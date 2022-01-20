U.S. markets open in 2 hours 10 minutes

Provident Healthcare Partners Announced Three Promotions

·2 min read

BOSTON and NEW YORK, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Provident Healthcare Partners ("Provident"), a leading healthcare investment banking firm, is pleased to announce three professionals within the firm have been promoted.

We are fortunate to have a best-in-class team here at Provident.

Dustin Thompson, who has been with the firm since 2013, has been promoted to Director. Thompson has managed dozens of transactions over the last nine years across a multitude of verticals within healthcare services, including behavioral health, clinical research organizations, home health and hospice, physical therapy, primary care, and women's health.

Conor Duffey has been promoted to Vice President. Duffey has been with the firm since 2017 and has been instrumental in closing numerous transactions across several healthcare services subspecialties, such as eye care, gastroenterology, primary care, orthopedics, and women's health.

In addition, Daniel O'Brien has been promoted to Senior Analyst. O'Brien's experience at Provident includes successfully effecting transactions in the pharmaceutical services, lab, and behavioral healthcare sectors.

"We are thrilled to recognize the efforts of these individuals after a successful year for the firm. It is well-known that the success of a company depends on the strength of its people. We are fortunate to have a best-in-class team here at Provident," noted Robert Ciardi, Managing Partner.

About Provident Healthcare Partners
Provident is a leading healthcare investment banking firm specializing in merger and acquisition advisory, strategic planning, and capital formation services for healthcare companies. The firm has unsurpassed experience and a comprehensive knowledge across all subsectors of the healthcare industry and unique insight into the M&A process, which includes working with a wide array of private equity investors and strategic consolidators. Visit www.providenthp.com.

    Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) has long been viewed as a bellwether stock for other health care companies, given its early slot in the earnings calendar and a business model that spans everything from hip implants to rheumatoid arthritis drugs and Band-Aids. Next Tuesday, when the company is set to reveal its fourth-quarter performance, investors will also be paying attention to what Joaquin Duato, a longtime J&J exec who became CEO earlier this month, has to say about the direction of the company. Duato replaces Alex Gorsky, who started his career as a J&J sales rep before being named CEO in 2012.