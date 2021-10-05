U.S. markets close in 1 hour 24 minutes

Provista Announces 4 New Solutions Providing Modern End-to-End Procurement Solutions

·2 min read

IRVING, Texas, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Provista, a leader in group purchasing for non-acute healthcare, announces new procurement solutions that apply the collective buying power of members to deliver best-in-class sourcing and analytic services. The four innovative packages provide procurement expertise, proven data-driven processes and modern technology including our proprietary materials management software platform Envi®.

Provista logo
Provista logo

The end-to-end procurement process provides Provista members with visibility into purchasing, automated workflows and cost savings through optimal contracts.

"What differentiates our approach to procurement and supply chain management is that we have the data capabilities, advanced materials management software with Envi, partnerships with world-class suppliers and technology-based services under one roof," said Jim Cunniff, Provista President and CEO. "Businesses are not forced to move between multiple companies to meet their procurement needs. We can do it all, and we ensure our members save money by utilizing our best-in-class contracts."

Provista's four versatile procurement packages can meet any organization's needs. As members' businesses grow and their needs expand, they can seamlessly scale to a more comprehensive program that offers more services, more value and more savings.

Members can choose an entry-level package called Discovery, which offers modern technology assets to improve procurement processes and decision making, mid-level Assist or Advanced packages. The Full-Service offering enables organizations with multiple locations to utilize Provista to handle their entire procurement process, becoming an extension of their workforce. Each program enables smarter purchasing decisions, formulary compliance and opportunities to optimize technology, such as point-and-click inventory scanning with the Envi mobile app.

Each package includes core technology with Envi and the ability to utilize Provista's competitive contracts. As members move to a more robust package, they benefit from additional services such as item master creation and maintenance, price discrepancy resolution, aggregating contracts for deeper savings, regular reports, and more.

"Members can upgrade to Advanced or Full-Service procurement at any time to benefit from our additional services, professional staff working on their behalf, and greater data analytics capabilities," Cunniff said. "Provista has more than 25 years of group purchasing experience with more than $100 billion in purchasing power, and we know what it takes to empower our members with the tools, services and solutions they need to be profitable in competitive markets."

About Provista
Founded in 1994, Provista started out as an invaluable supply chain partner for the health care industry. Since then, we've expanded to meet the needs of small business and hospitality members, providing the best-priced supplies, a robust contract portfolio, insightful benchmarking and much more. We offer a full-service approach to business purchasing that delivers unmatched savings to members and the organizations they serve. For more information, visit provista.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/provista-announces-4-new-solutions-providing-modern-end-to-end-procurement-solutions-301393341.html

SOURCE Provista

