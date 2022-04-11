U.S. markets open in 1 hour 13 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,452.75
    -30.75 (-0.69%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,496.00
    -117.00 (-0.34%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,158.00
    -169.00 (-1.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,983.50
    -7.60 (-0.38%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    93.83
    -4.43 (-4.51%)
     

  • Gold

    1,967.50
    +21.90 (+1.13%)
     

  • Silver

    25.46
    +0.64 (+2.57%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0900
    +0.0025 (+0.23%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7130
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.76
    +1.21 (+5.61%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3027
    -0.0012 (-0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    125.6900
    +1.3700 (+1.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,154.59
    -1,630.15 (-3.81%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    956.58
    -66.02 (-6.46%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,630.66
    -38.90 (-0.51%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,821.52
    -164.28 (-0.61%)
     

Provident Bank Announces Partnership with the Yankees Radio Network

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Provident Bank
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • PFS
  • AUD
Provident Bank
Provident Bank

Provident Bank to be the exclusive sponsor of the Yankees Broadcast Booth

ISELIN, N.J., April 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Provident Bank, a leading NJ-based financial institution, announced today a multiyear partnership with Audacy and the Yankees Radio Network on WFAN 101.9 FM/660 AM (WFAN-FM/AM) in New York. As part of the agreement, Provident Bank will be designated as the exclusive sponsor of the Yankees Broadcast Booth. As a partner, Provident Bank will also receive several broadcast and digital marketing assets, along with access to exclusive hospitality experiences.

“We’re thrilled to join the Yankees Radio Network family. This partnership is a fantastic opportunity to align our brand with the winningest franchise in sports,” said Anthony Labozzetta, President and CEO, Provident Bank. “The Yankees’ commitment to their fans and their pursuit of excellence is consistent with our brand promise and guiding principles.”

Founded in 1839, Provident Bank has a history of commitment to their employees, customers and communities. This long-standing commitment now includes the Yankees Radio Network and NY Yankees fans.

“Given our shared values of community, and a commitment to those we serve, we couldn’t be more excited to team up with Provident Bank beginning with this Yankees season,” said Chris Oliviero, Senior Vice President and Market Manager, Audacy New York. “Like its loyal fanbase, we look forward to cheering on the team alongside our new partners.”

About Provident Bank
Provident Bank, a community-oriented financial institution offering “Commitment you can count on” since 1839, is the wholly owned subsidiary of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS), which reported assets of $13.78 billion as of December 31, 2021. With $11.23 billion in deposits, Provident Bank provides a comprehensive suite of financial products and services through its network of branches throughout northern and central New Jersey, as well as Bucks, Lehigh and Northampton counties in Pennsylvania and Queens County in New York. The Bank also provides fiduciary and wealth management services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Beacon Trust Company and insurance services through its wholly owned subsidiary, SB One Insurance Agency, Inc. For more information about Provident Bank, visit www.provident.bank or join the conversations on Facebook (ProvidentBank) and Twitter (@ProvidentBank).

About Audacy
Audacy, Inc. (NYSE: AUD) is a leading multi-platform audio content and entertainment company with the country’s best collection of local music, news and sports brands, a premium podcast creator, major event producer, and digital innovator. Audacy engages 200 million consumers each month, bringing people together around content that matters to them. Learn more at www.audacyinc.com, Facebook (Audacy Corp) and Twitter (@AudacyCorp).

CONTACT:
Keith Buscio
732-504-9407
Keith.buscio@provident.bank


Recommended Stories

  • AT&T Stock Adjusts For Warner Bros Discovery Debut; JPMorgan Resumes Coverage With 'Overweight' Rating

    Warner Bros Discovery will begin trading today on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol 'WBD' following the $43 billion media asset merger between AT&T and Discovery.

  • 3 Unstoppable Stocks That Can Turn $300,000 Into $1 Million by 2026

    Over the past three and a half months, Wall Street and investors have been given a not-so-subtle reminder that stocks can go down just as easily as they can rise. Since the year began, both the broad-based S&P 500 and 125-year-old Dow Jones Industrial Average entered official correction territory with declines of at least 10%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite has fared even worse, with a peak decline between mid-November and mid-March of 22%.

  • Are These 3 Jim Cramer’s Stock Picks a Buy? Here’s What Analysts Think

    The one good thing about a market downturn? You get lots of opportunities to load up on shares at a discount entry point. And who doesn’t like a discount? With the way the markets have performed so far this year, there are stocks in every segment which could potentially offer plenty of rewards. CNBC’s Jim Cramer thinks there are several names in the retail sector which look particularly enticing right now, ones for which the term “beaten-down” readily applies. Some rallied nicely toward the end

  • 3 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks -- Can They Recover?

    If so, there are plenty of beaten-down growth stocks that could use your services. Right now, shares of UiPath (NYSE: PATH), Sofi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI), and Redfin (NASDAQ: RDFN) are down to the lowest prices investors have seen in at least a year. UiPath is an up-and-coming player in the workplace automation business and its stock price isn't falling because of poor performance.

  • More Pain Ahead for Semiconductors and Big Tech

    Tech and especially semiconductor manufacturers are going through a tough time. This hard time has recently resulted in turbulent sessions on the stock market. Take manufacturers of microprocessors or chips.

