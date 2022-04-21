U.S. markets close in 2 hours 51 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,434.24
    -25.21 (-0.57%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,099.60
    -61.19 (-0.17%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,328.22
    -124.84 (-0.93%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,012.40
    -25.79 (-1.27%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.94
    +0.75 (+0.73%)
     

  • Gold

    1,942.00
    -13.60 (-0.70%)
     

  • Silver

    24.51
    -0.76 (-2.99%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0845
    -0.0008 (-0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9450
    +0.1050 (+3.70%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3037
    -0.0028 (-0.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.3820
    +0.4550 (+0.36%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,816.79
    +397.70 (+0.96%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    972.70
    +0.77 (+0.08%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,627.95
    -1.27 (-0.02%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,553.06
    +335.21 (+1.23%)
     

After proving need for no-code apps, Glide rewarded with $20M Series A

Ron Miller
·3 min read

When Glide came out of Y Combinator in 2019, it was looking to help people with absolutely no coding ability to build a simple, but functional mobile app from data in a spreadsheet. While it still does that, it has also expanded its capabilities to build web apps as well. Today, the company announced a $20 million Series A .

Company co-founder and CEO David Siegel says that being able to create applications without coding was something they believed to be true, but upon launching out of YC, they were able to prove the thesis. "We thought that we could make it much easier to create really well-designed, data-driven apps if we started with the spreadsheet as the foundation," he said.

When the pandemic hit in 2020, the company began seeing an increase in interest as companies looked for ways to build applications quickly to help manage operations. That could have been around coordinating who could be in the building or where to find masks, as a couple of examples.

"One question we had in 2019 was do people who aren't software developers want to create software in general? That was something we didn't know the answer to. And what we learned in 2020 is if it's accessible and it's easy enough, everybody wants to create software," he said.

By last year, the company started seeing businesses creating more sophisticated applications using their service, and Siegel says that these applications were being built by folks without programming knowledge, who were tired of waiting for developer help on these projects.

restaurant menu app built with Glide.
restaurant menu app built with Glide.

Restaurant digital menu app built with Glide. Image Credits: Glide

"A Fortune 500 retail company used Glide for retail operations in their stores and to coordinate pickup and drop off of inventory. Hundreds of retail employees and drivers are using Glide apps coordinating on a data set," he said. "And that solution was built by non-engineers who had been waiting years for a mobile solution in the company, but IT just didn't have the mobile knowledge or the time to help them on that project."

The company, which originally only supported building apps from Google Sheets, now supports Airtable and Excel as well. It also has a template store to help different industries such as restaurants get started faster with Glide, and it's added a Teams pricing level for companies building multiple apps.

It has seen 500,000 users building a million apps with its platform, and this with organic growth, and just 15 employees so far. As he builds the company, he says that as a remote company, he can get employees from anywhere and he believes that will make it easier to find a diverse group of employees.

"When we get people from across the spectrum in any country and different stages of their career, they bring the other parts of their life to inform how we think about providing this solution to our customers…We're building something that we want to be broadly relevant for all people. So I think having a diverse team helps us keep that perspective," he said.

Today's round was led by Benchmark with participation from YC Continuity, First Round, SV Angel and existing and new industry angels.

Recommended Stories

  • Simplify networking with CrunchMatch at TC Sessions: Climate 2022

    Get ready to catch the next wave of climate tech entrepreneurs and investors — in person — at TC Sessions: Climate 2022 (presented by Extreme Tech Challenge), on June 14 at UC Berkeley’s Zellerbach Auditorium in Berkeley, California — and the online event on June 16. Reap that same $200 savings on a Startup Demo Package — increase your opportunity quotient and showcase your climate tech on our exhibition floor. Dust off those face-to-face networking skills my friends; you don’t want to fumble a connection with the climate tech industry’s brightest visionaries, makers, movers and planet-savers.

  • Skyflow and Plaid partner in effort to bolster fintech data security

    Skyflow, which sells data privacy tools for corporate customers, this morning announced a partnership with Plaid, a unicorn that helps pass fintech data between parties through an API. TechCrunch most recently covered Skyflow when it secured an outsized Series B late last year, a funding event that came after the company raised a Series A less than a year prior. Plaid -- a company that we've covered regarding its products, fundraising, and abortive attempt to sell to Visa -- needs little introduction at this point.

  • NASA grants $279M to six private satcom providers, including $70M for SpaceX

    NASA is deepening its relationship with the commercial space industry, announcing $278.5 million in funding for six American satellite communications providers — though it expects the companies to make some investments of their own as well. The agency’s Communications Services Project (CSP) will help the private companies develop their near-Earth communications services that could potentially be used for future NASA missions NASA intends to phase out its own network of communications satellites as it turns its focus to deep space exploration, so the commercial partnerships would fill the void in service.

  • Sennheiser says its new Sport earbuds can reduce noise from your own body

    The $130 true wireless earbuds will ship next month.

