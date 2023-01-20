U.S. markets closed

Provident Financial Holdings To Host Earnings Release Conference Call

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc.
·1 min read
Provident Financial Holdings, Inc.
Provident Financial Holdings, Inc.

RIVERSIDE, Calif., Jan. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (“Company”) (Nasdaq GS: PROV), the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B., today announced that it will distribute a news release announcing earnings for the second quarter of fiscal 2023 prior to the market open on Friday, January 27, 2023. Additionally, the Company will host a conference call for institutional investors and bank analysts on Monday, January 30, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. (Pacific) to discuss financial results. The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-877-336-4436 and referencing access code number 2633623. An audio replay of the conference call will be available through Monday, February 6, 2023 by dialing 1-866-207-1041 and referencing access code number 2446007.

Contacts:

Craig G. Blunden 
Chairman and 
Chief Executive Officer

Donavon P. Ternes
President, Chief Operating Officer 
and Chief Financial Officer

(951) 686-6060


