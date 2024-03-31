Advertisement
U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    5,254.35
    +5.86 (+0.11%)
     

  • Dow 30

    39,807.37
    +47.29 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    16,379.46
    -20.06 (-0.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,124.55
    +10.20 (+0.48%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.11
    -0.06 (-0.07%)
     

  • Gold

    2,254.80
    +16.40 (+0.73%)
     

  • Silver

    25.10
    +0.18 (+0.74%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0797
    +0.0003 (+0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2060
    +0.0100 (+0.24%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2625
    +0.0002 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    151.3030
    -0.0690 (-0.05%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    70,607.10
    +429.48 (+0.61%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,952.62
    +20.64 (+0.26%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    40,369.44
    +201.37 (+0.50%)
     

Provident Bancorp Full Year 2023 Earnings: EPS Beats Expectations

editorial-team@simplywallst.com (Simply Wall St)
·1 min read

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) Full Year 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

  • Revenue: US$65.9m (up 166% from FY 2022).

  • Net income: US$11.0m (up from US$21.5m loss in FY 2022).

  • Profit margin: 17% (up from net loss in FY 2022). The move to profitability was driven by higher revenue.

  • EPS: US$0.66 (up from US$1.30 loss in FY 2022).

PVBC Banking Performance Indicators

  • Net interest margin (NIM): 3.71% (down from 4.61% in FY 2022).

  • Cost-to-income ratio: 78.4% (up from 64.1% in FY 2022).

  • Non-performing loans: 1.23% (down from 1.87% in FY 2022).

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Provident Bancorp EPS Beats Expectations

Revenue was in line with analyst estimates. Earnings per share (EPS) surpassed analyst estimates by 8.2%.

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to stay flat during the next 2 years compared to a 5.8% growth forecast for the Banks industry in the US.

Performance of the American Banks industry.

The company's shares are up 2.6% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

You still need to take note of risks, for example - Provident Bancorp has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Advertisement