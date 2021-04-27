Provident Financial Holdings Announces Extension of April 2020 Stock Repurchase Plan

U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,186.72
    -0.90 (-0.02%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,984.93
    +3.36 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,090.22
    -48.56 (-0.34%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,301.27
    +3.26 (+0.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    63.07
    +0.13 (+0.21%)
     

  • Gold

    1,775.80
    -3.00 (-0.17%)
     

  • Silver

    26.30
    -0.11 (-0.44%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2093
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6220
    +0.0520 (+3.31%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3907
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.7570
    +0.0670 (+0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    54,990.09
    +1,381.11 (+2.58%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,289.51
    +52.60 (+4.25%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,944.97
    -18.15 (-0.26%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,991.89
    -134.34 (-0.46%)
     

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc.
·2 min read
RIVERSIDE, Calif., April 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (“Company”), NASDAQ GS: PROV, the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B., today announced that the Company’s Board of Directors authorized an extension of the April 2020 Stock Repurchase Plan (“Plan”) for a period of one year or until completed, whichever occurs first. There are 317,108 shares currently available to be purchased under the Plan. The Corporation will purchase the shares from time to time in the open market or through privately negotiated transactions depending on market conditions, the capital requirements of the Corporation, and available cash that can be allocated to the stock repurchase program, among other considerations.

Safe-Harbor Statement

Certain matters in this News Release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements may relate to, among others, expectations of the business environment in which the Company operates, projections of future performance, perceived opportunities in the market, potential future credit experience, and statements regarding the Company’s mission and vision. These forward-looking statements are based upon current management expectations, and may, therefore, involve risks and uncertainties. The Company’s actual results, performance, or achievements may differ materially from those suggested, expressed, or implied by forward-looking statements as a result of a wide range of factors including, but not limited to, the general business environment, interest rates, the California real estate market, competitive conditions between banks and non-bank financial services providers, regulatory changes, and other risks detailed in the Company’s reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2020.

Contacts:

Craig G. Blunden
Chairman and
Chief Executive Officer

Donavon P. Ternes
President, Chief Operating Officer
and Chief Financial Officer

(951) 686-6060


