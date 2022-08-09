U.S. markets close in 4 hours 31 minutes

Providence Partners continues to see growth by adding new team members

·2 min read

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Providence Partners, an IT and technical staffing and recruiting agency in Austin, Texas, has promoted Forrest Hellenbrand to the Sr. Account Manager position.

With more than 7+ years of experience in sales, ranging from small to fortune 500 companies, Forrest brings competitive and results-driven action to the already seasoned team at Providence Partners.

Originally from Wisconsin, and now an Austin, Texas transplant, Forrest knew that Austin would be a much more competitive landscape when it comes to IT and technical staffing sales.

"We are excited to promote Forrest. His skills and experience as a salesperson have continually driven success for our clients and internal team while leaving Providence set up to be successful," says Managing Partner Joel Holst.

Forrest says he is excited about the promotion and is appreciative that the Providence team has helped him develop relationships with new clients and expanded his knowledge of the Texas market.

"As Providence Partners continues to grow our IT and technical staffing team, we are excited to welcome Nick Vautrin to our team," said Joel Holst, Recruiting Partner. "Nick is an excellent fit, bringing a lot of energy and a strong commitment to working with our clients to connect them with great people."

Prior to joining Providence Partners, he was an account executive in the insurance industry for over 5 years where he developed, maintained, and grew a client list of over 500.  He also spent four years traveling the country as a professional baseball player.

Vautrin, who will be based in the company's home office in Cedar Park, said, "I'm so proud to join a company with such great leadership and a family-like atmosphere. The Providence Partners have truly built something special, and I look forward to growing their legacy."

Micah Jimenez, "The Maverick of Recruiting," has been hired by Providence Partners, a technical and IT staffing agency out of Austin, Texas.

Micah earned his MBA in strategic communication and will oversee various aspects of Providence Partner's IT and technical recruiting processes.  Look for his fresh ideas on social media and job promotion to continuously improve the candidate experience.

Jessica Castillo comes to Providence Partners, LLC with 8+ years of recruiting experience where she feels as though recruiting is her game and LinkedIn is her court. She will focus on IT and Technical Staffing and is ramping up on the latest cloud technology professional opportunities.

Media Contact:

Joel Holst
joel@ppaac.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/providence-partners-continues-to-see-growth-by-adding-new-team-members-301600588.html

SOURCE Providence Partners

