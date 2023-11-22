Providence Place mall, Warwick Mall and Garden City: Black Friday hours, what to know

A trip to the mall is, for many people, part of the Black Friday tradition.

Just ask the 50,000 people who took a trip to the Providence Place mall last Black Friday looking for deals and gifts.

"We're built for that. It's fun. A lot of families come," said Providence Place General Manager John Zilliken. "It's a magical place to be. ... There are memories created. People are excited to go and touch and feel the merchandise."

If you're planning on entering the fray and heading to a mall this Black Friday, here's what to know.

Providence Place mall, which will be open for Black Friday, has seen some changes in its lineup of businesses.

Providence Place mall Black Friday hours

Providence Place will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., but some stores will have extended hours.

What's new at Providence Place?

If you haven't been to the mall in a while, there have been some changes over the last year.

Gap closed this year, as part of plans for the brand to close many retail stores.

But on the other hand, new businesses have moved in. The Brazilian steakhouse Fogo de Chao opened in August, bringing a unique culinary experience, and in the food court, Kong Dog, which serves trendy corn dogs, has brought a new taste.

Within the mall, Marathon Sports, a Massachusetts-based chain that stocks brands like Lululemon, will be opened for Black Friday, according to Zilliken.

From hip clothing stores to escape rooms These new stores are coming to Providence Place

Warwick Mall Black Friday hours

The Warwick Mall will open at 7 a.m. on Black Friday, but some of its retailers plan to open earlier that day.

Warwick Mall will be open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

However, a handful of stores will be opening their doors earlier. They are JCPenney, at 5 a.m.; Old Navy, at 5 a.m.; Journeys, at 5 a.m., Bath & Body Works, at 6 a.m.; Macy's, at 6 a.m.; and Target, at 6 a.m., according to the Warwick Mall website.

There are also two stores slated to open later than 7 a.m., Nordstrom Rack, which plans to open at 8 a.m., and Jordan's Furniture at 10 a.m., per the website.

Garden City Center Black Friday hours

The gazebo at Garden City Center in Cranston. In addition to Black Friday, the center will host a Small Business Saturday event.

Garden City Center is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Black Friday, but some stores will have extended hours.

Story continues

It's worth noting that while Garden City Center has many big-box stores, instead of having a Black Friday event they're having a Small Business Saturday event, with a nod to their small businesses A Gracious Soul, Air & Anchor, modmama, Providence Diamond and Sweenor’s.

On Saturday, Nov. 25, they will have live entertainment, including street performers, treats courtesy of Dunkin' near the gazebo, and holiday crafts for kids. Santa will be making his grand entrance at 4:30 p.m., with a tree lighting at 5 p.m., according to Garden City Center's website.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Providence Place mall, Warwick Mall: Black Friday store hours