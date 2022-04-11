Provident Bank Announces Partnership with the Yankees Radio Network

Provident Bank

Provident Bank to be the exclusive sponsor of the Yankees Broadcast Booth

ISELIN, N.J., April 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Provident Bank, a leading NJ-based financial institution, announced today a multiyear partnership with Audacy and the Yankees Radio Network on WFAN 101.9 FM/660 AM (WFAN-FM/AM) in New York. As part of the agreement, Provident Bank will be designated as the exclusive sponsor of the Yankees Broadcast Booth. As a partner, Provident Bank will also receive several broadcast and digital marketing assets, along with access to exclusive hospitality experiences.



“We’re thrilled to join the Yankees Radio Network family. This partnership is a fantastic opportunity to align our brand with the winningest franchise in sports,” said Anthony Labozzetta, President and CEO, Provident Bank. “The Yankees’ commitment to their fans and their pursuit of excellence is consistent with our brand promise and guiding principles.”

Founded in 1839, Provident Bank has a history of commitment to their employees, customers and communities. This long-standing commitment now includes the Yankees Radio Network and NY Yankees fans.

“Given our shared values of community, and a commitment to those we serve, we couldn’t be more excited to team up with Provident Bank beginning with this Yankees season,” said Chris Oliviero, Senior Vice President and Market Manager, Audacy New York. “Like its loyal fanbase, we look forward to cheering on the team alongside our new partners.”

About Provident Bank

Provident Bank, a community-oriented financial institution offering “Commitment you can count on” since 1839, is the wholly owned subsidiary of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS), which reported assets of $13.78 billion as of December 31, 2021. With $11.23 billion in deposits, Provident Bank provides a comprehensive suite of financial products and services through its network of branches throughout northern and central New Jersey, as well as Bucks, Lehigh and Northampton counties in Pennsylvania and Queens County in New York. The Bank also provides fiduciary and wealth management services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Beacon Trust Company and insurance services through its wholly owned subsidiary, SB One Insurance Agency, Inc. For more information about Provident Bank, visit www.provident.bank or join the conversations on Facebook (ProvidentBank) and Twitter (@ProvidentBank).

About Audacy

Audacy, Inc. (NYSE: AUD) is a leading multi-platform audio content and entertainment company with the country’s best collection of local music, news and sports brands, a premium podcast creator, major event producer, and digital innovator. Audacy engages 200 million consumers each month, bringing people together around content that matters to them. Learn more at www.audacyinc.com, Facebook (Audacy Corp) and Twitter (@AudacyCorp).