  • 3 Top Metaverse Stocks to Buy in April

    The metaverse is an emerging concept that's expected to explode thanks to its adoption in several fields -- including gaming, education, work, and entertainment -- as it will enable the virtual avatars to interact with each other in a three-dimensional, digital world. According to a third-party estimate, the size of the global metaverse market could increase at a compound annual rate (CAGR) of 43% through 2030, reaching $1.6 trillion in size. Roblox (NYSE: RBLX), Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD), and Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) are three companies that could win big from the metaverse.

  • Stocks Edge Lower, Earnings, Elon Musk, Twitter, AT&T & Warner Bros - Five Things You Must Know

    Stock futures edge lower, oil prices slide; Week Ahead: inflation surge in focus, retail sales data on tap; Earnings Preview: JPMorgan leads bank sector kick-off as profit growth slows; AT&T shares slump as traders adjust for Warner Bros. Discovery debut and Twitter scraps deal to offer Musk board seat, shares slide

  • 3 Safe Warren Buffett Dividend Stocks to Buy This Spring

    Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) is notorious for letting opportunity come to it instead of chasing overpriced assets. After years of sitting on a massive pile of cash, Berkshire has flipped the switch and been on a buying spree over the last few months. In March, it added to its stake in Occidental Petroleum (now its eighth-largest holding) and announced the acquisition of Alleghany, an insurance company.

  • 3 Powerful Stocks That Can Beat Inflation

    These businesses have strong pricing power, which should make their stocks excellent hedges against inflation for investors.

  • You are not imagining it. Indian-origin CEOs indeed are everywhere

    Google's Sundar Pichai and Microsoft's Satya Nadella are joined buy more Indian origin leaders like Raj Subramaniam, Leena Nair, and Arvind Krishna at the top.

  • Pfizer’s New CFO Negotiated One of the Biggest Healthcare Deals in History. Is It a Sign of Things to Come?

    Pfizer on Monday named a new chief financial officer with a resume that hints at the company's plans to spend big with its Covid-19 vaccine windfall.

  • 2 Important Risks Investors Should Know Before Buying Upstart Stock

    Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST), whose stock price was up by more than 2,000% after its initial public offering (IPO), has seen its share price fall by 77% from its peak, as of this writing. Through Upstart's platform, a customer can apply for a loan and have it approved by the banking partners almost instantaneously. In return, Upstart receives a fee from the bank for every successful loan originated from its platform.

  • Warner Bros Discovery shares climb on first trading day

    Warner Bros Discovery shares were up 2.3% at $24.99, while AT&T stock climbed 2.1% to $18.65 in premarket trade. AT&T and Discovery set out to create a standalone media business in May last year and the deal was closed on Friday, with the new business housing channels including HBO, CNN and the Discovery Channel as well as franchises like "Batman" and "Harry Potter". The company, which also owns streaming services HBO Max and Discovery+, now faces stiff competition from the likes of Netflix and Walt Disney Co's Disney+ at a time of cooling user growth.

  • Shopify Joins Tesla, Amazon, and Alphabet in Proposing a Stock Split

    Shopify shares were rising Monday after the e-commerce platform announced it was planning a 10-for-1 split of common stock. The proposed share split “will make ownership more accessible to all investors,” Shopify said in a press release on Monday. The plan is subject to the approval of at least two-third of shareholders at the company’s shareholders meeting on June 7.

  • 3 of the Smartest Stocks to Buy in a Fed-Induced Bear Market

    A little over a year ago, things couldn't have been better for Wall Street. What's more, there was abundant access to cheap capital and the Federal Reserve was intent on maintaining its dovish monetary stance. While no one ever said overseeing monetary policy for the largest economy in the world would be easy, in hindsight the Fed left its foot on the accelerator for far too long.

  • Twitter Shares Fall After Elon Musk Ditches Potential Board Role

    (Bloomberg) -- Twitter Inc.’s investors were left bewildered after Elon Musk decided not to join the company’s board, leading to a share price swing and increased speculation that the world’s richest person could mount a takeover of the social media platform.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Austria Chancellor to Meet Putin; New War FrontCovid Could Be Surging in the U.S. Right Now and We Might Not Even Know ItMusk Rejects Twitter’s Offer to Join Board in Surprise TwistSingapore’s Lee Warn

  • Warren Buffett Loves Cheap Stocks. The HP Purchase Is Proof.

    Berkshire Hathaway’s recent investment activity, including the purchase of $4 billion of HP stock, highlights Buffett's commitment to value investing.

  • This Growth Stock Has Market-Beating Potential

    Shares of the biotech company have lost a whopping 56% this year -- while the S&P 500 has slipped about 6%. Investors lost faith in the company as it fell behind in its regulatory submissions for its coronavirus vaccine candidate. Since, Novavax has gotten back on track.

  • 2 Growth Stocks With Monster Upside of at Least 145%, According to Wall Street

    The growth-heavy Nasdaq Composite has dipped in and out of bear market territory this year. For instance, Daniel Kurnos of investment banking firm Benchmark has a price target of $305 on Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU), implying 166% upside from its current price. Similarly, JMP Securities analyst Devin Ryan has a price target of $394 on Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN), implying 145% upside from its current price.

  • Bearish Bets: 3 Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on bearish-looking names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. RH , the former Restoration Hardware, recently was downgraded to Hold with a C+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.