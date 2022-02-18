U.S. markets close in 3 hours 43 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,353.04
    -27.22 (-0.62%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,122.52
    -189.51 (-0.55%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,579.95
    -136.77 (-1.00%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,007.61
    -20.49 (-1.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    90.77
    -0.99 (-1.08%)
     

  • Gold

    1,898.30
    -3.70 (-0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    23.97
    +0.09 (+0.38%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1326
    -0.0039 (-0.34%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9300
    -0.0420 (-2.13%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3585
    -0.0031 (-0.23%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.1040
    +0.1750 (+0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,253.13
    -1,605.17 (-3.83%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    923.80
    -12.98 (-1.39%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,513.62
    -23.75 (-0.32%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,122.07
    -110.80 (-0.41%)
     

Province's coroners choose OPSEU/SEFPO to represent them

·2 min read

TORONTO, Feb. 18, 2022 /CNW/ - Ontario's coroners have overwhelmingly voted in favour of joining forces with OPSEU/SEFPO and hope for quick recognition from the province.

The Ontario Coroners Association (OCA) has not been able to negotiate good working conditions for its members for some time. Late last year they voted 95 per cent in favour of entering a cooperation agreement with OPSEU/SEFPO.

OPSEU/SEFPO has asked the government to agree to allow the union to represent the hundreds of front-line coroners and President Warren (Smokey) Thomas hopes the province will swiftly recognize their wishes.

"We are pleased that another group of front-line professionals feel that OPSEU/SEFPO is the best choice to fight for better working conditions," said Thomas. "Coroners provide a vital public service and we hope the provincial government will recognize their right to choose OPSEU/SEFPO."

Dr. Jeannie Walton, President of OCA, believes that OPSEU/SEFPO is the best choice to fight to ensure the death investigation system is never compromised.

"This is specialized work and not something that can be done by just anyone," said Walton. "OPSEU/SEFPO understands the importance of front-line expertise and we believe they can bring our know-how to the corridors of power."

OPSEU/SEFPO First Vice-President/Treasurer Eduardo (Eddy) Almeida, who is a correctional officer, says OPSEU/SEFPO is the right place for coroners to be.

"We represent members in various sectors who do work that is complementary to the work that coroners' perform," said Almeida. "It makes sense that OPSEU/SEFPO should be their bargaining agent because we already understand the fundamental issues that coroners are concerned about and will know how to make their case to their employer and to government."

SOURCE Ontario Public Service Employees Union (OPSEU/SEFPO)

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2022/18/c4892.html

Recommended Stories

  • Arizona Starbucks delays union vote, but workers 'fired up and ready to go'

    Starbucks baristas at an Arizona store will have to wait for a union vote, as the coffee giant tries to stave off an organized labor push.

  • Amazon workers in NYC set to vote on whether to unionize

    The battle to unionize Amazon workers is intensifying after labor officials officially set a date for a union election in a New York City facility next month. The election, which will be held in-person, is slated for between March 25-30, confirmed the National Labor Relations Board Thursday. An independent and fledgling group called the Amazon Labor Union is spearheading the push.

  • UFCW Local 7 and Safeway/Albertsons reach tentative agreement, union says

    The United Food and Commercial Workers Local 7 (UFCW Local 7) and Safeway/Albertsons have reached a tentative three-year agreement, the union announced Thursday.

  • Amazon workers in Alabama vote again on joining union

    The first election was found to be invalid due to interference in the process from the tech giant.

  • Workers at a Raleigh Starbucks become the first in the Triangle seeking to form union

    Nearly 90 Starbucks locations nationwide have announced plans to vote on a union.

  • Amazon workers at a Staten Island warehouse will hold a union election in March

    The in-person election will take place over six days.

  • Mexico border city auto workers gear up for union vote in trade deal test

    MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -Two years after workers at Mexico's Tridonex auto-parts plant began a campaign to replace a union that they accused of failing to push for higher wages, they will get a chance next week to elect a new group to represent them. Tridonex's unlisted U.S. parent Cardone faced U.S. government scrutiny last year in one of the first labor complaints under a new regional trade deal after workers said they were being denied the right to freely select their union. The vote, scheduled for Monday, comes weeks after an established union lost its 25-year hold at General Motors Co in the central city of Silao to an upstart group in an election following another complaint under the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) trade deal.

  • Staten Island Amazon workers' union election planned for next month

    Late next month, workers at Amazon’s Staten Island fulfillment center will hold a long-awaited union vote, if all goes according to plan. The in-person election is tentatively set for March 25 through 30, coinciding with the culmination of a mail-in re-vote being held at the company’s Bessemer, Alabama warehouse. Christian Smalls -- a former employee of the JFK8 warehouse in the New York borough and current president of the Amazon Labor Union organization -- acknowledged that Amazon had reached an agree with the National Labor Relations Board for the election.

