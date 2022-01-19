Provident Financial Holdings To Host Earnings Release Conference Call

U.S. markets closed

RIVERSIDE, Calif., Jan. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (“Company”) (Nasdaq GS: PROV), the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B., today announced that it will distribute a news release announcing earnings for the second quarter of fiscal 2022 prior to the market open on Wednesday, January 26, 2022. Additionally, the Company will host a conference call for institutional investors and bank analysts on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. (Pacific) to discuss financial results. The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-877-226-8189 and referencing access code number 5331748. An audio replay of the conference call will be available through Thursday, February 3, 2022 by dialing 1-866-207-1041 and referencing access code number 9244107.

Contacts:

Craig G. Blunden
Chairman and
Chief Executive Officer

Donavon P. Ternes
President, Chief Operating Officer
and Chief Financial Officer

(951) 686-6060



