positive experiences, in addition to offering quality patient care that meets or exceeds industry standards.

Medicare star ratings are posted at medicare.gov. For more information about Providence Medicare Advantage Plans offerings, visit ProvidenceHealthAssurance.com or call 503-574-8000 or 1-800-603-2340. Hours are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. PT, seven days a week.

Providence Medicare Advantage Plans is an HMO, HMO–POS and HMO SNP with Medicare and Oregon Health Plan contracts. Enrollment in Providence Medicare Advantage Plans depends on contract renewal. Every year, Medicare evaluates plans based on a 5-star rating system.

About Providence Health Assurance
Providence Health Assurance (PHA) and its affiliates are an integral part of a 160-year-old not-for-profit health care collective that has set the health and well-being standard for the communities we serve. Providence Health Assurance provides high quality, affordable coverage to members via plans for small and large groups, self-insured plan sponsors, Medicare and Medicaid beneficiaries, as well as individuals and families. We offer a range of benefits including comprehensive health care, 24/7 access to telehealth visits, behavioral health resources and personalized health coaching.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/providence-medicare-advantage-plans-awarded-highest-possible-rating-for-2022-medicare-star-ratings-301397240.html

SOURCE Providence