  • Hasbro Activist Investor Seeks Board Overhaul, Spinoff. What It Could Mean for the Stock.

    The toy company should spin off its Wizards of the Coast business, which owns games such as Dungeons & Dragons, Alta Fox Capital says.

  • AutoNation results top estimates on strong demand for used cars

    (Reuters) -No. 1 U.S. auto retailer AutoNation Inc beat Wall Street estimates for fourth-quarter profit and revenue on Thursday on robust demand for used vehicles boosted by consumer preference for personal transportation due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The results cap off a year of breakneck profit growth for the auto retail industry, with sales surging as consumers, flush with cash, scramble to buy cars at record high prices. "We expect consumer demand for personal vehicle ownership to remain strong for the foreseeable future," Mike Manley, who took over as AutoNation's chief executive officer on Nov. 1, said in a statement.

  • Bond Yields Close to Flashing Recession Signal: Bank of America

    The bank's strategists say that the yield curve should invert in the next year, a classic recession precursor, as the Federal Reserve raises short-term rates.

  • Inflation: Customers 'balking' at produce prices, says food importer

    There’s a big reason behind those inflated prices you see in the fresh produce section of the supermarket. Blame it on gasoline prices 40% higher than a year ago, along with a nationwide shortage of truck drivers, among other factors driving up prices. “The demand for trucks is so high, that there’s not enough trucks to cover the needs,” fruit and vegetable importer Jay Betancourt tells Yahoo Finance.

  • Is There Light at the End of the Inflation Tunnel?

    As detailed in the just-released minutes of the January meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee, U.S. central bankers are going to tighten faster than they did during their last rate-hiking cycle. And they’ve accelerated plans to shrink the Federal Reserve’s balance sheet. Still, Jerome Powell and company will be challenged to rein in inflation while keeping both investors and consumers happy. Meanwhile, Darius Dale sees in the January Producer Price Index data some light at the end of the tunnel, as the numbers suggest global supply-chain and inflation pressures may be abating. Dale, founder and CEO of 42 Macro, joins Real Vision’s Ash Bennington to talk about the big picture, including the question of whether the January stock selloff was merely prologue to a more serious crash later in 2022. Weston Nakamura joins to preview the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors’ Meeting, which kicks off tomorrow in Jakarta, Indonesia. Want to submit questions? Drop them right here on the Exchange: https://rvtv.io/3uRAu63.

  • Stock market faces the most ‘massive misallocation’ of ‘capital in the history of mankind,’ says ARK’s Cathie Wood

    Cathie Wood, the star fund manager and chief executive of ARK Invest, took to CNBC on Thursday to defend ARK's woeful performance over the past year.

  • Celanese nears over $10 billion deal to buy DuPont unit - Bloomberg News

    Celanese and DuPont did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment. DuPont's mobility and materials division, which makes products ranging from heat-resistant car engine covers to structural adhesives, generated about 30% of the company's annual sales reported earlier this month. DuPont, once part of the erstwhile chemical giant DowDuPont, has been simplifying its portfolio.

  • Harley Davidson Stock Rolls Higher, Rating Climbs Amid Outstanding Profit, Sales Growth

    Like most companies, iconic motorcycle maker Harley Davidson's stock took a hit in the early days of the pandemic, but it rebounded to powerful sales and profit growth this past year. On Thursday, its stock Relative Strength (RS) Rating entered a new percentile, with an increase from 80 to 83. The 83 RS Rating means that Harley Davidson stock has outperformed 83% of all stocks over the past year.

  • Time to Bet on DraftKings Stock? Charts Suggest Caution

    DraftKings is getting beaten down on earnings. What else is new? Here's what the charts say now.

  • Walmart Stock Jumps After Q4 Earnings Beat, Record U.S. Sales, Dividend Boost

    Walmart defied supply chain disruptions, wage increases in input costs with stronger-than-expected holiday quarter earnings and a modest dividend boost.

  • YETI stock drops after earnings beat expectations but full-year profit outlook misses

    Shares of YETI Holdings Inc. fell 1.7% in premarket trading Thursday, after the maker of drinkware, coolers and outdoor products reported fourth-quarter profit and revenue that topped expectations, but provided a downbeat full-year earnings outlook. Net income for the quarter to Jan. 1 rose to $72.9 million, or 82 cents a share, from $62.4 million, or 71 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per share increased to 87 cents from 74 cents, beating t

  • Lithium Stock Livent Is Soaring. Strong Earnings and Guidance Looked ‘Easy.’

    Lithium miner Livent reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter numbers. What's more, the outlook for 2022 also topped Street estimates.