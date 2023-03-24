U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,970.99
    +22.27 (+0.56%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,237.53
    +132.28 (+0.41%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,823.96
    +36.56 (+0.31%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,734.92
    +14.63 (+0.85%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.20
    -0.76 (-1.09%)
     

  • Gold

    1,981.00
    -14.90 (-0.75%)
     

  • Silver

    23.36
    +0.11 (+0.47%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0764
    -0.0072 (-0.67%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3800
    -0.0260 (-0.76%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2230
    -0.0058 (-0.47%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.7010
    -0.0880 (-0.07%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    27,441.69
    -880.18 (-3.11%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    597.33
    -21.06 (-3.41%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,405.45
    -94.15 (-1.26%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,385.25
    -34.36 (-0.13%)
     

PROVIDERS AT COMMUNITY HEALTH CENTER OF SNOHOMISH COUNTY WIN UNION ELECTION WITH MAJORITY SUPPORT

PR Newswire
·2 min read

EVERETT, Wash., March 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthcare providers at Community Health Center of Snohomish County have won the right to unionize with the Union of American Physicians and Dentists.

(PRNewsfoto/Union of American Physicians and Dentists)
(PRNewsfoto/Union of American Physicians and Dentists)

The National Labor Relations Board certified the results of the election on Friday morning.

"This is an important victory for patients in the community," said Dr. Stuart Bussey, a physician in private practice and President of the Union of American Physicians and Dentists. "The providers will now have an important voice in the workplace and a seat at the table with management when making decisions affecting patient care."

In total, 41 providers across seven clinics located in Snohomish County will form the bargaining unit. In deciding to form a union, these providers voiced concerns about the health network's failure to consult with them about important changes that affect patient care. They also raised questions about the sudden departure of eight providers in recent months and why the network has not addressed the staffing shortages. Each provider has a caseload of 1,000 to 2,000 patients, seeing approximately 20 to 26 patients each day.

CHC is a non-profit provider founded in 1983 to serve the health needs of county residents who face barriers to health care.

About the Union of American Physicians & Dentists
The Union of American Physicians & Dentists (UAPD) has organized physicians and providers since 1972. With more than 5,000 members in California, New Mexico, and Washington State, UAPD is the largest union of licensed physicians and advanced practice clinicians nationwide. Members work for state and county governments, large healthcare organizations and nonprofit health systems, as well as providers in private practice. Learn more at www.uapd.com.

Contact Information:
Vivi Le
Communications Manager
Union of American Physicians & Dentists
(714) 552-9841
vivi.le@uapd.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/providers-at-community-health-center-of-snohomish-county-win-union-election-with-majority-support-301781362.html

SOURCE Union of American Physicians and Dentists

Recommended Stories

  • Down More Than 50%: 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    When stock prices fall, opportunities open up. That’s true whether we’re talking about a general market decline, or a slip in some individual stocks. However, it is crucial for investors to conduct due diligence and investigate the reasons behind the drop in price to ensure that they are making informed investment decisions. The key to success here is recognizing when a low-priced stock is fundamentally unsound or just facing tough trading conditions. Fortunately, Wall Street’s equity analysts a

  • The Ozempic Obesity Battle Is Heating Up With Novo Scoring A Fresh Win

    Novo Nordisk stock popped Friday after higher doses of its popular drug, semaglutide, led to greater weight loss in diabetes patients.

  • Biogen Pops — But Ionis Hands Back Gains — After ALS Drug Wins A Key Endorsement

    Biogen stock jumped — as Ionis stock gave back early gains — after a FDA panel offered a mixed view of their ALS treatment.

  • The Cream Of The Crop: 5 Biotech Stocks That Outrank 91% Of All Stocks

    The top five biotech stocks today have several commonalities: strong ratings. Some also show promising charts and are Tech Leaders.

  • Lab Notes: Arbutus begins human testing of potential hepatitis B cure

    A roundup of recent Philadelphia-area life sciences news, including medical device makers Strados Labs and Helius Medical enter into product deals.

  • Incyte Stock Dives On A Surprise Rejection For Its Biggest Moneymaker

    Incyte stock toppled Friday after the FDA unexpectedly rejected an extended-release version of its blockbuster drug, Jakafi.

  • Biotech Stock Roundup: ALT Obesity Data, GILD Exercises Option, INCY Drug Approval

    Incyte's (INCY) skin cancer drug approval and Altimmune's obesity data are the key highlights from the biotech sector during the past week.

  • Regeneron's (REGN) Dupixent Meets Pivotal COPD Study Goal, Up 7%

    Regeneron's (REGN) share price rose after it reported data from a late-stage study showing that treatment with Dupixent led to a 30% decline in chronic obstructive pulmonary disease exacerbations.

