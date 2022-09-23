U.S. markets closed

Provincial Court puts focus on Indigenous Justice

Provincial Court of Alberta
Provincial Court of Alberta
Provincial Court of Alberta

EDMONTON, Alberta, Sept. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Provincial Court of Alberta will release its new Indigenous Justice Strategy at a press conference on Wednesday, September 28.

Where:

 

Edmonton Court Centre (outside near West Entrance, weather permitting)

When:

 

10:30 a.m., Wednesday, September 28

What:

 

Announcement of Indigenous Justice Strategy

Who:

 

Chief Judge of the Provincial Court Derek Redman

Olav Rokne
Senior Communication Advisor
Provincial Court of Alberta
olav.rokne@albertacourts.ca
780-203-3490


