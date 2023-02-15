Provincial by-election called for Hamilton Centre

TORONTO, Feb. 15, 2023 /CNW/ - A provincial by-election has been called for Hamilton Centre. Election day will take place on March 16.

Canadian citizens residing in Hamilton Centre who will be 18 years age or older on election day are eligible to vote. To make voting faster and easier, voters are encouraged to confirm, update or add their information to the voters list at eregistration.elections.on.ca so that they will be mailed a voter information card with information about when and where to vote. Voter information cards will be on their way starting February 28.

There are many days and ways to mark your X in this by-election, including by mail, at a returning office, and on election day. Voters can also cast their ballot at any advance voting location in Hamilton Centre starting March 5.

For personalized information on when, where, and how to vote, voters can also download the Elections Ontario app. Those who create and link their account to their voter registration will have access to a scannable version of their voter information card when they go to the polls.

For information on when and where to vote and examples of accepted ID, visit elections.on.ca.

Important Dates

February 16 to March 10 - Submit your application to vote by mail by 6 PM on March 10. Apply online or download an application at elections.on.ca.

February 16 to March 15 – Vote at your returning office from 10 AM to 8 PM. Voting by special ballot is available at the returning office until 6 PM on March 15. Voters will need to complete an application form at elections.on.ca or at their returning office before being able to vote.

February 16 to March 16 – Use assistive voting technology at your returning office.

March 2 – Find a complete list of candidates at elections.on.ca after candidate nominations close at 2 PM.

March 5 to 10 – Vote at any advance voting location from 10 AM to 8 PM.

March 15 to 16 – Political advertising blackout in effect.

March 16 – Election surveys that have not previously been made public may not be published from 12:01 AM to 9 PM.

March 16 – Vote on election day from 9 AM to 9 PM.

Elections Ontario is the non-partisan agency responsible for administering provincial elections, by-elections and referenda. For more information, visit elections.on.ca or call 1-888-668-8683 (TTY: 1-888-292-2312).