  • Musk says robot, aimed for 2023, will be worth more than Tesla's car business

    Tesla CEO Elon Musk says the company's robot, named Optimus, will be "worth more than the car business, worth more than FSD." FSD, or "full self-driving," is Tesla's advanced driver assistance system that relies on cameras and computer vision technology to perform some autonomous driving tasks. An FSD subscription costs Tesla owners about $12,000, or up to $199 per month.

  • 2 High-Conviction Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Until You Retire

    These industry-leading businesses benefit from big market opportunities, and both could help you make bank in the stock market.

  • Banning software sales to Russia a ‘case of good and evil:’ Appian CEO

    Western companies leaving Russia have restricted Russians’ access to certain consumer goods, natural resources, financial services, and technology. However, Appian CEO Matt Calkins says it’s time to now ban software sales to the country as well.

  • Top Tech Stocks for May 2022

    The technology sector is composed of businesses that sell goods and services in electronics, software, computers, artificial intelligence (AI), and other industries related to information technology (IT). The sector includes companies with the largest market capitalizations in the world, such as Apple Inc., Microsoft Corp., and Amazon.com Inc. Tech stocks, represented by the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK), have slightly underperformed the broader market over the past year.

  • Elon Musk's Boring Company plans to 'significantly' expand after funding round

    Elon Musk's The Boring Company (TBC) is now worth up to $5.7 billion after a funding round that saw it raise $675 million.

  • Apple adds Ace Hardware as a new Apple Card cashback partner

    Apple is adding another new cashback partner for Apple Card with the addition of Ace Hardware. When customers shop at Ace Hardware in stores, online or in-app, using Apple Card with Apple Pay, they'll receive 3% cashback through Apple's Daily Cash. The retailer joins a small lineup of cashback partners paying out at the 3% rate, including Uber Eats, T-Mobile, Panera Bread, Exxon Mobil, Nike, Walgreens and, of course, Apple.

  • Sony Plans to Follow Microsoft's Controversial Move (And You Won't Like It)

    One major one that's driven up revenue for companies like Microsoft and Sony has been the era of microtransactions, also known as downloadable content or DLC, in video games. Gamers complained about the nickel and dime nature of DLC when it started to get big under Microsoft's promotion of it during the Xbox 360 era, but the numbers told a different story.

  • Deal of the Day: Amazon is offering these 10 Kindle books for free, in honor of World Book Day

    Friday, April 23 is World Book Day! If you’re looking for your next great read, Amazon has a deal for you — I’m not even sure if this one qualifies as a deal per se, seeing as all of these titles are, well, free. If you don’t already have one, you’ll need a Kindle (staring at $89.99), or an Amazon Fire tablet (starting at $49.99) or the Kindle app (free to download here) on your smartphone, tablet or computer.

  • PTC to buy fellow software maker for $280M

    Boston's PTC Inc. is growing its family of software products with another multimillion-dollar acquisition. The industrial software maker (Nasdaq: PTC) said on Wednesday it agreed to buy Intland Software for $280 million, coming from cash on hand and amounts borrowed under PTC's existing credit facility. Greg Payne, a vice president of communications at PTC, wrote in an email that the Seaport-based company is planning for all Intland employees to join PTC, and it has no plans to close the Stuttgart office at this time.

  • iPhone 16 Pro will be Apple’s first ‘full-screen iPhone’ with no notch, insider says

    Ever since Apple debuted the notch on the iPhone X in 2017, we have been waiting for the next evolution. In theory, the ideal smartphone design is one in which the display takes up the entire front side of the device. No buttons, no notches — just a screen. That will involve placing all of … The post iPhone 16 Pro will be Apple’s first ‘full-screen iPhone’ with no notch, insider says appeared first on BGR.

  • A bunch of Google Nest devices are on sale for as low as $80

    A number of Google Nest devices are on sale right now, including the Nest Video Doorbell Battery for $150.

  • Redline Communications Announces Norman S. Wong as Interim Chief Financial Officer

    Redline Communications Group Inc. ("Redline" or the "Company") (TSX: RDL), a leading provider of mission-critical data infrastructure for remote and harsh environments, today announced that Philip Jones, Chief Financial Officer, has resigned effective May 13, 2022, to pursue other endeavours. The Company has appointed Mr. Norman S. Wong as Interim Chief Financial Officer, effective May 16, 2022.

  • Razer’s new soundbar makes your desk a home theater

    After eight years, Razer's soundbar makes an RGB-lit return.

  • Smart Offsets: Algorand Ups Sustainability Pledge With Self-Executing Code

    The smart contract–based commitment to sustainability coincides with Earth Day.

  • New Online Course Supports Future Teachers' Skills With Mobile Device Usage in the Classroom

    Qualcomm® Wireless Reach’s™ support of an innovative approach to showing future teachers how to incorporate mobile devices in their classrooms is helping extend the classroom online, enriching and ...

  • 15 best wireless earbuds for quality sound and noise cancellation at every budget

    Cut ties with fiddly wires thanks to the latest in-ear tech from Apple, Sony, Bose and more