  • Exclusive-Walmart laying off hundreds of US workers at five e-commerce fulfillment centers

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Hundreds of workers at five U.S. Walmart facilities that fulfill e-commerce orders are being asked to find jobs within 90 days at other company locations, a spokesperson confirmed to Reuters. About 200 workers at Pedricktown, New Jersey, and hundreds of others at Fort Worth, Texas; Chino, California; Davenport, Florida; and Bethlehem, Pennsylvania were let go due to a reduction or elimination in evening and weekend shifts, the spokesperson said. The layoffs at Walmart, a retail bellwether because of its size, could be a harbinger of further turmoil in the U.S. economy, which many economists predict could enter recession this year.

  • GSK, Haleon Shares Drop After Setback on Zantac Cancer Litigation

    Nearly four months after a federal court ruling eased investors' concerns, a decision by a state judge in California has reignited those fears.

  • Obesity Drug Hit Makes Novo Nordisk More Valuable Than Nestle

    (Bloomberg) -- It’s the Wegovy effect. Most Read from BloombergDeutsche Bank Drops in Selloff Citi Describes as IrrationalJack Dorsey’s Wealth Tumbles $526 Million After Hindenburg ShortUBS Sends Khan to Stem Credit Suisse’s Private Banker ExitsCredit Suisse, UBS Among Banks in DOJ Russia-Sanctions ProbeThe blockbuster weight-loss drug, a hit with Hollywood and Silicon Valley celebrities, has more than doubled the market value of Novo Nordisk A/S since 2021 and looks set to be a cash cow for the

  • SQZ Biotech's Cancer Candidate Shows Response At Low Dose In HPV16+ Solid Tumor Patient

    SQZ Biotechnologies Company (NYSE: SQZ) announced that a confirmed complete response was observed in the first patient in the lowest-dose cohort of the Phase 1 SQZ-AAC-HPV-101 trial. The second and third patients have also been enrolled in the trial. The company has completed the dose-limiting toxicity period for the lowest-dose cohort. The Study Safety Committee has completed its review and recommends that the company enroll patients in the highest dose cohort. The company anticipates initial c

  • Incyte (INCY) Gets CRL for Jakafi Extended-Release Tablets

    The FDA issues a complete response letter to Incyte's (INCY) extended-release tablet formulation of Jakafi drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera and graft-versus-host disease.

  • Coya Therapeutics Enters First-Of-Its-Kind Partnership With Multi-Billion Dollar Drug Company — Why This Is a Major Moment For Drug Development

    By David Willey, Benzinga

  • MedTech Bigwigs in Spotlight as AI Revolutionizes Healthcare

    MedTech player like Medtronic (MDT) are integrating artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities to aid therapeutic and diagnostic applications.

  • Banker fired over sexual harassment sues Barclays for $700,000

    A former Barclays director, fired for sexual harassment and other misconduct, is suing the British bank for more than 584,600 pounds ($719,412), arguing that female colleagues fabricated allegations and that his dismissal was unfair. Robert Record, once a senior wealth manager overseeing assets worth 580 million pounds, was dismissed in September 2020 for gross misconduct after a 14-year career, documents available at the East London Employment Tribunal show. But the 46-year-old, whose claims against the bank include sex discrimination and unfair dismissal, says the most serious allegations never happened, including that he inappropriately touched a female colleague, the filings show.

  • Lawsuit: Slurs, coercion at BBQ chain with racist history

    A South Carolina barbecue chain known for its pro-segregation stance in a landmark 1960s case and its embrace of the Confederate flag in 2000 is facing allegations of racism and sexual harassment by the fired general manager of one of its restaurants. According to a lawsuit filed this week by a Black woman who worked at a Maurice’s Piggie Park BBQ location in Columbia, the man who ran it, general manager Jeff Harrison, coerced her early last year into a sexual relationship with promises of a raise, which he paid. In a separate lawsuit brought last month by Damien Wooden, another Black former employee, Wooden contends that Harrison left him racist voicemails including slurs and threatening to break his jaw after he told Harrison to stop calling and harassing the female employee who quit.

  • Disney World reaches tentative deal with service workers union for wage increase

    A coalition of service workers unions reached a tentative deal with Walt Disney World on Thursday to raise the minimum wage to $18 for service workers by the end of the year.

  • Ex-Goldman Banker Ng Must Forfeit $35.1 Million Over 1MDB

    (Bloomberg) -- Former Goldman Sachs Group Inc. banker Roger Ng, who was sentenced to 10 years in prison for his role in the global 1MDB fraud, was ordered to forfeit $35.1 million by a judge who rejected his claims that Malaysia already took all of his money.Most Read from BloombergDeutsche Bank Drops in Selloff Citi Describes as Irrational‘Zoom Towns’ Exploded in the Work-From-Home Era. Now New Residents Are Facing LayoffsRussia Seeks 400,000 More Recruits as Latest Ukraine Push StallsJack Dors

  • Incyte (INCY) Receives FDA Approval for Skin Cancer Treatment

    Incyte (INCY) gets accelerated approval for retifanlimab-dlwr for the treatment of adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced merkel cell carcinoma.